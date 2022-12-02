Read full article on original website
nickalive.net
December 2022 on Nickelodeon Benelux
Below are Nickelodeon Benelux's highlights for Nickelodeon channels in the Netherlands (Nederland) and Flanders (Vlaanderen) for December 2022 (article in Dutch/Nederlands)!. Een Huize Herrie Kerstfeest (film) Zondag 11 december. 11:00 uur. * A Loud House Christmas. Kerstmarathon. ma t/m vrij. 19/12 t/m 23/12. 17:10 Uur. * Christmas marathon. Nickelodeon HD...
nickalive.net
Tulsa King | Series Premiere | Full Episode | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Tulsa King | Series Premiere | Full Episode | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Watch episode one of brand new series TULSA KING, starring Sylvester Stallone, for free, right here. Dwight (Sylvester Stallone), blindsided by the news that his mob family has nothing left for him in New York, is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma. As he settles in and surveys his new surroundings, Dwight wastes no time making new associates. Stream TULSA KING now, exclusively on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping weekly on Mondays.
nickalive.net
12 Days of Nickmas on Nickelodeon
It's the 12 Days of Nickmas! Tune into Nickelodeon every evening at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT) for 12 days of brand new holiday specials and festive movies, plus an extra slimy big game! It all starts Wednesday, December 14, only on Nickelodeon!. This Nickmas, tune into:. - The Great Nickmas Tree...
nickalive.net
The Really Loud House Behind The Scenes Ep.6 w/ Lisa & Leni Loud! | Nickelodeon
The Really Loud House Behind The Scenes Ep.6 w/ Lisa & Leni Loud! | Nickelodeon. Leni Loud (Eva Carlton) takes us behind the scenes as she gets her hair and makeup done while answering questions about the show! Then, spin the wheel of quotes and guess who said what with Luna and Luan Loud. Finally, Lisa Loud (Lexi Janicek) gives a room tour of Lisa and Lily's room!
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon UK to Air 'The Tiny Chef Show' Sneak Peek Throughout December 2022
Tiny Chef is coming soon to Nick Jr. UK & Ireland, and to celebrate, Nick Jr. and Nicktoons will be treating fans to a super sneak peek of his brand new Nickelodeon series The Tiny Chef Show throughout December, starting Monday 5th December 2022 at 6:00pm on Nick Jr. and Tuesday 6th December 2022 at 7:30am on Nicktoons!
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Snubbed: 10 Classic TV Shows That Never Won an Emmy
One of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows of recent memory, HBO’s Game of Thrones, took home an astounding 59 Emmy trophies during its eight-season run, a number exceeded only by the 82 wins of Saturday Night Live over its nearly 50 seasons. But beloved and respected shows...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
BMF Sets Season 2 Premiere Date at Starz — Watch Explosive Trailer
BMF is getting back to business in 2023. The Starz drama, based on the true story of the Flenory brothers — Meech and Terry, responsible for building one of the country’s most infamous crime families — will return for Season 2 on Friday, Jan. 6 (8/7c). Eager viewers can watch even sooner, as the premiere will be available to stream that same day at midnight on the Starz app and on-demand. “Rooted in authenticity and told with grit, heart, and humor, we parachute into the season with Meech and Terry at odds,” according to Starz’s official logline. “Meech wants to expand the...
AdWeek
Hulu Adds 14 New Channels to Pay-TV Package
Hulu subscribers will have even more channels to stream in their Live TV line-up. The streaming platform announced it has added 14 new channels, including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, TheGrio Television Network, Comedy.TV and six channels from Vevo, the world’s leading music video network. Currently, Hulu Live TV subscription includes more than 85 channels featuring live sports, and national and local news.
Dr. Death: Mandy Moore to Co-Star in Season 2 of Peacock Anthology Series
Mandy Moore has a date with Dr. Death. The This Is Us alumna will co-star opposite Édgar Ramírez in the Peacock anthology’s forthcoming second season, the streamer announced Tuesday. Season 2, which will be based on the recent third season of the Wondery podcast of the same name, centers on Paolo Macchiarini (Ramírez), a charming surgeon nicknamed “Miracle Man” for his innovative operations. Moore will play Benita Alexander, an investigative journalist who falls into a whirlwind romance with Paolo, only to realize she’d be uncovering more about him than she would have ever imagined. “As she learns how far Paolo will go to...
nickalive.net
Teen Wolf: The Movie | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Teen Wolf: The Movie | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. The pack is back in Teen Wolf: The Movie, streaming from 27th January on Paramount+ UK & Ireland!. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!
nickalive.net
Watch Pokémon movies and episodes in 4 languages | Only on Voot Kids | Voot Kids
Watch Pokémon movies and episodes in 4 languages | Only on Voot Kids | Voot Kids. Pokémon fans, Voot Kids has heard you! ⚡️🤩. Now watch 21+ blockbuster Pokémon movies and all your favourite episodes in 4 different languages* - Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu, only on #VootKids. 🥳
nickalive.net
Wolf Pack | First Look | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Take a look at upcoming series, Wolf Pack, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar. Available to stream on Paramount+ in 2023. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. The SpongeBob Musical To Tour The UK & Ireland During Spring/Summer...
EW.com
Joanne Whalley says her favorite line of dialogue ever in new Willow series
Joanne Whalley is eager to laugh at her past. The actress, who starred as Sorsha in 1988's Willow and returns as an older, queenly version of the character in the new Disney+ series, is delighted to be back in the fantasy world. But it does come with some baggage, given that she met ex-husband and father of her children, Val Kilmer, on the set of the film.
nickalive.net
Lindsey Shaw Teases 'Ned's Declassified' Podcast Reboot
Nickelodeon's comedy series Ned's Declassified School Survivor Guide ended 15 years ago, and with many beloved TV shows getting the reboot treatment, fans have been wondering whether Ned's Declassified would be getting a reboot, and it looks like there might be some BIG-by news on the way - weasels permitting!
Netflix Series Sets Massive Streaming Record Just Days After Premiere
A round of applause for Wednesday Addams. Wednesday, the Addams Family spinoff, which made its debut on November 23, has emerged as a bonafide hit for Netflix. The streaming giant tweeted the exciting news on Monday evening, writing: “Wednesday now holds the record for most hours viewed in a week for an English-language series on Netflix, with 341.2 MILLION HOURS!”
nickalive.net
'The Haunted Hathaways' to Leave Netflix on January 1
After nearly two years on the platform, Nickelodeon's popular comedy series The Haunted Hathaways (seasons 1 & 2) will be leaving Netflix in the U.S. on January 1, 2023, our friends over at What's on Netflix are reporting. The series will still be available to stream on Paramount+, the streaming home of Nickelodeon.
Popculture
Hulu Renews New Series for Season 2
Hulu subscribers got a dose of good news on Tuesday. The Disney-owned streamer renewed Tell Me Lies, a new drama series based on Carola Lovering's novel that debuted in September. Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous relationship between a couple played by Grace Van Patten and Jackson White. Tell Me...
