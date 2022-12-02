ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briefs: Endangered mussel species found in Marion County

 3 days ago
Mussel survey of Olentangy River yields two federally endangered species

COLUMBUS — In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.

The last survey was done in 1990. Dr. Michael Hoggarth of Otterbein University conducted that survey and the most recent one. He and his team focused on the Olentangy River from the headwaters to the confluence with the Scioto River. In July, they found two shells of recently deceased freshwater mussels at a location on the Olentangy River in Marion County above Delaware Reservoir. The shells indicated there may be living specimens of the federally endangered snuffbox Epioblasma triquetra. When the group returned in September, they found a living specimen of the snuffbox and a freshly dead specimen of the federally endangered rayed bean Villosa fabalis. The last time either was found in this section of the river was at least 60 years ago.

This find will extend the protection of the snuffbox in the Olentangy River north of Franklin County where a freshly dead shell was found some distance below the Delaware Lake Dam into Marion County.

This portion of the river has maintained exceptional water quality and mussels, like other animals, are habitat specialists and their habitat remains intact in this section of the river.

The complete report detailing the findings of this survey will be published before the end of this year.

LuLu’s Toy Co. celebrates grand opening

The Marion Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, family, friends and guests of LuLu’s Toy Co. Tuesday held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the toy store at 196 W. Center St.

Founded by Lindsey Henry, a former kindergarten teacher, LuLu's Toy Co. is a specialty toy store that features over 1,500 different toys, books, games and puzzles for kids of all ages, including wooden toys, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) toys, craft kits, throwback and classic toys and games, sensory toys and fidgets, dress-up and imaginative toys, and much more. Many of the toys offered are not available at big box retailers or on Amazon.

LuLu’s Toy Co is open 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday 10-4. Their website will be launching soon at lulustoyco.com or find them on Facebook.

Monthly church breakfast to be held Saturday

Trinity Lutheran Church at 4535 Smeltzer Road will host its monthly community breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Educational Building to the rear of the church. The menu will consist of sausage gravy and biscuits, bacon, sausage, eggs, hash browns, pancakes, Danish, milk, juice and coffee

The cost is a suggested donation of $7.

