Where To Watch Ghana v Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

Ghana and Uruguay clash in what will be a huge game in Group H. Heres where you can watch the game.

It’s a massive game in group H of the FIFA World Cup on Friday. Ghana take on Uruguay in what will be a must watch clash in the fight for knockout qualification.

Ghana have been a surprise side so far at the tournament and have looked fantastic. With inspiring performances from the likes of Mohammed Kudus, the African side will be looking to pull off an upset.

Uruguay have been nothing short of disappointing in this tournament. Despite their firepower and fantastic squad on paper, the South American side have failed to deliver on the world stage.

Ghana currently have the upper hand going into the game as they sit second in the group on three points. Uruguay are bottom and only have one point, they would need to beat Ghana and hope that Portugal beat South Korea.

When looking at Uruguay’s side, the likes of Darwin Nunez and Federico Valverde are two players who could really make a difference. However, with Ghana looking to make an impression, the duo may struggle to make an impact.

Where to watch?

For viewers in the UK the game gets underway at 3 pm. It will be available to watch on BBC one and the BBC iPlayer.

