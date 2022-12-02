ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Indy100

Hospital saves 'miracle baby' with tumour double her body size

A baby girl born with a tumour double her size is being called a "miracle" by doctors. Saylor Thomson was born at Mater Mothers’ Hospital in Brisbane, Australia in August weighing only 1,025 grams (2.2 lbs) at three months premature. Attached to Thomson's tailbone was a two-kilogram (four lb) sacrococcygeal teratoma tumour. Minutes after being born, Thomson was rushed into surgery where a team of 25 people worked to successfully remove the tumour for six hours. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Saylor’s tumour was extremely large and very complex. The tumor extended into her pelvis and abdomen," Professor...
Tyla

Woman woke up at 33 weeks pregnant to find her bump has disappeared

For anyone who has experienced pregnancy, you’ll know that when someone is in their third trimester, they feel as if they’re carrying the equivalent of a watermelon. So when one woman woke up and realised that her bump was no longer the round shape and size as before, she rightly panicked.
The Independent

Woman, 102, finally discovers what happened to stillborn baby 76 years on

A 102-year-old great-grandmother has spoken of her “relief” after discovering the grave of her stillborn baby, 76 years after she fell pregnant.Marjorie Rigby found out she was having her first child after marrying her military hero husband Charlie, who fought for five years in Italy and Africa during World War Two.The retired secretary, who had also worked in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, headed to a private nursing clinic to have the baby, named Laura, in September 1946.Tragically, after spending three days in labour, she overheard her consultant doctor say that the baby had passed away.Marjorie was rushed to a...
healthpodcastnetwork.com

Endometriosis, Pain, and Whole Women’s Wellness | Dr. Peta Wright

Endometriosis, Pain, and Whole Women’s Wellness | Dr. Peta Wright. In this episode, Fempower Health interviews Dr. Peta Wright about endometriosis and pelvic pain. Dr. Wright is a gynecologist, fertility specialist, and the founder of Vera Women’s Wellness: a whole woman’s approach to endometriosis healing and recovery.
Tyla

Adele Roberts says she's had rectum removed in life-changing cancer operation

Adele Roberts has revealed she's had her rectum removed in a life-changing operation following her cancer diagnosis. The Radio 1 Dj, 43, announced her bowel cancer diagnosis back in 2021. She subsequently underwent treatment and had a stoma bag fitted to remove waste from her body, before sharing in June 2022 that she was cancer free.
BBC

Death of three-day-old baby ‘avoidable’, coroner rules

The death of a three-day-old baby could have been avoided if medical professionals had acted differently, a coroner concluded. Rosanna Matthews died three days after being delivered at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Kent in November 2020. Elana Sala, Rosanna's mother, said she suffers flashbacks, adding: “We didn’t have to lose...
Richard Scott

Scientists found the most common habit could cause Alzheimer's and dementia.

this habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia.cottonbro studio/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. As per the new research, the most common habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia. Many people might find nose picking as a disgusting or gross habit, but no one thought it could be life-threatening.
BBC

Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules

A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
BBC

A﻿pology ordered over abrupt pain drug withdrawal

A﻿n apology has been ordered from a GP practice in the Borders over the abrupt withdrawal of a patient's medication. I﻿t follows a complaint by a parent on behalf of their adult child. T﻿he Scottish Public Services Ombudsman found the practice had failed to manage the prescription appropriately...
BGR.com

This common pain relief drug causes people to take more risks, study says

Taking a common pain relief drug may be doing more than just relieving your pain. According to a study published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience in 2020, acetaminophen, which is sold under brands like Tylenol and Panadol, may push people to take more risks than they normally would. The...
msn.com

Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines

When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
Tyla

