Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Russia Responds to Report Putin Fell Down Stairs, Soiled Himself
Rumors speculate the Russian president is suffering from myriad illnesses, such as cancer and Parkinson's disease.
Swiss climate activists lament election of oil lobbyist
Swiss environmentalists have criticized the election of a top car- and oil-industry lobbyist to the new government, calling it a "disaster for climate policy."
Saudi's MBS rolls out the red carpet for China's Xi, in a not too subtle message to Biden
When Chinese President Xi Jinping lands in Riyadh in the coming hours Saudi leaders are expected to receive him with the pomp and circumstance normally reserved for the kingdom's most strategic ally, the United States.
Religious leaders in UK throw support behind our cost of living campaign
Religious leaders of many faiths have thrown their weight behind our Christmas appeal, saying it is a lifeline for those struggling with the “profound challenges” of the cost of living crisis.Chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis called on people to “dig deep” to support the On the Breadline Christmas appeal which is helping those in “deprivation and distress” this winter.Our appeal, with sister title the Evening Standard and in partnership with Comic Relief and The Childhood Trust, has so far raised more than £3m, with the money to be given out in grants to organisations helping people struggling with the cost...
Social media campaign aims to oust Collier County School Board member
More than three thousand people have written emails and social media messages calling for Rutherford, who was elected in November, to either resign from the school board or be removed.
Strike news – live: PMQs as government says it won’t improve pay offer for NHS workers
Prime minister Rishi Sunak will face the Commons at midday as his health secretary signalled that the government is not willing to improve its pay offer to striking healthcare workers.Pressed repeatedly on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme whether the government could come back with a better offer to trade unions, Steve Barclay said there is an independent process for pay recommendations.The government, he said, is “prioritising getting the balance in terms of pay”.“We’re looking at all the other things we can do for staff because staff tell me it is not simply an issue of pay,” he said.Asked if...
