The Daily Telegram

Lenawee County to fund 2 new positions in 2023

By Mary Lowe, The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago
ADRIAN — Lenawee County has carved out two new employment positions that will be funded as part of the 2023 budget.

The first is a communications and marketing coordinator, which pays anywhere from $27.44 to $31.45 an hour.

“As part of the 2023 budget, we have included a communications and marketing position to improve upon the messaging and communication with our residents. I think one thing COVID taught us is we need to find a variety of ways to communicate with you and with your residents and with all of the people in the county,” county administrator Kim Murphy said in her state of the county address Nov. 22. “So what we thought is if we can bring someone in house, they could assist us with that messaging, get that out, hear what it is that we need to be doing that we are not doing. We want to communicate openly with the public and find new ways of getting out what the board of commissioners is doing, what projects we have going on.”

The second position is a community development coordinator, which will pay anywhere from $38.69 to $44.47 an hour.

“This person who we’re actively advertising for right now, is to work with housing agencies. So what we would like is a liaison, someone who can work with those in housing, at the shelter — everybody who’s out there — to see what we can do collaboratively to come together to improve the housing in our county,” Murphy said.

Murphy said this person will also be working with all the economic developers in the county.

“So whether you have economic development directors, DDA (downtown development authority) directors within your municipalities, within Lenawee Now, with everybody. We want to be able to integrate all the things we are doing with them and make it so that we feel like we’re part of one team, rather than individual silos throughout the county,” Murphy said.

The person will also be working with the county's Land Bank Authority.

“The Land Bank has been able to do some blight elimination in a number of municipalities, the majority of which has been in the city of Adrian, but we want to be able to extend that out to the different townships and cities within the county,” Murphy said.

