ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Record

'Next level of fast': Morristown alumnus Joe Cecala returns home to lead swim teams

By Jane Havsy, Morristown Daily Record
Daily Record
Daily Record
 3 days ago

Donna Gelegonya has been talking about retiring from teaching and coaching swimming at Morristown High School for several years. But the timing was never quite right.

Gelegonya had hoped her longtime assistant, Bobby Sparano, would take over. But he has a young family, as does assistant Bernadette Componile.

Gelegonya refused to be forced out by COVID. But in the summer of 2021, Sparano became the Morris School District's assistant director of human resources − an administrative position that would keep him off the pool deck.

Gelegonya wasn't quite out of options. She reached out to Joe Cecala, a former three-sport athlete at Morristown who had revitalized the Bayonne High School swim program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJnb2_0jUtIWAd00

Cecala, 32, achieved "my dream and goal since I was a young kid" while ensuring the smooth transition Gelegonya hoped for. He is a physical education and health teacher responsible for teaching swimming classes and managing the Morristown High School pool.

A lifelong swimmer, Cecala also played fullback, linebacker, kicker and punter on the Colonials football team. He was a bullpen catcher on the baseball team's NJSIAA Group 3 title in 2006. He was a substitute teacher and volunteer assistant in all three sports after graduating from Springfield College in 2012, then got a full-time teaching and swim coaching job at Bayonne.

When Cecala arrived as an assistant six years ago, there were 18 swimmers on the team. That had ballooned to 60 in his first year as head coach, and he had to start making cuts a season later. The Bayonne girls won the Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League title in 2016, after a rare two-year absence from the top.

Boys swimming: 2022 Morris/Sussex team-by-team preview capsules

More: 2022 Morris/Sussex girls swimming team-by-team preview capsules

With few club swimmers, Cecala had to do stroke instruction and other hands-on coaching which will be more rare at Morristown. He also predicted he'll be one of the loudest coaches, and likely more stern than Gelegonya.

"It's exciting to be back where it all started, full circle," said Cecala, who lives in his Morris Plains hometown with his wife, Kate, and their two young children, Evelyn and Joseph.

"I'd like to think I'm more proficient with the knowledge behind swimming. I love the sport. It's always been a dream of mine to come back."

Coaching family

Joe Cecala isn't the most heralded swim coach in his own family.

That honor goes to his mother, Tina Cecala, who led the Morris Plains summer swim program for 34 years − including eight with her kids, Corrine and Joe, at her side. Tina Cecala taught physical education at Watchung Hills for 33 years, retiring in 2012, and also coached the girls swim team (140-21-2) to five NJSIAA Public B titles and eight Somerset County titles.  She has been inducted into the Watchung Hills High School and the New Jersey Interscholastic Coaches Association Halls of Fame.

Corinne Cecala coached varsity field hockey and JV softball at North Plainfield.

More: Is high school swimming safe from COVID? Experts say it's complicated

"I told them on Day One, 'I want you to make your name yourself with me. I don't care about the past. I don't care what has or hasn't happened. I want you to show me who you are and what you can do,'" said Cecala, a physical education teacher who will also run Morristown's pool, home to multiple local high school teams .

"To get to that next level of fast is exciting, to have a (Meet of Champions) berth, and try to make a run deep into the season. I plan to keep Morristown as a true swimming school, and really build back the family aspect of the team − as well as trying to compete for a state title."

Excellent legacy

Gelegonya had a 320-96-6 record with the Morristown girls, including four division titles, two Morris County championships, and seven sectional trophies. The Colonials boys went 264-157-4 under Gelegonya, including six Morris County and three sectional titles.

Gelegonya was named a girls swimming Northeast Sectional Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations in 2009. She was inducted into the New Jersey State Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2017.

More than wins and losses Morristown swimmers 'ALL IN' for teammates with special needs

Gelegonya is still waking up early, but the 4:30 a.m. alarms and long drives from Hunterdon County to Morristown are quickly becoming an unpleasant memory. She's been "trying to clear 30 years of clutter" from her family's home. She hopes to travel with her husband, Ron, and spend more time with their blended family.

"You have to start new adventures," she said. "I do miss the kids. The biggest thing I'm having trouble with is control. I'm so used to being in control of the pool and what happens there. Giving it all up cold turkey, it's different for me. Even though it's difficult, I know I left it to somebody who can handle it."

