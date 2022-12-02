ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Creating a bond': Local police officers join 'Shop with a Cop' program

By Matt Fagan, NorthJersey.com
 3 days ago

Because not every child has someone to shop with or the money to do so, New Jersey's Community Action Agencies created the Shop with a Cop program, which brings together 1,200 middle schoolers from disadvantaged families with local police officers.

"Shop with a Cop (or a hero) is not only about taking the children shopping," said Lynne Algrant, of Greater Bergen Community Action, "it is also about creating a positive relationship and creating a bond with local police officers and heroes in the community."

Bergen County's program is trying something new this year, Algrant said. For the first time, Bergen County's participating police departments, Garfield, Hackensack, Englewood and the Sheriff's Department will get to choose the 50 children they will take shopping.

The hope is officers will build productive relationships with the youths.

"Too often (the child's) only interaction is when something bad is happening," said Sgt. Jeff Stewart from the Garfield Police Department, who's fully supported in this endeavor by his Chief, Richard Uram.

Garfield officers took 20 youths shopping last year. The department reaches out to its schools and social workers to identify those who could most benefit from the program, he said. This year could be more as he said the officers sign up as soon as the list goes out and some provide their own gift cards so they can participate.

Often he and his officers are touched by the compassion the kids have for their families.

Mental health in colleges: NJ allocates millions in COVID relief funds to college students' mental health services

"They will shop for stuff for their little brothers or sisters," Stewart said. "We have to say, 'Are you getting anything for yourself?' "

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32S6Wz_0jUtINTK00

This year the United Passaic Organization and Middlesex's Jewish Renaissance Foundation have joined the program.

United Passaic Executive Director Janelle Hall said her organization secured funding through the local Lion's Club and reached out to Passaic's police department. They are planning for 10 children to participate.

NJ school safety: All NJ schools must submit digital maps of properties to law enforcement under new law

Passaic PBA Local 14 President Juan Nieves said his union jumped at the chance to give back and improve relations with the community.

"It should be a positive experience all around," Nieves said. "We will take them shopping in local shops. It will be a win-win-win."

Statewide, Bergen and Passaic counties represent a microcosm. While entering its third year, 2022 is the second that Shop with a Cop involves a statewide effort. In all, 24 departments from 12 counties are participating.

The program was started in Ocean County by the OCEAN community action group.

This year 510 children from Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties will go shopping. Officers from Middle Township, the State Police, Woodbine, Wildwood, Cape May's Sheriff and Prosecutor's offices, Atlantic City police and Ocean County Sheriff's Department will participate.

They will be assisted by the Monmouth and Ocean counties PAL, Atlantic City PAL and the Progressive Black Initiative during the shopping week of Dec. 10 to Dec. 17.

Much of the funding comes from federal block grants that are distributed through the state's Department of Community Affairs, although a number of police departments will add their own gift cards. In Passaic there is some private funding that will help.

Anyone who wishes to donate to the program can do so at https://www.greaterbergen.org/donate with a note that it is for Shop with a Cop or Operation Holiday.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: 'Creating a bond': Local police officers join 'Shop with a Cop' program

