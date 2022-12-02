France and Poland meet at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on at 10 a.m. ET for their round of 16 clash. The defending champions topped Group D while the Poles managed to sneak into second place in Group C behind Argentina. The French lost 1-0 to Tunisia last time out but Didier Deschamps heavily rotated his side while the Polish went down 2-0 to Lionel Messi's Argentine outfit. Many consider Poland lucky to get this far given Saudi Arabia and Mexico's spirited displays while France looked good against both Australia and Denmark. Superstar pair Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski are both off the mark for goals in Qatar with the Paris Saint-Germain man on three and the Barcelona hotshot on one coming into this matchup.

21 HOURS AGO