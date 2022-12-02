Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
straightarrownews.com
US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War
As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
Putin Will Be Struck Immediately by The Price Cap on Russian Oil Because of The Ukraine War
According to the US, a new ceiling on the price of Russian oil will "immediately cut into Putin's most important source of revenue," The cap, which was formally adopted by Western partners on Friday, according to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, was the result of months of laborious work.
CNBC
Putin supporters left reeling by yet another Russian 'surrender' in Ukraine
Russia's military commanders announced another significant withdrawal, this time from Kherson in southern Ukraine, on Wednesday. Russia's withdrawal has been described by even pro-Kremlin commentators as a humiliating and significant defeat for Moscow and President Vladimir Putin. Just six weeks ago, Putin hailed the annexation of Kherson, saying residents there...
Biden calls ’emergency’ meeting of NATO leaders after reports of Russian missile hitting Poland
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden called an “emergency” meeting of G7 and NATO leaders in Indonesia Wednesday morning for consultations after NATO-ally Poland said a “Russian-made” missile killed two people in the eastern part of its country near the Ukraine border. Biden,...
'Putin's Brain' Turns On Russian Leader With 'King of the Rains' Warning
A leading ally of Vladimir Putin has openly criticized the president and issued a veiled "king of the rains" warning after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Posting on Telegram, ultranationalist Alexander Dugin, known as "Putin's Brain," called the Russian leader an autocrat with ultimate power over the war as he accused him of "surrendering" the city on November 12.
How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine
Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Jeopardy After Ukraine Strike—U.K.
Russia's prized Black Sea Fleet has sustained major losses since the Ukraine war began in February.
Former Putin Ally Who Helped Russian Leader's Rise to Power Has Died
A long-time associate of Vladimir Putin who helped usher the Russian president into power, only to later fall out with him, has died at age 72, according to Russian media reports. Viktor Cherkesov once served as a KGB officer in St. Petersburg. Between 1992 and 1998, he headed the security...
Reuters
Russia's Medvedev warns NATO over supplying Ukraine with Patriot systems
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned NATO on Tuesday against providing Ukraine with Patriot missile defence systems, denouncing the alliance as a "criminal entity" for delivering arms to what he called "extremist regimes".
Ukraine's China Problem
In the eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine, China has engaged in a diplomatic balancing act of neither condemning the former nor supporting the latter. But Kyiv has been walking a tightrope of its own, tiptoeing around Beijing's red lines while courting China skeptics in the West. President Volodymyr Zelensky...
Daily Beast
Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting
Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland. Maria Zakharova,...
Reuters
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
Wave of Russian missiles hit Ukraine after Zelensky outlines conditions for peace at G20 summit
Russia launched its biggest wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities in more than a month on Tuesday -- hours after Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky proposed a peace plan in front of world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia.
Putin open to talks with the West over Ukraine, says Kremlin
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is open to talks with the West on a possible settlement in Ukraine, but the West must accept Moscow’s demands, the Kremlin said on Friday.The news comes one day after US President Joe Biden disclosed that he would be willing to speak with Mr Putin about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine.Mr Biden and French President Emmanual Macron said on Thursday that they would hold Russia to account for its actions in Ukraine.Speaking during talks at the White House, Mr Biden appeared to extend an olive branch to Mr Putin, although he stressed...
In major blow to Putin, Russia orders retreat from key city in southern Ukraine
Russia announced Wednesday that it was withdrawing forces from Kherson, a key city in southern Ukraine, in what could turn out to be the most humiliating setback in President Vladimir Putin’s war. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in televised comments he was ordering the withdrawal of troops across the...
CNBC
Putin's supporters call for the liquidation of Ukraine as 'genocidal rhetoric' swells
Prominent supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin are using increasingly "genocidal rhetoric" when discussing and demonizing Ukraine, analysts note. One commentator called for the "liquidation" of the Ukrainian state. Ultra-nationalists have come to the fore in Russia particularly since the outbreak of war, continuously pushing the Kremlin to take a...
How Russian ally Kazakhstan is taking a stand against the Ukraine war
Kazakhstan is toeing the line between maintaining a friendly relationship with Russia while also building stronger ties with the European Union.
Ukraine war: West’s Russian oil cap ‘weak,’ Zelensky says
A price cap imposed on Russian oil by the G7 nations and Australia has been described as “weak” by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.The measure is aimed to reduce Russia’s income from selling oil, by capping the price at £48 ($60) a barrel. The EU is set to approve the cap after the G7 and Australia struck a deal on Friday. Mr Zelensky said in a video address on Saturday night: “You wouldn’t call it a serious decision to set such a limit for Russian prices, which is quite comfortable for the budget of a terrorist state.“It’s only a matter...
