BBC
Labour to promise biggest ever transfer of powers
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is promising "the biggest ever transfer of power from Westminster to the British people" if his party wins the next election. He will launch a report in Leeds on Monday that proposes far-reaching reforms to the UK's political system. The long and detailed report recommends...
BBC
Father of girl, 4, fighting for life with Strep A infection is 'praying for a miracle'
The father of a four-year-old girl left fighting for her life in hospital after contracting Strep A has said they are "hoping and praying for a miracle". Camila Rose Burns, four, has been on a ventilator at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool since Monday. Six children have died with...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Vincent Aboubakar scores late winner against Brazil
Vincent Aboubakar scores a late winner against Brazil for Cameroon to claim historic 1-0 win but his goal is not enough to send them through and he gets sent off for removing his shirt in the goal celebration. MATCH REPORT: Cameroon v Brazil. Watch all the World Cup action across...
BBC
World Cup 2022: France's Kylian Mbappe upstages Olivier Giroud after goalscoring record
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Zinedine Zidane, Michel Platini, Thierry Henry, Just Fontaine. France have seen some incredible players in their...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Best of Kylian Mbappe for France against Poland
Watch the best of Kylian Mbappe's "explosive" performance as France beat Poland 3-1 to reach the World Cup quarter-finals. MATCH REPORT: Giroud and Mbappe fire France into quarter-finals. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
BBC
Earthshot Prize: Prince William announces five winners
Childhood friends in Oman who figured out how to turn carbon dioxide into rock are among five winners chosen for the Prince of Wales's prestigious Earthshot Prize. The annual awards were created by Prince William to fund projects that aim to save the planet. Each winner will receive £1m ($1.2m)...
BBC
The Hundred is worth 'a lot more' than £400m, says ECB chair Richard Thompson
The Hundred is worth a "lot more" than £400m, according to England and Wales Cricket Board chair Richard Thompson. Sky reported Bridgepoint Group had offered to buy a 75% stake in the tournament for £400m, an amount Thompson said was "exaggerated". "The Hundred has created an awful lot...
BBC
Pakistan v England: Harry Brook & Will Jacks help engineer England into strong position
First Test, Rawalpindi (day four of five) England 657 (Brook 153, Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107) & 264-7 dec (Brook 87) Pakistan 579 (Babar 136, Imam 121, Shafique 114, Jacks 6-161) & 80-2 (Imam 43*) Pakistan need further 263 to win. England's first Test against Pakistan is set for...
BBC
Ricky Ponting health scare: Australia icon returns to commentary
Australia legend Ricky Ponting has returned to work a day after a health scare while commentating on his country's Test against West Indies. The former Australia captain, 47, was rushed to hospital on Friday after complaining of chest pains. "I probably scared a lot of people yesterday and had a...
The journey towards a fairer Britain starts now | Keir Starmer
Labour will, says its leader, set the country on a more dynamic path by handing powers to cities and regions and reining in the unaccountable cliques of Westminster – beginning on Monday
BBC
Cricket World Cup League 2: Scotland beat Nepal by three wickets in Namibia
Nepal 137 all out (40.1 overs): Jha 29; Sole 3-12, Watt 2-19 Scotland 143-7 (31.1): McBride 43, McMullen 32, Leask 22. Scotland claimed their second Cricket World Cup League 2 win inside four days with a three-wicket defeat of Nepal in Namibia. Nepal batted first and were 137 all out,...
BBC
Channel crossings: Dozens of Albanian child migrants go missing
Almost 20% of unaccompanied child migrants from Albania taken in by Kent County Council this year have disappeared, the BBC has found. The local authority took in 197 Albanian children up to 31 October, 39 of whom have gone missing. Ecpat UK, which campaigns to protect children from exploitation, said...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Why fitness is as important as quality at this World Cup - Danny Murphy
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. It is becoming obvious that fitness and athleticism are becoming...
BBC
Notpla: UK plastic-alternative developer among £1m Earthshot Prize winners
A UK firm that makes packaging from seaweed has been named as one of the £1m winners of Prince William's Earthshot climate prize. The alternative to plastic was developed by London startup Notpla. The firm was founded by Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez and Pierre Paslier while they were students at...
BBC
Arabic lessons: 'It's respectful, the Irish people learning my language'
"I find it respectful that the Irish students are learning my language." These are the words of Mohammad. He is 14 years old and moved from Syria to Northern Ireland in 2019. In school, his Northern Irish friends come up to him and speak to him in Arabic, greeting him with "Marhaba (hello)", "Sabah alkhaer (good morning)," and "How are you (kifak)?"
BBC
Prince Harry dresses as Spider-Man for Norfolk military charity
The Duke of Sussex appeared in a video dressed as Spider-Man for a bereaved military children's charity. He lifted his mask to reveal his true identity at the end of a specially recorded message for youngsters at Scotty's Little Soldiers. The charity, based in King's Lynn, Norfolk, supports bereaved British...
BBC
Matt Hancock: It’s a pleasure to be back… and well-fed
Matt Hancock has returned to his day job as an MP after three weeks in the TV jungle as a contestant on ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. Mr Hancock was teased about his stint on the reality TV show as he made a speech in a near-empty House of Commons chamber.
BBC
Warwickshire: Stuart Barnes is appointed bowling coach to succeed Matt Mason
Warwickshire have appointed Stuart Barnes as their new bowling coach following Matt Mason's end-of-season departure to join England women. The former England Lions and Ireland coach, 52, also coached with the Bangladesh national side. Kent-based Barnes has also been part of the backroom team with Gloucestershire, Somerset and most recently...
BBC
Liverpool film studios: Work to start on former Littlewoods site
Development work on a former Littlewoods site is due to begin as part of a plan to create a £70m film studio. A deal has been agreed with developer Capital & Centric to start the first phase of the project in Liverpool. A total of £8m was approved for...
BBC
Alistair Johnston: Celtic agree deal for Canada right-back
Celtic have agreed a deal to sign Canada right-back Alistair Johnston from CF Montreal on a five-year-contract for an undisclosed fee. Johnston, 24, was part of Canada's World Cup squad and featured in their three group matches. He will be Celtic's second signing of the January window with defender Yuki...
