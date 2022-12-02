Prime minister Rishi Sunak will face the Commons at midday as his health secretary signalled that the government is not willing to improve its pay offer to striking healthcare workers.Pressed repeatedly on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme whether the government could come back with a better offer to trade unions, Steve Barclay said there is an independent process for pay recommendations.The government, he said, is “prioritising getting the balance in terms of pay”.“We’re looking at all the other things we can do for staff because staff tell me it is not simply an issue of pay,” he said.Asked if...

