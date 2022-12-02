Read full article on original website
You have a $300 payment coming from the state of Delaware
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by igal Ness (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's some good news: you likely have a $300 check coming from the state of Delaware, as long as you filed a tax return in either 2021 or 2020. (source) Last spring, Delaware lawmakers agreed to send $300 to any residents who filed a tax return in the state in 2020 or 2021. While the state hoped to send all of these payments out to individuals by now, the Delaware Department of Finance said that many taxpayers have been left out. As many as 150,000 Delawareans may still be waiting on the $300 rebate, finance secretary Rick Geisenberger told Delaware Public Media.
Government Technology
Delaware Consolidates Statewide Recycling Info to Single App
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) new and improved web-based application puts all of the state’s recycling information in one place for residents and industry. The solution, known as Recyclopedia, was created by iWasteNot Systems and is being administered by the DNREC Division of...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware tourism sees light displays as economic driver
Holiday light displays up and down the state are a big draw for residents and tourists this time of year. Delaware’s Tourism Office is highlighting several of these holiday displays and markets to get people into the spirit of the season. Jessica Welch, director of the Delaware Tourism Office,...
Meet Ashley Lockwood, Delaware’s 2023 Teacher of the Year
Delaware’s teacher of the year didn’t set out to be an educator. Ashley Lockwood chose to earn a bachelor of arts in sociology from the University of Delaware in 2010. She planned to focus on how children interact with each other and develop. After graduation, she returned home to Seaford without a job and was trying to decide what her ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
New survey examines workforce needs of Delaware business owners
In an effort to bolster employment in the First State, the Delaware Workforce Development Board released the results from its recent survey of state employers. The survey was commissioned by the Board to help various programs and initiatives aiming to increase the number of Delawareans possessing the job skills that employers need.
Cape Gazette
Chicken Association supports Devco permits
Delmarva Chicken Association, a 1,600-member trade association for the chicken community, has issued a letter to Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control in support of a plan to build a self-contained anaerobic digester near Seaford. The Bioenergy Innovation Center, proposed by Bioenergy Devco, would convert hatchery waste, poultry...
witn22.org
Delaware Auditor of Accounts-Elect Lydia York announces Swearing in Ceremony, Transition Committee and Chief of Staff
Pike Creek, DE – Delaware Auditor of Accounts-Elect Lydia York announced that she will be sworn into office on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on the campus of Delaware State University at 12:30 pm, in the Bank of America Building Longwood Auditorium. York ran...
Enrollment in state charters went up 5.1% during pandemic
Over the course of the pandemic, enrollment in Delaware charter schools increased 5.10%, while traditional public schools’ student body dropped 1.14%. That’s according to a report published in November by the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools. It found that traditional public schools lost students in nearly every state. The First State’s traditional public schools lost 1,423 students from 2019 ... Read More
Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby trees
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Delaware witness at Georgetown reported watching a bright white, oval-shaped object that appeared to hover over nearby trees before disappearing at about 7:05 p.m. on February 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WBOC
Economic Forecast for Southern Delmarva
SALISBURY, Md. -- Officials from all across the lower shore spoke at Salisbury University on Friday, December 2nd, about their economic expectations for 2023. The expansion at NASA's Wallops Island location in 2023 posed a lot of growth opportunity. Three officials from the Wallops Flight Facility spoke at the presentation....
Delaware’s new state auditor to take office Jan. 3
When Democrat Lydia York takes the oath of office on Jan. 3, she’ll be Delaware’s third auditor of accounts since October. She’ll take the reins from Dennis Greenhouse, who Gov. John Carney appointed after former Auditor Kathy McGuiness resigned following a misconduct scandal. For York, the gravity of the moment is still sinking in, she told Delaware LIVE News. “Each ... Read More
Elected official to make push for wine delivery in 2023
(The Center Square) – Ensuring wine can be delivered to Delaware residences will be the focus of a new bill next year. Rep. Mike Smith, R-Pike Creek Valley, said he intends to file a bill in January when the 152nd General Assembly convenes that would end the state’s ban on consumer choice. Delaware is just one of three states – Utah and Mississippi are the others – with laws to...
Help for homeless pets comes in time for the holidays in Delaware
Humane Animal Partners rallied communities in Delaware to stuff the van full of gifts and supplies for pets that won't be home for the holidays.
Cape Gazette
State homeless population increasing
A recent Housing Alliance Delaware report shows that the number of homeless people in the state has doubled since 2019, and the number of homeless families with children has tripled. Nearly 33% of all homeless people in the state are under the age of 18, the highest number ever recorded by the alliance.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Electric Cooperative gets new president & CEO
The Delaware Electric Cooperative has its second new CEO in just over a year. Rob Book takes over as president and CEO of the member-owned electric utility that powers more than 112,000 homes, farms and businesses in Kent and Sussex Counties. He replaces Greg Starheim, who stepped in when Bill...
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT's 'Name That Plow' contest returns
As winter nears, Delaware is bringing back a contest to name some of its snowplows. The Department of Transportation's “Name That Plow” contest takes suggestions from Delaware’s youth. DOT’s C.R. McLeod said the contest is an opportunity to engage with the State’s elementary schools. “It’s...
Penn Vet’s New Bolton Center in Kennett Square Working to Better Understand New Animal Health Emergency
Since the first case of a highly pathogenic avian influenza was discovered in Pennsylvania, Penn Vet’s New Bolton Center has been busy doing diagnostic work to try to better understand the virus, writes Katherine Unger Baillie for Penn Today News. The outbreak of the H5N1 HPAI strain has affected...
WBOC
Delaware Launches New Adult Protective Services Hotline
DELAWARE -- The Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities (DSAAPD) announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30 the launch of a new hotline for adults experiencing abuse or harm. The hotline connects individuals with free, voluntary services that can protect and save those impacted by abuse. It's...
WDEL 1150AM
One year later, Del. pastors' lawsuit over COVID religious restrictions goes on
A court case over COVID-19 restrictions on religious activities in Delaware remains unsettled, a year later. December 1st last year, two pastors filed separate complaints in Delaware Court of Chancery, which were merged into one complaint. This was well after any restrictions on attendance, masks, and how certain religious activities were to be conducted were lifted.
royalexaminer.com
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
