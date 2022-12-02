2022 Morris/Sussex girls swimming team-by-team preview capsules

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHATHAM

Coach: Laura Hartnett, third season

Last year: 13-1, NJAC South II champion; thirteen-time Morris County champion

Returning letter-winners: Sr. Katie Crawford, Sr. Flora Jeng, Sr. Delaney Moynihan, Sr. Nicole Sim, Jr. Alison Barton.

Newcomers: Fr. Madeline Crawford, Fr. Kiera Harkins, Fr. Gloria Jeng.

Outlook: Deep and experienced, Chatham hopes to defend its county title again.

HACKETTSTOWN

Coach: Ashlee Weingarten, fourth season

Last year: 0-7

Returning letter-winners: Sr. Erin Magnotta, Sr. Savannah Brady, Sr. Brooke Dodge, Jr. Sam Tasnady, Jr. Kiara Koeller, Jr. Brooklyn Morales, Jr. Julia Pekala, So. Madeline Ridge, So. Kate Brameyer.

Newcomers: Sr. Ashley Kurilla.

Outlook: With everyone returning, the Tigers continue to develop.

HIGH POINT/WALLKILL VALLEY

Coaches: Brooke Martin and Sergio Rivas, first season

Last year: 1-7

Returning letter-winners: Sr. Mia Grisaffi, Sr. Victoria Kozlack, Jr. Emma Lazier, So. Madeline Crowell.

Newcomers: So. Kyra Birchenough, Fr. Fiona Gordon, Fr. Faith Postma, Fr. Mackenzie LaRue.

Outlook: The Sussex County co-op is building.

KINNELON

Coach: Brian Boardman, 15th season.

Last year: 7-3

Returning letter-winners: Sr. Samantha Benzija, Sr. Haley Klouse, Sr. Julia Montalvo, Sr. Stephanie Warnica, Jr. Grace Bohan, Jr. Zoe Davies, Jr. Charlotte McNamara, Jr. Grace Mougalian, Jr. Jianna Sartorio, So. Tessa Comes, So. Ellie DeKeukelaere, So. Elena Ivosevic, So. Anna Kilponen, So. Julia Mieczkowski, So. Gabriella Solarczyk.

Newcomers: Fr. Samantha Ferretti, Fr. Katherine Fritz, Fr. Lindsey Mattie, Fr. Klaudia Rzekec, Fr. Alexandria Schneider.

Outlook: Kinnelon hopes to continue its winning tradition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A3HKO_0jUtIX3M00

KITTATINNY

Coach: George Soutter, 24th season

Last year: 6-2

Returning letter-winners: Sr. Clare Schwartz, Sr. Maddie Haug, Sr. Mari Robins, Sr. Molly Riva, Sr. Taylor Current, Sr. Kathryn Zaremba, Jr. Peyton Berg, Jr. Iris Wikander, Jr. Lily Johnson, So. Kayla Makowski, So. Brenna Philson, So. Katie Sills, So. Lilly Hull.

Newcomers: Fr. Sophia Vitz, Fr. Delaney Taylor, Fr. Madeline Meyler, Salome Calderon, Olivia Morales.

Outlook: The Cougars are poised to build on last winter's success.

MADISON

Coach: Nancy Leib, 10th season

Last year: 8-3

Returning letter-winners: Sr. Karen Wu, Sr. Isabella Guarino, Jr. Erin Barisonek, Jr. Emma Dooley, So. Layla Knoll.

Newcomers: Sr. Stacy Deng, Jr. Eva Deng.

Outlook: With 40 swimmers, Madison is hoping to utilize depth.

MENDHAM

Coach: Brad Klippel, first season

Last year: 1-10

Returning letter-winners: Sr. Julianna Bergmann, Sr. Emma Prignano, Sr. Julianna Koby, Sr. Tori Ling, Sr. Amelia Payne, Fr. Brooke Pitluk, Jr. Veronica Szewczyk, Jr. Fiona Kelly, Jr. Sofie Miltenburg, So. Elease Belenets, So. Ruby Holmes, So. Leah Wagenbach.

Newcomers: Fr. Analise Cardullo, Fr. Lauryn Stevenson, Fr. Julia Tasse.

Outlook: Klippel is experienced Mendham’s third coach in as many seasons.

MORRIS HILLS

Coach: Seana O’Connell, 10th season

Last year: 7-4

Returning letter-winners: Sr. Anna Falcone, Jr. Grace Reilly, So. Hailey Grow.

Outlook: The Scarlet Knights hope to build on last winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HCk5d_0jUtIX3M00

MORRIS KNOLLS

Coach: Kyle Plucinsky, seventh season

Last year: 9-1-1, NJAC South I co-champion; second, Morris County Championships

Returning letter-winners: Sr. Tara Wiarda, Sr. Megan McGavin, Jr. Bridget Rykiewicz, Jr. Sophia Yousuf, Jr. Kari Mindrebo, Jr. Cassie Furman, So. Vianna Kopylov.

