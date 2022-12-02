ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson hires 115 new teachers with $7,500 signing bonuses

By Joe Malinconico
 3 days ago

After offering $7,500 signing bonuses back in September, the Paterson school district has been able to hire 115 new teachers.

The district still has 146 teaching vacancies, but city education officials said that number would be almost 80% higher without the bonuses, which they are calling “pre-employment agreements.”

“The evidence is clear that the pre-employment agreements have been effective in recruiting qualified teachers to Paterson Public Schools and helping us limit the number of our vacancies,” said Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer. “It has always been our goal to recruit teachers to Paterson Public Schools. We are reaching that goal with the help of our incentive program.”

Under the program, educators hired after the district started offering the bonuses will get $3,750 if they remain in their jobs through Dec. 31 and another payment of the same amount if they continue to work in Paterson schools through the end of 2023.

The district is using money from its federal COVID-19 relief aid to cover the bonus payments.

Paterson is one of many places around the country struggling to fill classroom slots amid a national teacher shortage. Newark, for example, has offered $4,000 bonuses.

The city teachers union has been critical of the signing bonuses, saying district officials should focus on offering competitive salaries to educators already working in Paterson so they don’t leave for jobs elsewhere.

"In what alternate universe are 146 staff vacancies considered acceptable to parents and community members?” said Paterson Education Association President John McEntee Jr. when asked about the newly hired teachers under the bonus program.

“What the District's press release fails to discuss is how many students are still without a permanent full-time teacher three months into the school year,” McEntee added. “This self-congratulatory piece of propaganda merely seeks to obscure its failure to alleviate conditions in overcrowded classrooms.”

The union president said the district should team up with his organization to “eradicate mass vacancies.”

Shafer said the announcement about the new teachers should not be seen as a sign that the district is satisfied with the number of vacancies.

“We have said time and time again that one teacher vacancy is too many, which is why I want students and parents to know that we are doing everything we can to eliminate teaching vacancies,” Shafer said. “The point of the press release was to provide a factual update, and the facts are that we would have had 115 additional vacancies without the pre-employment agreements.”

Shafer said the district wanted to work with the union but added that “antagonism and mischaracterizations are no basis for a partnership.”

jersey gyrl
3d ago

these teachers will quit for greener pastures before June 2022, because paterson do not value their employees. Already employed staff, and especially substitutes should be getting this bonus.

