Effective: 2022-12-05 02:41:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: White Pine County Light snow showers will cause slick and icy roads this morning Light snow showers will continue through this morning causing slick and icy roads. Visibility will also drop down to around a mile at times, making it more difficult to see vehicles in front of you. Please slow down and use caution if having to travel. This includes along US Hwys 93 and 50 as well as US Route 6. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.

3 HOURS AGO