ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Perú Selvático: Sonic Expedition 1972-1986 review | Ammar Kalia's global album of the month

By Ammar Kalia
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P8hf2_0jUtGD0A00

Anchored in hip-swaying, syncopated clave rhythm and topped with bright flute melodies, cumbia music has a centuries-old history. Originating from Colombia, its mid-tempo sound is now a staple in Latin America, and a new compilation from Analog Africa highlights an overlooked subgenre that flourished throughout 1970s and 80s Peru: cumbia Amazonica.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YojPA_0jUtGD0A00
The artwork for Perú Selvático. Photograph: Analog Africa

Amid the heat and humidity of the Peruvian jungle a group of bands developed their own psychedelic take on the folk tradition, gleaned from patchy radio broadcasts of popular cumbia music and black market vinyl imports, which featured fast-paced percussion, electric guitars and heady reverb. Across the 18 tracks of Perú Selvático, this frenetic dance music unfurls, bringing new life to a largely forgotten sound.

Descarga Royal, by the group Los Royals de Pucallpa, provides an early 70s example of a bridge between cumbia and Amazonica. Featuring typical cumbia rhythms only marginally sped up, the seeds of the Amazonian style are present in the hum of distortion accompanying the electric guitar, providing a hint of a new, technicolour sound. The wild reverb and double-time pace of Sonido Verde de Moyobamba’s La Cervecita swiftly kicks into full-blown Amazonica, with the whoops of the band and guitarist Leonardo Vela Rodriguez’s looping, brittle melodies providing dancefloor fuel.

That pace and infectious, funky swing are woven through standouts like Los Rangers de Tingo Maria’s wobbling La Trochita, the finger-picking intricacies and thrumming shakers of La Bola Buche, by Los Invasores de Progreso, and the keening guitar lines of Ranil y Su Conjunto Tropical.

Since cumbia Amazonica was developed in the confines of small towns, its sound is remarkably consistent, which can make listening to the entirety of Perú Selvático somewhat repetitive. But in the echoes of its rhythms and its distinct sense of groove, unearthed once more, the album never fails to inspire movement.

Also out this month

Brazilian experimentalists M Takara & Carla Boregas release their second album, Grande Massa D’Agua (Hive Mind Records), combining jazz percussion with wavering synths to evoke the elemental sounds of the rainforest. Egyptian singer Abdel Halim Hafez ’s 1971 album Mawood (WeWantSounds) gets a welcome reissue. Luscious strings bolster his striking baritone to produce a romantic, enveloping suite of five tracks. The pulse of cumbia can also be felt in Argentinian producer Chancha Via Circuito ’s La Estrella (Wonderwheel), blending clave with electronic percussion and a standout feature from singer Lido Pimienta on Amor en Silencio.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Blackpink review – K-pop juggernaut with world-beating attitude

Despite arriving late, and rumours of rifts behind the scenes, the South Korean superstars unleash their expertly blended mega hits with total commitment. K-pop prides itself on vertiginously high standards in all aspects of production, from its choreography to the carefully curated public images of its stars. So it’s surprising that the European leg of the biggest tour ever by an all-female K-pop act begins a tad late. A bemused American voice apologises for “technical difficulties” over the PA. (Blackpink’s world tour has transferred from a successful run in the US.) There’s little for “Blinks” – Blackpink fans – to do but watch the band’s videos and bash their heart-hammer light sticks, which produce a polite squeak, on the nearest hard surface.
The Guardian

Harry and Meghan are showing the royal family how brand management is done

If ever there were a love story for the Instagram age, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s beautifully chronicled romance is the one. Here they are, in a series of pictures from their private album released to promote next week’s six-part Netflix documentary on their relationship, sitting atop a Jeep on what looks like their first holiday together. Here he is, serenading her on the guitar. Then the two of them, impossibly glamorous, spinning joyously around the dancefloor at their wedding; and her on a beach, pregnant and delightedly cradling the bump, against an almost too perfect sunset.
The Guardian

Raheem Sterling flying back from World Cup after armed burglary at home

Raheem Sterling is returning home from the World Cup in Qatar after armed intruders broke into his home on Saturday night. The England forward missed the 3-0 win against Senegal in the last‑16 tie on Sunday and Gareth Southgate said it was unclear whether Sterling would return. England play France in a quarter-final on Saturday.
The Guardian

Russia’s vicious tactics in Ukraine serve only to further expose its weakness

The Kremlin thought it would sweep across Ukraine and take Kyiv in a matter of days. Now, more than nine months into its disastrous war with Ukraine, the new Russian strategy of targeting the infrastructure that brings light, heat and water into millions of Ukrainian homes has revealed Russia’s own weakness and its desperation in the face of a defiant Ukrainian resistance.
Variety

Donovan Unveils Historic David Gilmour Collaboration, ‘Rock Me,’ With ‘Gaelia’ Album Set to Follow (EXCLUSIVE)

Donovan has released a collaboration with David Gilmour, “Rock Me,” in anticipation of a new album, “Gaelia,” set to arrive one week from today. Variety is hosting the exclusive premiere of the music video for the historic meet-up. Donovan, famous for classic 1960s folk-rock songs like “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” told Variety how he came to have the Pink Floyd singer-guitarist on two tracks — the second of which is titled “Lover O’ Lover” — for the new album. “I met up with David at Lord Michael and Lady Marina Cowdray’s country estate,” he says. “These two dear, noble friends of Linda and...
The Guardian

Nick Fisher obituary

An award-winning writer and broadcaster, agony uncle, film critic and fanatical fisherman, Nick Fisher, who has died unexpectedly aged 63, had a varied, energetic working life. In recent years, he was well known for his work with Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, with whom he wrote The River Cottage Fish Book (2007); he...
The Guardian

The Guardian

522K+
Followers
119K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy