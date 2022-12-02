Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 player unmasks Ghost, for real this time
Call of Duty is arguably the most iconic FPS franchise of our time. The series has a vice grip on both its fanbase and the games industry in general - Sony has recently been very concerned about the fact that if Microsoft really does go ahead and buy Activision, CoD could in theory become an Xbox exclusive. Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that this won’t be the case, however.
How to Download Warzone Caldera
Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera has made its return and here's how you can download it. Warzone 2 features exciting mechanics such as interrogation systems and proximity chat that have given fans of the battle royale plenty to enjoy. That being said, there are some members of the community that are not too keen on all the changes the new title has brought and wish to return to the classic Warzone. That's where Warzone Caldera comes in.
League of Legends Patch 12.23 Release Date
League of Legends Patch 12.23 is set to release on Dec. 7, after two weeks of being on the PBE. While Preseason 2023 started with Patch 12.22 on Nov. 16, some players are wondering when the next patch will go live. Patch 12.23 has already been revealed by Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends and coming with it are various buffs and nerfs to champions along with seven new skins.
Valorant Abyssal Bundle: Skins, Prices, Release Date
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Abyssal bundle in Valorant.
Infinite Warfighters: Eth.3n Warzone 2 Bundle: Price, Contents, How to Get
The Infinite Warfighters: Eth.3n bundle is available now for players to purchase in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II. The latest featured bundle in the shop is a callback to the beloved petty officer first class enhanced tactical humanoid 3rd revision himself, E3N, from Infinite Warfare (2016).
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” Release Date Confirmed
The Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” will drop before the end of the year. By the time the Air Jordan 9 came out, Michael Jordan was already playing baseball. As a result, fans barely got to see MJ wear this shoe on the court. Unfortunately, this gave the shoe an unfavorable fate. Consequently, it didn’t have the cultural impact that Nike had hoped.
How to Use Armor Plates When Sprinting in Warzone 2
One of the more common gripes that players hopping into Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 have had so far has been the nerf to sprinting while using armor plates. In addition to this, Infinity Ward has slowed down the game in many other departments, such as making reloaded canceling more precise and removing slide canceling from the game altogether. As such, here's a breakdown of how to use armor plates while sprinting in Warzone 2.
When Does Modern Warfare 2 Double XP on PS5 Expire?
Another Double XP event has begun for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players. As of Wednesday, PlayStation 5 users can take advantage of this opportunity for extra XP — but when will it expire?. Typically, Call of Duty's Double XP events run for a full weekend, but this...
Hello Neighbor 2 Release Date – Gameplay, Story, and Details
Hello Neighbor 2 will attempt to right the wrongs that its predecessor had, but will it be able to give fans a second fright? Here are all of the details you need to know about Hello Neighbor 2, including release date, gameplay, features, and story. Hello Neighbor 2 Release Date:...
League of Legends Winterblessed Skins Release Date
League of Legends will be adding seven Winterblessed skins in Patch 12.23 which are currently available on the PBE. Riot Games, the developer behind League of Legends, have shown of their new skin line. These seven new Winterblessed skins come at the perfect time right before the holidays and are a more refined version of winter. These skins are also coming to highly requested and popular champions, meaning a lot of people will be happy with Riot's decision to give these champions new skins.
Is Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Included in PlayStation Plus?
Wondering if Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is included in the PlayStation Plus subscription? Here's what you need to know.
Overwatch 2 Season 2 Content Revealed
Overwatch 2 Season 2 is just about to get started and in anticipation, Blizzard has revealed its upcoming content lineup. As promised, a new Tank Hero map, 30+ skins, Battle Pass and a Mythic skin are set to headline the new Season 2 offerings. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Season 2 content in Overwatch 2.
Sonic Frontiers 2023 Content Roadmap Announced
A content roadmap of future updates for Sonic Frontiers has been announced.
The Best Upcoming 2023 Nintendo Switch Game Releases Ranked
After what might be considered a somewhat less flashy year for the Nintendo Switch in 2022, which has been punctuated by "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" at the start of the year and will finish with "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," the next 12 months look set to be very exciting. 2023 will mark the release of some of the most eagerly awaited games for some time.
ComicBook
Lupin Zero Teases Prequel With New Trailer and Poster
Lupin The Third's getting a special prequel anime series as one of the final new anime launches of 2022 overall, and now fans have been given a good look at what to expect with a new trailer and poster for Lupin Zero! Monkey Punch's original manga has grown into one of the most mainstay anime franchises of all time with not only a slate of successful TV anime and movie releases, but several spin-offs that have gone on to their own success as well. But soon fans will be given a cool new look at to how Lupin's journey in the series originally began.
Perk Glitch Gives Players Unlimited UAVs in Warzone 2
Yet another glitch has been discovered in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, this time allowing players to essentially get unlimited UAVs during matches. The exploit was recently shared online by Warzone content creators JGOD and Metaphor, who showcased how broken the glitch can be at the moment. Warzone Infinite UAV...
Where to Customize Your Dragon in Dragonflight
Want to make your Drake stand out? Here's where to customize your dragon in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.
Bloody Tokens Dragonflight: What Are They For
Wondering what the Bloody Tokens are for in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? Wonder no longer, as we've got the information you need.
When is the Fortnite Chapter 3 Finale?
Wondering when Fortnite Chapter 3 is set to reach its finale? Look no further, we've got the full breakdown of this chapter's conclusion. Fortnite Chapter 3 has been a truly memorable time for fans of the series. Players have been able to web swing around a flipped Battle Island, joined the resistance, experience good vibes, and dealt with a chrome invasion in this epic chapter. Not only that, Epic Games continued their impressive run including jaw-dropping guest characters and iconic items from beloved franchises. Fans have had a great time, but all good things must come to end.
Warzone Caldera, Vanguard Prime Gaming Cauldron Operator Bundle: How to Get
The Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera and Vanguard Cauldron Operator Bundle has dropped as a new December Prime Gaming reward, giving members a set of in-game items to claim exclusively for free. Prime Gaming members can get the free in-game bundle to obtain some rare cosmetics in Call of Duty:...
