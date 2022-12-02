Read full article on original website
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Imprisoned American Paul Whelan in Russian prison hospital, says family
The family of Paul Whelan said the unjustly detained American has been transferred to a Russian prison hospital, confirming the former U.S. Marine is alive but saying they have little information about his health. David Whelan, Paul Whelan’s brother, reportedly released a statement saying the family was able to hold...
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Ex-Georgia President Mikheil Saakashvili Allegedly Poisoned in Prison
Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia, has been poisoned with heavy metals while in prison and could be at risk of dying if he doesn’t receive appropriate medical treatment, his legal team said Monday. Saakashvili, 54, has been in jail since 2021 after being convicted three years earlier of abuse of power in a trial condemned by international rights groups as politically motivated. In a report, Saakashvili’s legal team said toxic agents including arsenic and mercury had been found in his system, with U.S.-based toxicologist David Smith saying that there was “a reasonable degree of medical certainty” that the heavy metals had been introduced after Saakashvili’s incarceration. Smith added that the “increased risk of mortality is imminent,” while another independent doctor, Mariam Jishkariani, revealed that Saakashvili has been “diagnosed with brain damage and neuro-intoxication.” “He is suffering from a number of serious illnesses, which are incompatible with his confinement, according to Georgian law,” Jishkariani added.Read it at Agence France-Presse
Trump news – live: Cheney labels Trump ‘enemy of the Constitution’ after he calls for ‘terminating’ it
Liz Cheney joined a chorus of Republican and Democratic lawmakers over the weekend in condemning former president Donald Trump after he called for the “termination” of parts of the US constitution in order to overturn the 2020 election.“No honest person can now deny that Trump is an enemy of the Constitution,” tweeted the outgoing Wyoming congresswoman, a sentiment that was picked up by top Democrat Chuck Schumer calling him a “danger to our democracy”.“He’s calling for an end to America’s constitutional democracy,” Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said. “He’s out of control and a danger to our democracy.”In Mr...
