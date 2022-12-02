Read full article on original website
NBC New York
WATCH: Coal-Fired Power Plant in NJ Imploded. Clean Energy to Replace It
A former coal-fired power plant in New Jersey was imploded Friday, and its owners announced plans for a new $1 billion venture on the site, where batteries will be deployed to store power from clean energy sources including wind and solar. Starwood Energy demolished the former Logan Generating Plant in Logan Township.
NBC New York
NY State Needs 3rd New Health Boss in 3 Years as Hochul Pick Resigns
New York state is set to have its third health commissioner in as many years, with Dr. Mary T. Bassett announcing her plans to resign Friday after just a year on the job. Bassett, a former New York City health commissioner who spent 17 years developing AIDS prevention programs in Zimbabwe, officially took the Empire State's top health job on Dec. 1, 2021.
