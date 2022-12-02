Read full article on original website
Hospital saves 'miracle baby' with tumour double her body size
A baby girl born with a tumour double her size is being called a "miracle" by doctors. Saylor Thomson was born at Mater Mothers’ Hospital in Brisbane, Australia in August weighing only 1,025 grams (2.2 lbs) at three months premature. Attached to Thomson's tailbone was a two-kilogram (four lb) sacrococcygeal teratoma tumour. Minutes after being born, Thomson was rushed into surgery where a team of 25 people worked to successfully remove the tumour for six hours. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Saylor’s tumour was extremely large and very complex. The tumor extended into her pelvis and abdomen," Professor...
Woman woke up at 33 weeks pregnant to find her bump has disappeared
For anyone who has experienced pregnancy, you’ll know that when someone is in their third trimester, they feel as if they’re carrying the equivalent of a watermelon. So when one woman woke up and realised that her bump was no longer the round shape and size as before, she rightly panicked.
Woman, 102, finally discovers what happened to stillborn baby 76 years on
A 102-year-old great-grandmother has spoken of her “relief” after discovering the grave of her stillborn baby, 76 years after she fell pregnant.Marjorie Rigby found out she was having her first child after marrying her military hero husband Charlie, who fought for five years in Italy and Africa during World War Two.The retired secretary, who had also worked in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, headed to a private nursing clinic to have the baby, named Laura, in September 1946.Tragically, after spending three days in labour, she overheard her consultant doctor say that the baby had passed away.Marjorie was rushed to a...
Endometriosis, Pain, and Whole Women’s Wellness | Dr. Peta Wright
Endometriosis, Pain, and Whole Women’s Wellness | Dr. Peta Wright. In this episode, Fempower Health interviews Dr. Peta Wright about endometriosis and pelvic pain. Dr. Wright is a gynecologist, fertility specialist, and the founder of Vera Women’s Wellness: a whole woman’s approach to endometriosis healing and recovery.
Adele Roberts says she's had rectum removed in life-changing cancer operation
Adele Roberts has revealed she's had her rectum removed in a life-changing operation following her cancer diagnosis. The Radio 1 Dj, 43, announced her bowel cancer diagnosis back in 2021. She subsequently underwent treatment and had a stoma bag fitted to remove waste from her body, before sharing in June 2022 that she was cancer free.
Death of three-day-old baby ‘avoidable’, coroner rules
The death of a three-day-old baby could have been avoided if medical professionals had acted differently, a coroner concluded. Rosanna Matthews died three days after being delivered at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Kent in November 2020. Elana Sala, Rosanna's mother, said she suffers flashbacks, adding: “We didn’t have to lose...
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
I was world’s fattest girl who weighed 420lbs aged eight after gorging 10,000 calories a day but now I’m UNRECOGNISABLE
AN obese child who was once dubbed the “world’s fattest girl” is now unrecognisable. At one stage, Jessica Gaude tipped the scales at 420lbs and was so overweight her legs couldn’t support her and she had to roll around on the floor to get about. Mum...
See how syphilis ravaged a woman’s face 500 years ago, in an artistic interpretation
A facial approximation of an Icelandic woman shows that she suffered from syphilis during her lifetime about 500 years ago.
Little boy dies just months after his family found 'pea-sized' lump on his leg
An eight-year-old boy has tragically died just a few months after his parents discovered a small lump on his leg. Writing in a GoFundMe, the Tran family explained that on 15 April they were getting ready to settle down for the Easter break when they noticed that their young son Chandler was limping a bit.
Scientists found the most common habit could cause Alzheimer's and dementia.
this habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia.cottonbro studio/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. As per the new research, the most common habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia. Many people might find nose picking as a disgusting or gross habit, but no one thought it could be life-threatening.
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
Mother is shocked her daughter's male teacher told her to 'hold in' her period
The $50,000 question: What subject does the instructor teach?
The cancer symptom you can hear – and 6 other signs you must never ignore
EACH year around 12,300 cases of brain cancer are diagnosed in the UK, Cancer Research UK states. This presents in the form of a brain tumour, which can cause a host of different symptoms, depending on their position. Common signs include headaches, feeling sick or seizures. But experts at Cancer...
Mum, 34, died of cervical cancer after doctors repeatedly diagnosed her with constipation
A mum-of-five tragically died of cervical cancer after she was repeatedly diagnosed with constipation. Louise Gray, 34, who lived in Peterlee, County Durham, knew that something was wrong when she experienced bowel problems and visited her doctor for answers in November 2021. She had previously battled cervical cancer, a fight...
Doctors told a 16-year-old that her aches were growing pains and suggested she lose weight. She had bone cancer.
After a diagnosis of osteosarcoma, Reanna Tillman had her knee and shoulder bone removed, and she's now paralyzed. Tillman had a baby girl in 2021.
Jane Fonda admits she's 'not going to be around for much longer' after cancer diagnosis
Jane Fonda has warned fans that she doesn't think she's 'going to be around for much longer' after being diagnosed with cancer. The Grace and Frankie actress broke the news back in September that she had been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and now expects that she'll be gone 'sooner rather than later.'
Apology ordered over abrupt pain drug withdrawal
An apology has been ordered from a GP practice in the Borders over the abrupt withdrawal of a patient's medication. It follows a complaint by a parent on behalf of their adult child. The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman found the practice had failed to manage the prescription appropriately...
This common pain relief drug causes people to take more risks, study says
Taking a common pain relief drug may be doing more than just relieving your pain. According to a study published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience in 2020, acetaminophen, which is sold under brands like Tylenol and Panadol, may push people to take more risks than they normally would. The...
Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines
When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
