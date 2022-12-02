Balloting comes to a close at five early voting precincts in Athens

A week of early voting comes to a close today in Athens, with voters casting advance ballots ahead of next Tuesday’s US Senate runoff. The early voting wraps up at 5 o’clock this afternoon at the Elections Office on Washington Street, the Library on Baxter Street, the Tennis Center on Lexington Road, the Miriam Moore Community Center on McKinley Drive, and the Extension Office on Cleveland Road in Bogart. Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock is trying to hold off a challenge from Republican Herschel Walker.

From WSB TV...

More than 1,000,000 Georgians have cast their ballots in the U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, the secretary of state’s office announced Thursday.

Election officials say that as of Thursday morning, 1,054,605 Georgians have cast their votes in person, which is more than were seen in runoffs in 2016 and 2018. They have not released the number of Georgians who have mailed in their absentee ballots.

Over the holiday weekend, more than 90,000 voters showed up to the polls across the state.

The secretary of state’s office reported nearly 300,000 votes on Wednesday, pushing past the 1,000,000 mark.

“Georgia’s voting system is working well,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “While some Counties are seeing more voter turnout than they anticipated, most have found a way to manage voter wait-times, and I appreciate the election officials and workers across Georgia who are doing their level-best to accommodate our record turnout.”

According to the official election results from the secretary of state’s office, Warnock ended the November general election with 49.44% of the votes and Walker received 48.49%.

Friday, December 2 is the final day to cast votes early. If you haven’t cast your ballot by then, you’ll have to wait until Election Day on Tuesday, December 6.

©2022 Cox Media Group