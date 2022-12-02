Wondering how to watch the World Cup 2022 for free, and particularly wondering how you might be able to watch Brazil vs. South Korea? Don’t worry, we’ve got your back — there are a number of ways to watch this David vs. Goliath matchup, and you can even grab one of them for free if you’re able to take advantage of a free trial. But you’ll want to hurry, this game kicks off in a matter of hours, and you’ll want to make sure your streaming service is set up correctly in time. This may well also be a match you don’t want to miss. Brazil is one of the most successful international soccer teams around, so victory should seem assured on paper. However, this World Cup has seen a number of big upsets, and Brazil can’t afford any slip ups now we’re in the knockout stages. Here’s how to watch the free Brazil vs. South Korea live stream, when the action starts.

1 HOUR AGO