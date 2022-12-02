Read full article on original website
Related
Why Jefferson Airplane’s Grace Slick Said She Couldn’t Stand to Watch Fleetwood Mac Perform
Jefferson Airplane singer Grace Slick revealed why she couldn’t stand watching Fleetwood Mac perform.
Christine McVie Said There Was ‘Always Tension’ Between Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham
Christine McVie got candid about the “tension” between her Fleetwood Mac bandmates Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.
Christine McVie Wrote This Popular Fleetwood Mac Song About Her Affair
Christine McVie wrote a popular Fleetwood Mac song about the affair she had while married to the band's bass guitarist, John McVie.
Who Were Christine McVie’s Husbands? Does She Have Any Kids?
Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac fame died on Nov. 30, 2022. Who was she married to, and did she have any children? Here's what to know.
Paul McCartney’s Girlfriend Said the Way He Behaved Around Fans Was ‘Selfish’ and ‘Insecure’
Paul McCartney's girlfriend didn't like the way he treated her around fans. She said that he could be selfish, which was his worst quality.
Christine McVie Said Her ‘Best,’ Most ‘Beautiful’ Fleetwood Mac Era Was Also Her Most Chaotic
Christine McVie once revealed her favorite era with Fleetwood Mac. She loved her time with the band, but liked their most chaotic period best.
Lindsey Buckingham’s Ex Said Abuse Was so Bad a Doctor Ordered Her to ‘Leave’ the Fleetwood Mac Star
Lindsey Buckingham’s ex-girlfriend Carol Ann Harris claims he abused her so severely that a doctor told her she had to leave the Fleetwood Mac star.
Stevie Nicks Said Every 1 of Her Ex-Boyfriends Couldn’t ‘Deal With the Jealousy’
Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks has been in relationships with many famous musicians, but she said the same thing always bothered her ex-boyfriends: jealousy.
Why Stevie Nicks Said She Doesn’t ‘Have a Lot of Power’ in Fleetwood Mac
Stevie Nicks revealed she doesn’t have much "power" in Fleetwood Mac, even though she helped the band rocket to success.
Mick Fleetwood’s Ex-Wife Reveals That Stevie Nicks Apologized for Their Torrid Affair
Jenny Boyd, who was married to Mick Fleetwood, revealed that Stevie Nicks apologized to her for having an affair with the Fleetwood Mac drummer.
musictimes.com
Irene Cara Real Cause of Death: What is The Singer's Mysterious Illness?
Irene Cara, the singer of "Fame" and "Flashdance" title tracks, died at the age of 63 this week. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, first confirmed the news through a Twitter post on Saturday. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene...
The Christine McVie Song Mick Fleetwood Wants to Be Played at His Funeral Is a Fitting Choice
When Mick Fleetwood dies, he wants a Christine McVie song from Fleetwood Mac’s catalog played at his funeral.
Elvis Presley Had a 6-Word Ritual He Performed Every Day With His Inner Circle in His Graceland Bedroom
Elvis Presley prayed for protection with a six-word ritual he performed every night alongside his inner circle in his Graceland bedroom.
The night Jimi Hendrix dropped acid for the first time and the girl who changed his life
It's New York, it's 1966, and Jimi Hendrix's life is about to be turned around by Keith Richards' girlfriend
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Christine McVie Was the Only Fleetwood Mac Bandmate Willing to Talk About Stevie Nicks for a Cover Story
Fleetwood Mac was famously contentious. Christine McVie was the only bandmate willing to talk about Stevie Nicks for an article.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Bob Dylan’s Childhood Friend Said the Singer Has Few Friends Left: ‘Most of the People Around Him Are Employees’
Bob Dylan met a childhood friend at summer camp. They grew distant, and his friend said this is what many of Dylan's friendships are like.
John Lennon Never Forgot Ringo Starr’s Reaction to Yoko Ono, and it Was Pure Ringo
John Lennon never forgot Ringo Starr’s reaction to the start of his relationship with Yoko Ono, which was pure Ringo.
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Wants to ‘Smack’ Elvis Presley For Not Giving Black Musicians Credit
When he was a child, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler preferred Chubby Checker's "The Twist" to Elvis Presley's songs "Heartbreak Hotel" and "Hound Dog."
Comments / 0