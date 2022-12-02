ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Use Armor Plates When Sprinting in Warzone 2

One of the more common gripes that players hopping into Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 have had so far has been the nerf to sprinting while using armor plates. In addition to this, Infinity Ward has slowed down the game in many other departments, such as making reloaded canceling more precise and removing slide canceling from the game altogether. As such, here's a breakdown of how to use armor plates while sprinting in Warzone 2.
How to Download Warzone Caldera

Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera has made its return and here's how you can download it. Warzone 2 features exciting mechanics such as interrogation systems and proximity chat that have given fans of the battle royale plenty to enjoy. That being said, there are some members of the community that are not too keen on all the changes the new title has brought and wish to return to the classic Warzone. That's where Warzone Caldera comes in.
League of Legends Patch 12.23: What to Expect

Riot Games will be using as a way to adjust League of Legends Patch 12.23 before the official Season 13 release. While Patch 12.22 changed League of Legends in big ways, setting us up with the preseason, Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends, is using Patch 12.23 as a way to adjust everything that was added in the patch before.
How to Play Fortnite Geoguessr

Wondering how you can play Fortnite Geoguessr? Don't worry, we've got you covered. For those unaware, Fortnite Geoguessr is an online game that places participants in random points of the Fortnite Island and tasks them with identifying where they are on the map. The closer your answer is to your location, the higher score you are granted. Players have the ability to choose which chapter of Fortnite's island they can be dropped in or they could really test their knowledge and elect for all versions of the map.
Fortnite Failed to Download Supervised Settings: How to Fix

With the end of Chapter 3 Season 4 of Fornite almost here, now is an important time to log on and play the game to make sure you are not missing any rewards or challenges. Sometimes without reason, players are greeted with the failed to download supervised settings error in Fortnite. Luckily the fix for this issue can be as simple as a quick reset. Here are a few options to fix the error.
