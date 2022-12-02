ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 68

Ozowie
2d ago

Is this really something that needs to be addressed? Men and Women get treated differently in different environments. My wife gets treated like a moron at the automotive store (admittedly she is a much better mechanic) and So am I when I do parent teacher meetings. We could take it personally, or conversely move ahead with what needs to get done. I’d rather focus on what values we each teach our kids as parents than what level of credit, or lack there of, is given by strangers. There are indeed traditional roles as viewed by society. If you, like me (stay at home dad ), don’t fall into one of those preconceived notions of tradition it is your responsibility to behave like a rational adult. We need to stop expecting people to inherently know every detail of your life and preferences.

Reply(5)
15
Larne Leigh
3d ago

Yep, get over it. God created us women to be nurturers. We need to stop being jealous of men. Instead of downplaying our special role, we need to be embracing it.

Reply(12)
39
Casey Rasa
2d ago

Dads have to be fun or else they get their parental rights stripped from them. All the mom has to do is live off of the child support and alimony.

Reply
15
Related
Upworthy

Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home

Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
Upworthy

Woman realizes why she had 'magical childhood' after watching her Dad play with her kids at the beach

We often don't realize when our happiest days of childhood pass away and we become adults living off of those memories. We often fail to acknowledge that our parents did their absolute best to create precious memories with us and we should give them all the credit. A woman is sharing her most beautiful memory from her childhood and it triggered several people to recount their own memories. Reddit user u/Mint_Perspective posted a video with the caption, "When you get older and realize that a magical childhood is the result of your parent’s effort."
Abby Joseph

Woman Dines With Her Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time and Is Told to Keep Quiet as Soon as the Food Is Served

When you're dating someone, it's often considered appropriate to be respectful of their family customs and traditions because it helps to create a stronger bond between you and them. However, that can sometimes be easier said than done. As you're about to discover, occasionally, you may find yourself in unfamiliar territory that's just too difficult to navigate.
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
intheknow.com

Toddler finds a photo of another toddler who looks just like him at Walmart

This toddler spotted an ad featuring a toddler that looks just like him at a Walmart, prompting a hilarious moment of confusion!. Jacque Williams (@_jacquewilliams) is a parent and TikToker who shares adorable videos of her sons Carter and Caden. Jacque was shopping with her boys in Walmart recently when Carter had a glitch in the matrix moment and spotted a photograph of a boy who looked just like him. In the hilarious video, Jacque unsuccessfully attempts to explain to Carter that the photo is not actually of him.
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Upworthy

Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 9, 2022. It has since been updated. Anna Trupiano is a first-grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy