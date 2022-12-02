ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy, drama and help for mental illness: 5 new books by Cape Cod and Islands-connected authors

 3 days ago
The topics explored in the fiction that's in this batch of new books includes fantasies about aliens in the future and our ancestors in the past; trying to find a secret inheritance and love; and how nursing a famous author on Martha's Vineyard affects a woman's life (in a plot the author says was inspired by her own experiences).

The nonfiction book was written for the National Alliance of Mental Illness because a medical officer working with the group needed a practical, relatable guide for his own family. Consider some new reading choices with local ties:

“A Half-Built Garden,” by Ruthanna Emrys (Tordotcom, 2022)

While Emrys' amazon.com bio describes her currently living in “a mysterious manor house on the outskirts of Washington, D.C., with her wife and their large, strange family,” Emrys is a Cape Cod native who graduated from Nauset Regional High School (where she says she helped organize Earth Day activities and was an early winner of the CapeCool Ecology Prize). The future of the planet is at stake in her latest book when, in 2083, powerful aliens visit to save humanity by asking them to abandon Earth while many here believe it can still be saved. Emrys says “A Half-Built Garden” was influenced by her childhood in Orleans and later work with the Environmental Protection Agency, and depicts “a world that has learned to take ecology seriously, struggling to survive amid new and unprecedented challenges.” Emrys’ other books include fantasies “Winter Tide” and “Deep Roots.”

“The Dreamer VII: The Challenge Circle,” by E.A. Meigs (Dreamer Literary Productions, 2022)

The seventh installment in his historical fiction series “Dreamer Books: An Ice Age Saga” continues Meigs' story of Neanderthal man Tris, opening what the Cape author says is “a literary portal to life during the last Glacial Maximum … with all its challenges and drama.” On his website, Meigs says he aims to simultaneously instill “an enduring sense of wonder at the resiliency and resourcefulness of our ancestors” while telling an ongoing story that “celebrates the human spirit, and illustrates however much the settings may differ, people have little changed over the eons.” The final installment is due in 2023, he says.

“You Are Not Alone: The NAMI Guide to Navigating Mental Health ― With Advice from Experts and Wisdom from Real People and Families,” by Ken Duckworth (Zando, 2022)

Duckworth, a part-time Sandwich resident, says he wrote this first book for the National Alliance of Mental Illness because he needed a practical, relatable guide for his father. Before this, Duckworth, a psychiatrist and chief medical officer for the NAMI grassroots group for people with mental health conditions and their loved ones, hadn’t been able to find what he needed. In the book, he shares lessons from 130 real people about what they and their families have learned living with depression, anxiety, addiction, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. There is also a Q&A with experts. The book is designed as a “reminder that help is here, and you are never alone,” and all proceeds support NAMI’s mission.

“The Silence in the Sound,” by Dianne C. Braley (Koehler Books, 2022)

When Braley lived on Martha’s Vineyard years ago, she says, she cared for an ailing William Styron, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist of “Sophie's Choice.” He became her friend and motivator, she says, and helped her to realize she missed crafting stories. One of the results is this debut novel about a woman named Georgette, who grew up with an alcoholic father and an enabling mother and travels to the Vineyard to start her life over. She’s a nurse and begins working for an ailing, award-winning novelist, and she becomes “torn between the future or spiraling into a life she tried so hard to leave behind.” Braley says part of the proceeds from her book are being shared with the Robert F. Kennedy Community Alliance organization and its division that assists children and families affected by addiction in Massachusetts.

“Lily’s Secret Inheritance,” by Kristin Harper (Bookouture, 2022)

Inspired by the author’s lifelong summer family vacations on Cape Cod, “Lily’s Secret Inheritance” is the fourth book in Harper’s Dune Island series. This one focuses on a financially struggling single mother who returns to her hometown after her estranged aunt dies. The story involves trying to sell her inherited cranberry farm, developing a relationship with the farm manager, and discovering a troubling secret. Past books in the series include “A Letter from Nana Rose,” “Aunt Ivy’s Cottage” and “Summer at Hope Haven.”