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: 'Next level of fast': Morristown alumnus Joe Cecala returns home to lead swim teams

Comments / 0

Related
unionnewsdaily.com

Seven Oak Knoll seniors sign letters of intent to continue field hockey in college

SUMMIT, NJ — Seven members of the Class of 2023 from Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child committed to field hockey competition at the collegiate level by signing national letters of intent, or, in the case of Ivy League institutions, committed to the admissions process, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, National Signing Day.
NJ.com

Rutgers wrestling hones N.J. mojo to sweep Penn, Drexel at Garden State Grapple

Joe Heilmann has now been on two different teams while competing at the Garden State Grapple. The North Carolina transfer competed against Rutgers in the dual-meet tournament last year, and this year, provided one of the three critical victories to help the Scarlet Knights hold off Penn in the first of its two matches Sunday at the Prudential Center in Newark.
theobserver.com

Joint reunion planned for KHS, St. Cecilia HS Classes of 1973

Graduates of Kearny and St. Cecilia High School’s Classes of 1973 are invited to take part in a joint 50th reunion May 20, 2023, at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center, Toms River. The cost is $85 if paid before Feb. 1 or $95 if paid by the final deadline April 30.
Daily Voice

Iconic Guerriero Gelato Announces Expansion To Morristown

It’s official — the iconic and award-winning Guerriero Gelato is coming to Morristown. The announcement came in a Thanksgiving post on the beloved brand’s Facebook page. “This Thanksgiving we want to give thanks to YOU!” reads the post. “It’s because of you, we made it 21 years. From me taking over as owner, thru name changes, pandemic, inflation, recession, you have supported us, voted for us, and helped us get some of the biggest awards and honors there are.”
rew-online.com

Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes Tapped to Lead Marketing for Two Sussex County Communities

Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes, a leading sales and marketing organization in the homebuilding industry, announces it has been selected to lead sales and marketing for the newest phase of 19 homes at Clove Hill Manor, a 117-residence active adult community of single-family detached homes and townhomes located at 1 Fairchild Lane in Wantage, N.J., and Estell Manor, a community of six residences located at 15 Estell Drive in Hardyston, N.J. Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes will partner with Brie Parker of Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Clove Hill Manor listing and Elizabeth “Liz” Burns from Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Estell Manor listing.
SoJO 104.9

The Top 5 All Time Highest New Jersey County One-Day Snow Totals

Here it comes. Are you ready for another New Jersey winter? Let's take a look back at some of the worst snowstorms we've ever seen in the Garden State. We've all heard the long-range forecasts for New Jersey for the upcoming winter. it's going to be wetter, snowier, and colder than usual.
pix11.com

Destination NJ: Hidden gem in Madison, NJ

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The charming downtowns and main streets of New Jersey greatly contribute to the diversity of its neighborhoods. In one community, there is a treasure stashed away. PIX11’s Craig Treadway took a trip to “Shanghai Jazz” in Madison. Watch the video player for more on this...
Daily Voice

Tractor-Trailer Flips, Blocks Exit On I-287 Central Jersey: NJSP

A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 287 in Middlesex County, halting traffic, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 12:35 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2 on the I-287 northbound ramp to southbound Exit 2 in Edison, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. All lanes were closed for a couple of hours,...
shorelocalnews.com

NJ bear hunt reinstated amid rising safety concerns

Eighty-one-year-old Carol Neighbour credits her springer spaniel Amanda with saving her life during a violent Jan. 3 encounter with a black bear in Sparta, Sussex County. According to the New York Post, Neighbour was taking Amanda and her daughter’s dog outside when she saw two black bears rooting through her trash.
101.5 WPDH

Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years

After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
NJ.com

After repeated denials, St. Peter’s Prep sues to demolish 19th century buildings

St. Peter’s Prep is taking legal action against the Jersey City Zoning Board after it ruled the school could not demolish two historic buildings. The school filed a lawsuit in Hudson County Superior Court on Nov. 30 against the zoning board to overturn its decision that denied the school the ability to demolish the 19th century buildings on York Street, arguing that the decision was “arbitrary and capricious.”
NJ.com

Pedestrian, 77, struck and killed near busy N.J. intersection, officials say

A 77-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday evening by a vehicle near a busy intersection in Morris Township, authorities said. Francisco Martinez, of Dover, was hit at about 5:50 p.m. on Whippany Road near Lindsley Drive, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Martinez was pronounced dead at...
New Jersey 101.5

Flemington, NJ goes all out for Christmas

I picked the right time to be living in Flemington. This small, historic Hunterdon County town is going big for the holidays. Really big. Fun events are planned throughout December. Thursday Night Holiday Light Concerts for example. On certain Thursdays there will be live entertainment from 5 to 9:30 p.m....
Daily Record

Daily Record

1K+
Followers
584
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

DailyRecord.com is the home page for Morris County, NJ, news and information with in-depth and updated local news, sports, lifestyles, people and events.

 http://dailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy