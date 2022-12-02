Effective: 2022-12-05 01:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains and Flat Tops. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.

3 HOURS AGO