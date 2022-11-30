Read full article on original website
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
Why Lucid Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of the electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were sliding today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely reacting to the broad market indexes, which were declining on renewed fears that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates to fight inflation. The EV stock was down...
Why Microsoft Stock Was Down on Monday
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock underperformed through most of the day on Monday. The software stock was down 2.6% by about 3 p.m. ET, compared to a 2% drop in the S&P 500. That decline added to a tough year for owners of the software giant's shares, which are down 26% so far in 2022 while the broader market is lower by 16%.
Wall Street Analysts See NextEra (NEE) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
EOG Resources (EOG) Stock Up 51% YTD: More Room to Run?
EOG Resources, Inc. EOG has gained 51% year to date (YTD), surpassing the 43% rise of the composite stocks belonging to the industry. The leading upstream energy firm is likely to see earnings growth of 64% this year. Factors Working in Favor. The price of West Texas Intermediate crude, trading...
Micron (MU) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know
Micron (MU) closed at $54.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Is It Worth Investing in P&G (PG) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
European shares dip as financials, energy stocks weigh
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Dec 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by financials and energy stocks, as strong U.S. services activity data spurred fears that the Federal Reserve could stick to its aggressive rate hike approach.
Wall Street Analysts Think CarParts.com (PRTS) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
CHX vs. ALTR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in Engineering - R and D Services stocks are likely familiar with ChampionX (CHX) and Altair Engineering (ALTR). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way to...
5 Hottest Stocks of 2022
An oft-quoted Wall Street axiom claims that picking winning sectors is at least as important, if not more, than selecting individual stocks. This has never rung more true than in 2022, when all five of the top-performing S&P 500 stocks are from energy-related sectors. Take a Look Back: 2022 Year...
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $232.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Buy These 5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks for a Steady Portfolio
Investment in stocks after the analysis of the valuation metrics is considered one of the best practices. When considering valuation metrics, the price-to-earnings ratio has always been the obvious choice. This is because calculations based on earnings are easy and come in handy. However, the price-to-sales ratio is convenient for determining the value of stocks that are incurring losses or in an early cycle of development, generating meager or no profit.
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications...
Tetra Tech (TTEK) Shares Up 11.3% in 6 Months: Here's Why
Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 11.3% over the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 8.8%. Tetra Tech’s diversified business structure allows it to mitigate the adverse impacts of weakness in one of its end markets with strength across the others. Also, its focus on providing high-end consulting, design and engineering services is constantly amplifying its competitive edge.
Investors Should Retain Gol Linhas (GOL) Stock Now: Here's Why
The uptick in air-travel demand in Latin America, following widespread vaccination programs, bodes well for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes GOL. However, escalated fuel costs are limiting the bottom-line growth and emerge as a key downside. Factors Favoring GOL. The gradual improvement in air-travel demand in Brazil is a huge...
Are Investors Undervaluing H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Should iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.82 billion, making it one...
Should Value Investors Buy Luther Burbank (LBC) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
MHGVY or MDLZ: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Food - Miscellaneous stocks have likely encountered both Marine Harvest ASA (MHGVY) and Mondelez (MDLZ). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way to...
