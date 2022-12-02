Kanye West's Twitter account has been suspended after Elon Musk says it violated rule against incitement to violence

Read full article on original website
Related
wonderwall.com
Iggy Azalea unable to walk following complications from back surgery, Elon Musk suspends Kanye from Twitter for swastika post, more news ICYMI
Iggy Azalea was left unable to walk for three weeks after "complications" arose following a "rather mundane surgery" she underwent to repair lingering back issues. The rapper detailed her struggle on Twitter on Nov. 28. "It didn't end up being very mundane because I had complications with my recovery & ended up in bed hooked up to a million machines and in so much pain there are about 3 days I actually just can't remember at all," she said. "I didn't walk except to use the bathroom (a whole other ordeal lol) for 3 weeks & you'd be shocked to know how weak you can get when you don't actually move. It happens really fast." Iggy is now slowly beginning to walk, work out and recover. "It's been very mentally challenging to suddenly not be able to do anything for yourself and have no answers about when you will recover. That was the hardest part but all the Drs have been so happy with how quickly I'm getting better now that I'm back moving & walking," she shared.
Netanyahu calls for Trump to condemn antisemitism after dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes
Benjamin Netanyahu said Donald Trump should condemn antisemitism, especially following his meeting with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes.The former Israeli prime minister said on Sunday that West has repeatedly made antisemitic remarks and that Mr Trump’s dinner with him and with Mr Fuentes, a Holocaust denier, was not “not merely unacceptable”, but “just wrong”.In an interview with NBC’S Meet the Press, Mr Netanhayu, who is expected to come to power in the coming weeks, said: “On this matter, on Kanye West and that other unacceptable guest, I think it’s not merely unacceptable it’s just wrong. And I hope he...
Comments / 0