Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
The Independent

Religious leaders in UK throw support behind our cost of living campaign

Religious leaders of many faiths have thrown their weight behind our Christmas appeal, saying it is a lifeline for those struggling with the “profound challenges” of the cost of living crisis.Chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis called on people to “dig deep” to support the On the Breadline Christmas appeal which is helping those in “deprivation and distress” this winter.Our appeal, with sister title the Evening Standard and in partnership with Comic Relief and The Childhood Trust, has so far raised more than £3m, with the money to be given out in grants to organisations helping people struggling with the cost...
The Independent

Strike news – live: PMQs as government says it won’t improve pay offer for NHS workers

Prime minister Rishi Sunak will face the Commons at midday as his health secretary signalled that the government is not willing to improve its pay offer to striking healthcare workers.Pressed repeatedly on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme whether the government could come back with a better offer to trade unions, Steve Barclay said there is an independent process for pay recommendations.The government, he said, is “prioritising getting the balance in terms of pay”.“We’re looking at all the other things we can do for staff because staff tell me it is not simply an issue of pay,” he said.Asked if...

