buildingsaltlake.com

Seven-story ‘attainable housing’ project in the Granary would add to thousands of new units on the way

Developers are filling the queue with a string of residential developments that will continue the transformation of the area southwest of Downtown, with the latest being a seven-story, single-use building in the Granary.
luxury-houses.net

A Meticulously Built Home with 5,300 SF of Light-filled Living Space in Kamas, Utah Seeking for $5.5 Million

3914 E Firestar Court Home in Kamas, Utah for Sale. 3914 E Firestar Court, Kamas, Utah is a stunning custom build located within the ”Whispering Hawk” neighborhood of the private, gated Talisker Club community, Tuhaye, and backing onto the emerald green 15th fairway of the award-winning Mark O’Meara designed championship golf course. This Home in Kamas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3914 E Firestar Court, please contact Steve McHenry (Phone: 435-731-7777) at BHHS Utah Properties – SV for full support and perfect service.
utahbusiness.com

Ivory Homes and Larry H. Miller Communities lead community vision for master-planned community in eastern Summit County

MURRAY, UT—Utah’s top homebuilder Ivory Homes and Larry H. Miller Communities, the visionary organization behind the master-planned community of Daybreak, have partnered to provide their years of local expertise in effective community development to help achieve smart and incremental growth objectives for the town of Hoytsville, Utah. The...
cottonwoodheightsjournal.com

Property tax increase for Cottonwood Heights residents

Proposed (and working) designs for a new playground at Mill Hollow Park. (Photo courtesy of Ben Hill/Cottonwood Heights Parks & Recreation Service Area) Cottonwood Heights Parks & Recreation Service Area (CHPRSA) Executive Director Ben Hill presented the details of a proposed tax increase to the Cottonwood Heights City Council on Nov. 15. The 2023 estimated tax increase on a market value house of $678,500 will be $61.57. There will be a public hearing on this proposed tax increase on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.
millcreekjournal.com

Millcreek formally acquires three parks from Salt Lake County

The city of Millcreek has quadrupled the number of parks in its jurisdiction overnight– but not by building or landscaping. At their Nov. 14 meeting, the City Council approved a resolution to acquire three parks originally belonging to Salt Lake County. “This resolution approves an interlocal cooperative agreement with...
draperjournal.com

New Trader Joe’s store confirmed for Sandy/Draper area

After months of rumors (and whispered updates from the Cottonwood Heights location employees), it’s official: there will be a Trader Joe’s store built at 11479 S. State St. The confirmation was posted on the company’s website Oct. 14. People have been discussing the store online and asking...
KPCW

Fraudulent Zillow listings continue string of real estate scams in Wasatch Back

The board of realtors flagged seven properties in Park City, Heber, and Midway for fraud, and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the matter. Every fraudulent listing is vacant land and was listed on the real estate marketplace website Zillow. Those have all been removed from Zillow...
KSLTV

Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil

DRAPER, Utah. — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. “Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat,” Eric described. “Big huge crack. That’s what I would hear.”. The sounds of...
Gephardt Daily

Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in South Salt Lake City

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in a commercial building early Saturday in South Salt Lake. Crews from South Salt Lake Fire arrived at R & R Paving about 1:45 a.m., 580 W. 3410 South, to find the structure fully engulfed.
kslnewsradio.com

After a cold November, Utah prepares for another storm

SALT LAKE CITY — November 2022 in Utah was colder and wetter than the average from the past 30 years. With temperatures nearly 5 degrees lower and precipitation almost 1.5 times higher, Utahn’s may have wanted a break. But, that break isn’t here yet. A cold front is...
KSLTV

Neighborhood concerned after bullet goes through home walls

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah—A gunshot through an upstairs window in Saratoga Springs was concerning to more than just one family Friday as others in the Hawks Landing and Fox Hollow neighborhoods said this had happened before and were asking for help so it didn’t happen again. In the latest...

