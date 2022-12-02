ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the 2022 All-North Jersey boys cross-country teams

By Paul Schwartz, NorthJersey.com
 3 days ago
After an exciting season, the following players have been selected to the 2022 All-North Jersey boys cross-country teams.

Dylan Decambre

Bergen Tech senior

Decambre built on his sensational junior track season, when he finished third in last spring's State Meet of Champions 800 and didn't lose a race to a New Jersey runner until he took seventh in Group 4.

He became Bergen Tech's first sectional champ and first Bergen Meet of Champs champ in 45 years. He won seven races and was third in the Suffern Invitational. He also won the Big North Liberty title but had to drop out of the State Meet of Champions with calf problems while running near the top 20.

Hisham Ettayebi

Clifton senior

With Jacob Heredia off to George Washington University, the Mustangs needed a leader to step up in his place in order to retain its Big North Liberty and Passaic County titles.

Ettayebi stepped up with seven top-three finishes in 10 races, including a win in the Back to the Mountain Invitational, a second in the Big North Liberty and North 1, Group 4 sectional and third at the Passaic championships. He earned a wild card to the SMOC and finished 54th.

Owen Horevay

Lakeland senior

The ninth member of his extended family to earn all-Passaic honors, joining his mother, sister and grandfather, Horevay set school records at Darlington, Garret Mountain and Holmdel, and a Passaic County mark at Darlington, and finished ninth at the State Meet of Champions.

He also led all New Jersey runners with a 15th place finish at the Champs Northeast Regional meet. He won the Passaic title, the Big North Independence and his second straight North 1, Group 2 title. He recently received a scholarship to run at Lipscomb University in Nashville.

Paul Maguire

Don Bosco senior

The Ringwood resident never finished outside the top five until the State Meet of Champions, when he stayed in the top 10 for most of the race before finishing 22nd.

He won three races including the Big North United and Bergen E races, took third in the Bergen Meet of Champions and was fourth in Non-Public A. He also had the fastest North Jersey time of the year at the traditional Van Cortlandt Park course in New York.

Sean Matthews

Wayne Valley senior

He never won a cross-country race before this season and never even had a top 10 finish, but Matthews put in the work this past summer and built off an excellent spring to form the area's top 1-2 punch with junior Matt Califf.

He won the Essex County Coaches Invitational, took second in Passaic County and the North 1, Group 3 sectional, and placed 10th in Group 3 to qualify for the State Meet of Champions.

Tadael Mihret

Rutherford senior

In just his second year of running cross-country, Mihret won five races, including the NJIC Colonial, Bergen Group C and North 2, Group 2 sectional titles and finishing second in the Bergen Meet of Champions with a school record at the Darlington County Park course.

He finished sixth in Group 2, the top Rutherford finish in a state meet since 2000, and was 30th in the State Meet of Champions.

Luke Pash

Ridgewood sophomore

It didn't take long for the youngster to establish himself as the No. 1 runner on what was, for most of the season, North Jersey's top team. Pash led the Maroons in the second varsity race of his career at the Briarwood Invitational at Philadelphia's renowned Belmont Plateau course, and never gave up the spot.

He won the Big North Freedom, was fourth in the BMOC, third in the North 1, Group 4 sectional and earned a wild card to the State Meet of Champs, where he was beaten by just seven sophomores.

Keanu Ray

Weehawken senior

Ray might be better known as one of the top basketball players in North Jersey, but he put his name into the mix for North Jersey's top cross-country runner with a strong season.His only two races out of the top five were a 10th place finish at the Manhattan Invitational E race and a solid 62nd at the State Meet of Champions.

He became Weehawken's first group champion with an upset win in Group 1 and took a second in North Hudson, third in North 2, Group 1 and fourth in Hudson County. He was also second at the NJIC Patriot race and excelled on each of the six courses on which he competed.

Bryce Teto

Paramus senior

Perhaps the most consistent and improved runner in North Jersey, Teto never had a bad race. He only won one, the batch race at the Big North Freedom to start the season, but was in the top five 10 times in a row before finishing 29th in the State Meet of Champions.

His best finishes came in the Big North Freedom league meet (second), BMOC (fifth), sectionals (fourth) and in the Group 3 meet (fifth).

Raffi Buchakjian, Indian Hills senior

Nathan Caldwell, Lakeland senior

Matthew Califf, Wayne Valley junior

Andrew Garcia, Kinnelon senior

Ryan Locicero, Don Bosco, junior

Brayden Lowe-Massi, Mahwah senior

DJ Murphy, Ridgewood junior

Joshua Tejada, Teaneck junior

Jackson Vogel, Northern Highlands senior