Newcomers: Fr. Eva Critchley, Fr. Kieran Gibbons, Fr. Caitlyn Estrada.

Outlook: The Golden Eagles expect to remain competitive despite graduating NCAA Division I swimmers Bailey Rynkiewicz (Monmouth) and Caroline Weldon (Richmond) in each of the past two years.

MORRISTOWN

Coach: Joe Cecala, first season

Last year: 9-3

Returning letter-winners: Sr. Keira Riley, Sr. Jill Rosenfeld, Jr. Mary Gillen.

Newcomers: Fr. Isabella Tapkas, Fr. Lilia Ushiki, Fr. Orianna Jaimes-Drayer.

Outlook: Cecala, a former Morristown three-sport athlete, inherits a solid squad from Donna Gelegonya, the coach for 30 years.

MORRISTOWN BEARD

Coach: Eugene Sharp, first season

Last year: 1-8

Returning letter-winners: So. Isla Johnston.

Outlook: The Crimson are building under their third coach in five years.

MOUNT OLIVE

Coach: Brian Devins, sixth season

Last year: 1-8

Returning letter-winners: Jr. Hailey Tiu, Jr. Katelyn Melendez, Jr. Kellie Carpentier; So. Mia Homsany, So. Laure Thomas, So. Zenobia Thulin, So. Angela Tobin.

Newcomers: Fr. Danielle Cabsaba, Fr. Dleaney Tasjian, Fr. Sophia Trombley, Fr. Cassandra Ale, Fr. Jillian Moscatello, Fr. Grace Puello.

Outlook: The young Marauders hope to qualify for the Morris County Championships and NJSIAA Meet of Champions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01RJdc_0jUtIX3M00

MOUNTAIN LAKES

Coach: Dave Leshnower, 30th season

Last year: 11-2-1; NJSIAA Group C finalist

Returning letter-winners: Sr. Mira Marino, Sr. Beth Burkly, Sr. Sarah LeVar, Sr. Izzie DeFazio, Sr. Elle Lynk, Sr. Lorelai Page, Jr. Emily Samay, So. Keira Lee, So. Emily Volishin, So. Myra Almeida.

Newcomers: So. Caroline Tsang, Fr. Jessica Tsang, Fr. Yasmine Lalani.

Outlook: A large senior class will power Mountain Lakes.

NEWTON/LENAPE VALLEY

Coach: Jessica Jacobellis, 12th season

Last year: 5-2

Returning letter-winners: Sr. Aidan Mager, Sr. Kayla Bhagaloo, Jr. Alison Church, So. Quinn Strangeway, So. Sofia Garibaldi.

Newcomers: Fr. Cailin Brennan, Fr. Caitlin Neill, Fr. Olivia Youngs.

Outlook: NLV is rebuilding after significant graduation losses.

PARK REGIONAL

Coach: Lauren Bsales, second season

Last year: 6-4

Returning letter-winners: Sr. Abigail Bernstein, Sr. Natalie Gorthey, Sr. Lindsay Baitinger, Sr. Colleen Sannito, Sr. Ashley Yanovak, Jr. Michelle Zhao, So. Sarah Rossi, So. Sienna Smith.

Newcomers: Fr. Krystina Zhao, Fr. Angela Liu, Fr. Chinwe Orjiekewe, Fr. Thi Tran.

Outlook: The Hanover Park-Whippany Park co-op hopes to qualify for the NJSIAA Tournament again.

PARSIPPANY HILLS

Coach: Bill Soden, 39th season

Last year: 5-6

Returning letter-winners: Sr. Kaylee DePietro, Sr. Taylor Edmiston, Sr. Isabella Ferdinandi, Sr. Kelly Le, Sr. Alexandra Soltys, Jr. Emily Avalos, Jr. Avery Crain, Jr. Leila Galarza, Jr. Angelina Messana, Jr. AnnaRose To, So. Elizabeth Duffy, So. Shreya Kamath, So. Lidia Terrell, So. Sarah Velicky, So. Taylor Wong.

Newcomers: Fr. Aliyah Bilbao LaViejo, Fr. Ayana Patel, Fr. Natalya Soltys.

Outlook: The Vikings are improving.

PEQUANNOCK

Coach: Casey Murphy, second season

Last year: 3-9-1

Returning letter-winners: Sr. Veronica Damico, Sr. Emily Fricker, Sr. Hailey Oosterwyk, Sr. Sam Reichert, Sr. Shaina Sweezy, Jr. Mackenzie Glenn, Jr. Karolina Pidel, So. Sofia Emma, So. Sam Seeber.

Outlook: Veteran Pequannock is developing.

POPE JOHN

Coach: Thomas Kane, fifth season

Last year: 8-1

Returning letter-winners: Sr. Abby Panzarella, Sr. Leah Bauder, Sr. Summer Guerini.

Newcomers: Fr. Maddie Ball, Fr. Charlotte Feng, Fr. Kaycie Falcone, Fr. Maria Schnable, Fr. Natalia Kurznar, Fr. Bella Bulcur, Fr. Maddie Leonard, Fr. Mia Levens.

Outlook: The largest Pope John squad in more than a decade is aiming to extend its local winning streak.

RANDOLPH

Coach: Krystal Hoffman, fourth season

Last year: 4-5

Returning letter-winners: Sr. Caroline Kovacs, Sr. Christa Kayal, Jr. Camilla Pena.

Newcomers: Fr. Alivia Wright, Fr. Sydney Wright, Fr. Peyton Enama.

Outlook: The Rams hope to continue to improve.

ROXBURY

Coach: Thomas Gervasio, sixth season

Last year: 6-4

Returning letter-winners: Sr. Isabella DiPasquale, Sr. Cami Gil, Sr. Olivia Keenan, Jr. Anna Anikiej, Jr. Nicole Cunha, Jr. Clara Donnelly, Jr. Caitlyn Kramaritsch, Jr. Leah Stavitsky, So. Nicole Callahan,

Newcomers: Jr. Ariana Abazi, Jr. Katie Oxfort, Fr. Camille Costa, Fr. Grace Hill, Fr. Sophie Sanders.

Outlook: The Gaels hope to qualify for the NJSIAA Tournament.

SPARTA/JEFFERSON

Coach: Rachel Koenig and Patrick Chodkiewicz, first season

Returning letter-winners: Sr. Molly Englehardt, Sr. Olivia Flanz, Sr. Erin Takach, Sr. Catherine Gaines, Sr. Gwen DiNardo, Jr. Amelia Stasiorek, So. Lauren Pojedinec, So. Kristen Silipena.

Newcomers: Fr. Ella Duphiney.

Outlook: The new Morris-Sussex co-op hopes to be more competitive.

ST. ELIZABETH

Coach: Greg Yarnall, 29th season

Last year: 4-8

Returning letter-winners: Sr. Katie Acken, Sr. Sophia Dobrusin, Sr. Alexa McCarus, Sr. Naomi Murphy, Jr. Caitlin Flanagan, Jr. Julia Riccio, So. Emma Brading, So. Aria Colavita, So. Casey Desiderio, So. Sophia Formanes, So. Avery Gilleece, So. Shannon Hunt, So. Audrey McCarus, So. Julia Moran, So. Emma Vanderhoef.

Newcomers: Sr. Sydney Foer, Sr. Brynn Kearns, Jr. Courtney McGough, Jr. Stevie Robinson, Fr. Julia Calderaro, Fr. Jenna Brenner, Fr. Samantha Donnelly, Fr. Julia Garbarino, Fr. Grace Gonyo, Fr. Maia Nader, Fr. Madelyn Riordan, Fr. Olive Sedlak, Fr. Reyna Vega.

Outlook: With 28 swimmers, St. Elizabeth hopes to qualify for the NJSIAA Tournament for the second straight season.

VERNON

Coach: Jen Shirhall, 15th season

Last year: 3-4

Returning letter-winners: Sr. Vanessa Cefaloni, Sr. Sophia Randazzo, Sr. Gabrielle Miller, Sr. Victoria Annunziata, So. Ryleigh Bernier, So. Meghan Emmerich, So. Amanda Witters.

Newcomers: So. Christina Ciannella, Fr. Kayla Jurewicz, Fr. Samantha Werner, Fr. Juliette Miller, Fr. Maureen Lovett, Fr. Rylee Keenan, Fr. Julie Evanick, Fr. Gabriella Cefaloni.

Outlook: With 23 swimmers, Vernon hopes to utilize its depth.

VILLA WALSH

Coach: Kelsey Hyland, first season

Last year: 2-10

Returning letter-winners: Sr. Victoria Wong, Sr. Nevin Mahoney, Sr. Madison Molinaro.

Newcomers: So. Cameron Shull, Fr. Sabrina Waivada.

Outlook: Hyland is the small Vikings squad's third coach in as many seasons.

WEST MORRIS

Coach: Samantha Beatrice, fifth season

Last year: 6-5

Returning letter-winners: Sr. Francheska Lacap, Sr. Alexandra Lozanguiez, Sr. Taylor Ford, Jr. Taylor Weth, Jr. Mackenzie Flammer, Jr. Grace Gunning, So. Abby Ford.

Newcomers: Fr. Jillian Weinberger, Fr. Maya Jaross.

Outlook: Veteran West Morris hopes to make a run in the NJSIAA Tournament, and send multiple swimmers to the Meet of Champions.

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: 2022 Morris/Sussex girls swimming team-by-team preview capsules

