buildingsaltlake.com
Seven-story ‘attainable housing’ project in the Granary would add to thousands of new units on the way
Developers are filling the queue with a string of residential developments that will continue the transformation of the area southwest of Downtown, with the latest being a seven-story, single-use building in the Granary.
luxury-houses.net
A Meticulously Built Home with 5,300 SF of Light-filled Living Space in Kamas, Utah Seeking for $5.5 Million
3914 E Firestar Court Home in Kamas, Utah for Sale. 3914 E Firestar Court, Kamas, Utah is a stunning custom build located within the ”Whispering Hawk” neighborhood of the private, gated Talisker Club community, Tuhaye, and backing onto the emerald green 15th fairway of the award-winning Mark O’Meara designed championship golf course. This Home in Kamas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3914 E Firestar Court, please contact Steve McHenry (Phone: 435-731-7777) at BHHS Utah Properties – SV for full support and perfect service.
Christmas hotel booking pace down 25%, revenue on par; are we finding balance for Park City?
PARK CITY, Utah — Locals will definitely rejoice in fewer people in town and on the mountain. But dips in Park City’s hotel occupancy can seem like a scary thing […]
Car slides into Park City building
Park City and Summit county respond Saturday night to an accident where a car left the road and slid on its side into a building
utahbusiness.com
Ivory Homes and Larry H. Miller Communities lead community vision for master-planned community in eastern Summit County
MURRAY, UT—Utah’s top homebuilder Ivory Homes and Larry H. Miller Communities, the visionary organization behind the master-planned community of Daybreak, have partnered to provide their years of local expertise in effective community development to help achieve smart and incremental growth objectives for the town of Hoytsville, Utah. The...
cottonwoodheightsjournal.com
Property tax increase for Cottonwood Heights residents
Proposed (and working) designs for a new playground at Mill Hollow Park. (Photo courtesy of Ben Hill/Cottonwood Heights Parks & Recreation Service Area) Cottonwood Heights Parks & Recreation Service Area (CHPRSA) Executive Director Ben Hill presented the details of a proposed tax increase to the Cottonwood Heights City Council on Nov. 15. The 2023 estimated tax increase on a market value house of $678,500 will be $61.57. There will be a public hearing on this proposed tax increase on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.
Utah city tells families to get out of their new homes
Within months of construction, the two Draper houses had sunk and slid toward the canyon the owners paid to overlook
millcreekjournal.com
Millcreek formally acquires three parks from Salt Lake County
The city of Millcreek has quadrupled the number of parks in its jurisdiction overnight– but not by building or landscaping. At their Nov. 14 meeting, the City Council approved a resolution to acquire three parks originally belonging to Salt Lake County. “This resolution approves an interlocal cooperative agreement with...
draperjournal.com
New Trader Joe’s store confirmed for Sandy/Draper area
After months of rumors (and whispered updates from the Cottonwood Heights location employees), it’s official: there will be a Trader Joe’s store built at 11479 S. State St. The confirmation was posted on the company’s website Oct. 14. People have been discussing the store online and asking...
utahstories.com
Locally Owned Restaurants that Need Your Help while a Posh New Chain Restaurant Opens in City Creek, Salt Lake City
For those who might not be aware, Hell’s Backbone Grill in Boulder is struggling to stay afloat. A couple of days ago, HBG owners Blake, Jen, and “the Hellions” send out a newsletter asking for help via GoFundMe. Here is part of what they had to say....
Salt Lake area paving company's building destroyed in fire
Police and fire crews are working to determine the cause of a two-alarm fire that broke out at a paving company early Saturday morning.
Fraudulent Zillow listings continue string of real estate scams in Wasatch Back
The board of realtors flagged seven properties in Park City, Heber, and Midway for fraud, and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the matter. Every fraudulent listing is vacant land and was listed on the real estate marketplace website Zillow. Those have all been removed from Zillow...
KSLTV
Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil
DRAPER, Utah. — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. “Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat,” Eric described. “Big huge crack. That’s what I would hear.”. The sounds of...
KSLTV
Utah experiences largest population spike in 16 years. Here’s where people are moving
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s population skyrocketed by a little more than 61,000 people between July 2021 and July 2022, marking the state’s largest spike in absolute growth in 16 years, according to a new population estimate report released Thursday. With the growth, demographers at the University...
Gephardt Daily
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in South Salt Lake City
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in a commercial building early Saturday in South Salt Lake. Crews from South Salt Lake Fire arrived at R & R Paving about 1:45 a.m., 580 W. 3410 South, to find the structure fully engulfed.
kslnewsradio.com
After a cold November, Utah prepares for another storm
SALT LAKE CITY — November 2022 in Utah was colder and wetter than the average from the past 30 years. With temperatures nearly 5 degrees lower and precipitation almost 1.5 times higher, Utahn’s may have wanted a break. But, that break isn’t here yet. A cold front is...
KSLTV
Neighborhood concerned after bullet goes through home walls
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah—A gunshot through an upstairs window in Saratoga Springs was concerning to more than just one family Friday as others in the Hawks Landing and Fox Hollow neighborhoods said this had happened before and were asking for help so it didn’t happen again. In the latest...
Where to eat on Christmas, Christmas Eve in Salt Lake City
The holidays grow near, and for those of you that don't want to cook at home, restaurants will be serving special holiday meals for the family to enjoy.
From UTA buses to forklifts, they're up for auction
Has it always been a dream to be the first person on the block to own an ambulance, garbage truck, or UTA bus?
ksl.com
Will temporary ban on homeless shelters be lifted? Advocates call for city's guidance
SALT LAKE CITY — When Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued the temporary moratorium on permanent homeless resource centers, she called for a "more balanced path forward" — a path Salt Lake City's Planning Division is attempting to pave through an overlay zoning district. Following the temporary...
