LA GRANDE — Union County Commissioner Paul Anderes was concerned by what he saw, and even more concerned by what he did not see. Anderes was looking at a socioeconomic report the U.S. Forest Service used while creating a revised forest management plan for the Wallowa-Whitman, Umatilla and Malheur national forests, known as the Blue Mountains Forest Plan. Anderes said the socioeconomic report was so generic, it looked like it could have applied to almost any part of the western United States.

2 DAYS AGO