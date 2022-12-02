ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Labour to promise biggest ever transfer of powers

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is promising "the biggest ever transfer of power from Westminster to the British people" if his party wins the next election. He will launch a report in Leeds on Monday that proposes far-reaching reforms to the UK's political system. The long and detailed report recommends...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Vincent Aboubakar scores late winner against Brazil

Vincent Aboubakar scores a late winner against Brazil for Cameroon to claim historic 1-0 win but his goal is not enough to send them through and he gets sent off for removing his shirt in the goal celebration. MATCH REPORT: Cameroon v Brazil. Watch all the World Cup action across...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Best of Kylian Mbappe for France against Poland

Watch the best of Kylian Mbappe's "explosive" performance as France beat Poland 3-1 to reach the World Cup quarter-finals. MATCH REPORT: Giroud and Mbappe fire France into quarter-finals. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
BBC

Earthshot Prize: Prince William announces five winners

Childhood friends in Oman who figured out how to turn carbon dioxide into rock are among five winners chosen for the Prince of Wales's prestigious Earthshot Prize. The annual awards were created by Prince William to fund projects that aim to save the planet. Each winner will receive £1m ($1.2m)...
BBC

The Hundred is worth 'a lot more' than £400m, says ECB chair Richard Thompson

The Hundred is worth a "lot more" than £400m, according to England and Wales Cricket Board chair Richard Thompson. Sky reported Bridgepoint Group had offered to buy a 75% stake in the tournament for £400m, an amount Thompson said was "exaggerated". "The Hundred has created an awful lot...
BBC

Ricky Ponting health scare: Australia icon returns to commentary

Australia legend Ricky Ponting has returned to work a day after a health scare while commentating on his country's Test against West Indies. The former Australia captain, 47, was rushed to hospital on Friday after complaining of chest pains. "I probably scared a lot of people yesterday and had a...
BBC

Cricket World Cup League 2: Scotland beat Nepal by three wickets in Namibia

Nepal 137 all out (40.1 overs): Jha 29; Sole 3-12, Watt 2-19 Scotland 143-7 (31.1): McBride 43, McMullen 32, Leask 22. Scotland claimed their second Cricket World Cup League 2 win inside four days with a three-wicket defeat of Nepal in Namibia. Nepal batted first and were 137 all out,...
BBC

Channel crossings: Dozens of Albanian child migrants go missing

Almost 20% of unaccompanied child migrants from Albania taken in by Kent County Council this year have disappeared, the BBC has found. The local authority took in 197 Albanian children up to 31 October, 39 of whom have gone missing. Ecpat UK, which campaigns to protect children from exploitation, said...
BBC

Notpla: UK plastic-alternative developer among £1m Earthshot Prize winners

A UK firm that makes packaging from seaweed has been named as one of the £1m winners of Prince William's Earthshot climate prize. The alternative to plastic was developed by London startup Notpla. The firm was founded by Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez and Pierre Paslier while they were students at...
BBC

Arabic lessons: 'It's respectful, the Irish people learning my language'

"I find it respectful that the Irish students are learning my language." These are the words of Mohammad. He is 14 years old and moved from Syria to Northern Ireland in 2019. In school, his Northern Irish friends come up to him and speak to him in Arabic, greeting him with "Marhaba (hello)", "Sabah alkhaer (good morning)," and "How are you (kifak)?"
BBC

Prince Harry dresses as Spider-Man for Norfolk military charity

The Duke of Sussex appeared in a video dressed as Spider-Man for a bereaved military children's charity. He lifted his mask to reveal his true identity at the end of a specially recorded message for youngsters at Scotty's Little Soldiers. The charity, based in King's Lynn, Norfolk, supports bereaved British...
BBC

Matt Hancock: It’s a pleasure to be back… and well-fed

Matt Hancock has returned to his day job as an MP after three weeks in the TV jungle as a contestant on ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. Mr Hancock was teased about his stint on the reality TV show as he made a speech in a near-empty House of Commons chamber.
BBC

Warwickshire: Stuart Barnes is appointed bowling coach to succeed Matt Mason

Warwickshire have appointed Stuart Barnes as their new bowling coach following Matt Mason's end-of-season departure to join England women. The former England Lions and Ireland coach, 52, also coached with the Bangladesh national side. Kent-based Barnes has also been part of the backroom team with Gloucestershire, Somerset and most recently...
BBC

Liverpool film studios: Work to start on former Littlewoods site

Development work on a former Littlewoods site is due to begin as part of a plan to create a £70m film studio. A deal has been agreed with developer Capital & Centric to start the first phase of the project in Liverpool. A total of £8m was approved for...
BBC

Alistair Johnston: Celtic agree deal for Canada right-back

Celtic have agreed a deal to sign Canada right-back Alistair Johnston from CF Montreal on a five-year-contract for an undisclosed fee. Johnston, 24, was part of Canada's World Cup squad and featured in their three group matches. He will be Celtic's second signing of the January window with defender Y﻿uki...

