ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Joe O’Connor upsets Neil Robertson to book place in Scottish Open final

Joe O’Connor upset world number four Neil Robertson in a 6-3 win to seal his place in Sunday’s BetVictor Scottish Open final against Gary Wilson.Robertson produced three century breaks against O’Connor in their last-four clash at Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh, but that was not enough against the world number 55.O’Connor watched Robertson open with a score of 137 and after taking the next two frames could do nothing as the Australian made successive scores of 127 and 116 to lead 3-2.O'CONNOR'S IN THE FINAL!A brilliant 6-3 win over Neil Robertson, which included THAT clearance of 47, sets up a...
BBC

Lisa McGee: Derry Girls writer to be awarded freedom of city

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee is to be conferred the freedom of Derry City and Strabane at a ceremony later. Ms McGee will become the first women to ever receive the district's highest honour. The awarding of the freedom by the council was in recognition of the "global positive impact"...
BBC

Semi Radradra: Bristol's Fiji centre to make long-awaited injury return

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam says Semi Radradra's return to action will give his struggling side a lift. The highly-rated Fiji centre, 30, has not played since April after a knee injury but has been selected for the visit of Leicester on Saturday. The Bears are second-from-bottom of the...
BBC

Premiership: London Irish 39-17 Newcastle Falcons: Exiles off bottom

Tries: Stokes, Jackson, Luna 2, Coleman Cons: Jackson 4 Pens: Jackson 2. Tries: Carreras, Pepper Cons: Connon 2 Pen: Connon. London Irish moved off the bottom of the Premiership with a pulsating win over Newcastle Falcons. The Exiles led by six points at the break as Paddy Jackson's two penalties...
BBC

Warwickshire: Stuart Barnes is appointed bowling coach to succeed Matt Mason

Warwickshire have appointed Stuart Barnes as their new bowling coach following Matt Mason's end-of-season departure to join England women. The former England Lions and Ireland coach, 52, also coached with the Bangladesh national side. Kent-based Barnes has also been part of the backroom team with Gloucestershire, Somerset and most recently...
BBC

Premier 15s: Gloucester-Hartpury go top, Saracens drop down

Gloucester-Hartpury moved top of the Premier 15s table after hammering Wasps, overtaking Saracens as the defending champions lost at Harlequins. The Cherry and Whites continued their winning start to the season as they claimed a third victory, scoring 10 tries to beat Wasps 67-3. Saracens dropped to fifth in the...
BBC

Glasgow City comeback win over Hibernian keeps them top of SWPL1

Glasgow City came from behind to beat Hibernian 2-1 and stay top of Scottish Women's Premier League 1. Michaela McAlonie put Hibs in front but Jenna Clark's header and Liana Hinds' own goal keeps City two points clear. Rangers stay second after a 10-0 win at Glasgow Women while Celtic...
BBC

Wycombe and Pompey bosses ready for 'access all areas' match

Sunday's League One fixture between Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth is set to be a unique "access all areas" game including on-pitch audio. The two teams will also allow cameras into the dressing room and the managers will be interviewed during the game. "We're open to this sort of thing and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy