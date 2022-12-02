ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Light Within: Examples of God's love for everyone are many

By Don Kleinsmith
 3 days ago
Everyone is important to God. And that includes the little hummingbird. It leaves its home in Michigan for the winter on a 2,000-mile flight (and much of it over water) to Central America, then returns to the same backyard in Michigan the next summer. What wonderful care and guidance from God!

Christ Jesus revealed many times God’s love for everyone, one of which was the parable of the Good Samaritan. The Samaritan was the only one — among other travelers — who stopped, rescued and cared for a badly injured traveler (see Luke 10:30-36).

I can recall many incidents in which my friends — and others reported in the media — who were expressions of God’s love for humans, animals and birds.

Christ Jesus further explains God’s care for everyone with the parable of the lost sheep. He spoke to the skeptical gathering: “What man of you, having an hundred sheep, if he lose one of them, doth not leave the ninety and nine in the wilderness, and go after that which is lost, until he find it?

“And when he hath found it, he layeth it on his shoulders, rejoicing.

“And when he cometh home, he calleth together his friends and neighbours, saying unto them, Rejoice with me; for I have found my sheep which was lost.” (Luke 15:4-6).

I believe this lesson is an example for us today to help others in need of someone in their lives.

Can we reach out to that lonely person, or to that “lost sheep” so important to God?

Don Kleinsmith is a member of the Christian Science church in Adrian. He can be reached at kleinsmith968@gmail.com or 517-263-6357.

