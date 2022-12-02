Read full article on original website
Tulsa King | Series Premiere | Full Episode | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Tulsa King | Series Premiere | Full Episode | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Watch episode one of brand new series TULSA KING, starring Sylvester Stallone, for free, right here. Dwight (Sylvester Stallone), blindsided by the news that his mob family has nothing left for him in New York, is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma. As he settles in and surveys his new surroundings, Dwight wastes no time making new associates. Stream TULSA KING now, exclusively on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping weekly on Mondays.
12 Days of Nickmas on Nickelodeon
It's the 12 Days of Nickmas! Tune into Nickelodeon every evening at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT) for 12 days of brand new holiday specials and festive movies, plus an extra slimy big game! It all starts Wednesday, December 14, only on Nickelodeon!. This Nickmas, tune into:. - The Great Nickmas Tree...
Paramount+ Shares New Photos From The Set of 'iCarly' Season 3
Paramount+ has shared two brand new photos from the set of iCarly season 3, set to premiere 2023 on Paramount+! Check them out below!. "All we're asking for is new episodes of #iCarly. Coming 2023." Paramount Plus captioned the photos on Twitter. ICYMI, Jerry Trainor will be starring in Nickelodeon's...
Nickelodeon UK to Air 'The Tiny Chef Show' Sneak Peek Throughout December 2022
Tiny Chef is coming soon to Nick Jr. UK & Ireland, and to celebrate, Nick Jr. and Nicktoons will be treating fans to a super sneak peek of his brand new Nickelodeon series The Tiny Chef Show throughout December, starting Monday 5th December 2022 at 6:00pm on Nick Jr. and Tuesday 6th December 2022 at 7:30am on Nicktoons!
December 2022 on Nickelodeon Benelux
Below are Nickelodeon Benelux's highlights for Nickelodeon channels in the Netherlands (Nederland) and Flanders (Vlaanderen) for December 2022 (article in Dutch/Nederlands)!. Een Huize Herrie Kerstfeest (film) Zondag 11 december. 11:00 uur. * A Loud House Christmas. Kerstmarathon. ma t/m vrij. 19/12 t/m 23/12. 17:10 Uur. * Christmas marathon. Nickelodeon HD...
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Iggy Azalea unable to walk following complications from back surgery, Elon Musk suspends Kanye from Twitter for swastika post, more news ICYMI
Iggy Azalea was left unable to walk for three weeks after "complications" arose following a "rather mundane surgery" she underwent to repair lingering back issues. The rapper detailed her struggle on Twitter on Nov. 28. "It didn't end up being very mundane because I had complications with my recovery & ended up in bed hooked up to a million machines and in so much pain there are about 3 days I actually just can't remember at all," she said. "I didn't walk except to use the bathroom (a whole other ordeal lol) for 3 weeks & you'd be shocked to know how weak you can get when you don't actually move. It happens really fast." Iggy is now slowly beginning to walk, work out and recover. "It's been very mentally challenging to suddenly not be able to do anything for yourself and have no answers about when you will recover. That was the hardest part but all the Drs have been so happy with how quickly I'm getting better now that I'm back moving & walking," she shared.
‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Trailer Sets Up Emotional Reunion
More than two decades after the premiere of Universal’s The Best Man, fans will revisit with the cast in Peacock‘s limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters premiering on December 22. The streamer released the first official trailer above. Based upon the eponymous film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the 8-episode series will catch up with the beloved cast as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance. Returning cast includes all the originals: Morris Chestnut as Lance, Melissa De Sousa as Shelby, Taye Diggs as Harper, Regina Hall as...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 30
As we say good riddance to November (the turkey was dry, grandma, you ruined the month for me!), we look forward to December, which means a ton of new movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video. We've made our picks for the best Prime Video shows and movies to watch during the month, including Jack Ryan Season 3 and the horror film Nanny, but there's plenty more to choose from both Prime Video and Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service. As for today's Top 10 Prime Video Shows and Movies list, it looks an awful lot like yesterday's, with the only change being the stellar documentary Good Night Oppy moving up a spot to No. 8. You go, Oppy!
BMF Sets Season 2 Premiere Date at Starz — Watch Explosive Trailer
BMF is getting back to business in 2023. The Starz drama, based on the true story of the Flenory brothers — Meech and Terry, responsible for building one of the country’s most infamous crime families — will return for Season 2 on Friday, Jan. 6 (8/7c). Eager viewers can watch even sooner, as the premiere will be available to stream that same day at midnight on the Starz app and on-demand. “Rooted in authenticity and told with grit, heart, and humor, we parachute into the season with Meech and Terry at odds,” according to Starz’s official logline. “Meech wants to expand the...
Netflix New Releases: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Bullet Train, And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming December 2022
Benoit Blanc's return in Glass Onion is only the beginning of what's to come in Netflix's big 2022 closer.
Midseason 2023 TV Schedule: When ‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ ‘A Million Little Things’ and More Shows Premiere, Return
Ready for the new year? ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX have all announced their 2023 midseason lineups — including new TV series and returning favorites. Fall TV premieres get a lot of attention, but come 2023, fans will have even more programming to sink their teeth into. For example, Grey’s Anatomy and Dick Wolf’s One […]
Harry & Meghan Doc Sets Release Date at Netflix — Plus, Watch a New Trailer
The wait for Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries will be quite short. The streamer announced on Monday that its six-episode chronicle of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship will drop in two parts: Volume 1 releases Thursday, Dec. 8, and Volume 2 follows one week later on Dec. 15. Hailing from Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?), Harry & Meghan will explore the “clandestine days” of the couple’s early courtship, as well as the challenges that prompted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to step back from their full-time roles within the British royal family. “With commentary from friends and...
'Emancipation' producer called out for showing off photo of enslaved man at premiere
Producer Joey McFarland has many Civil War-era photos of Black Americans. At the 'Emancipation' premiere, he showed off the one that sparked the film.
Lindsey Shaw Teases 'Ned's Declassified' Podcast Reboot
Nickelodeon's comedy series Ned's Declassified School Survivor Guide ended 15 years ago, and with many beloved TV shows getting the reboot treatment, fans have been wondering whether Ned's Declassified would be getting a reboot, and it looks like there might be some BIG-by news on the way - weasels permitting!
Is ‘Violent Night’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It looks like Demogorgan-fighting skills are transferable after all as David Harbour seems to be taking what he learned from his Stranger Things role to his new gig as Santa Claus in the movie Violent Night. When a team of paramilitaries breaks into a wealthy home and holds a family...
YouTuber Marques Brownlee Owns Bitcoin: Why He Still Sees Cryptocurrency As 'All Just Gambling'
Marques Brownlee, a popular YouTuber, said that though he owns some crypto, he believes it is “all just gambling.”. What Happened: Brownlee recently shared his "true thoughts" on cryptocurrencies via his YouTube page. He stated that while he is constantly looking into the possibilities of Web3, blockchain, and Bitcoin BTC/USD, he cannot help but remain skeptical.
‘Glass Onion’ Creator Rian Johnson Will Produce MGM’s First Movie Under Jen Salke
MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired an upcoming film based on Percival Everett’s novel “Erasure.” The currently untitled movie, which is the first announcement to come under Jen Salke’s newly added MGM oversight, will star “Westworld” Emmy-winner Jeffrey Wright and mark the directorial debut of Cord Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Master of None”). Rian Johnson, the “Knives Out” creator and director, is among the producers. Wright stars in the film as Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, an English professor and author who writes a satirical novel under a pseudonym, aiming to lay bare the hypocrisies of the publishing world. The book’s immediate success forces Monk to...
