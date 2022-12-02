ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cases against couple in child death move ahead in Hocking County

By By JIM PHILLIPS LOGAN DAILY NEWS EDITOR
 3 days ago

LOGAN – A Logan woman and her boyfriend appeared in Hocking County Municipal Court Wednesday morning, for preliminary hearings on charges related to the death of their 10-month-old daughter. Both Daisha L. Somers, 24, of Logan, and Jerry K. Johnson IV, 33, formerly of Columbus, waived these preliminary hearings, allowing their cases to be bound over to a county grand jury for possible indictment.

One issue that was to be addressed at the hearing was a request by defense attorneys for the court to impose a “gag order” on parties to the case, to control pre-trial publicity. As the attorneys withdrew this request by the time of the hearings, however, Judge Fred Moses did not need to rule on it.

Somers and Johnson are both facing second-degree felony charges of child endangerment. According to an incident report from the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 20 the agency was notified that a 10-month-old girl, Ka’myla Somers, had been taken by Somers and Johnson to Hocking Valley Community Hospital.

When officers arrived at the hospital, the report says, the child was being treated by emergency medicine staff in a trauma room. The girl had extensive bruising to her side and facial area, and hospital staff believed her skull was fractured. She was not breathing on her own and was on life support.

The child was transported by helicopter to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Trauma Center in Columbus, where she was declared dead on Nov. 23.

The report says that when questioned by investigators, Somers and Johnson said they had heard a loud “thud” around 3 a.m., and found that the little girl had fallen out of her toddler bed and struck her head on a floor lamp and/or baseboard heating register. The report says no one called 911 and the child was not taken to the hospital for several hours.

Johnson “later found the child unresponsive/not breathing while Daisha was doing laundry at another location,” it adds.

Somers reportedly admitted to having smoked methamphetamine the previous day, Nov. 19, while Johnson admitted to smoking marijuana and being intoxicated after drinking alcohol.

The sheriff’s report questioned whether the amount of trauma evident from the little girl’s physical condition – which included about seven skull fractures, bleeding of the stomach, blood in the urine, retinal hemorrhages, multiple strokes and prolonged cardiac arrest – could be accounted for by falling out of her toddler bed. The couple were arrested and taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville, where they were held in lieu of $500,000 cash or surety bond each. At Wednesday’s hearings, Somers’ bond remained at this figure, but Johnson’s was lowered to $250,000 cash or surety.

On Tuesday, defense attorneys for Johnson and Somers had both filed motions asking Hocking Coounty Municipal Judge Frederick T. Moses to impose a gag order in the cases, which would require the defense, the prosecution and all investigative agencies to keep all discovery and investigative material under seal and confidential.

Email at jphillips@logandaily.com

