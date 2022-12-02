Read full article on original website
Related
German shepherd up for adoption in Hamptons after he was found 'emaciated and afraid'
A German shepherd — with a face that’s just too cute — is hoping to be taken into a good home. Six-year-old Fritz is currently available for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons in New York. Fritz first showed up at ARF from...
Golden Retriever Steps In to Nurse Puppies After 12-Strong Litter Born
Thousands of people have watched the moment a golden retriever steps in to help another dog feed her 12 puppies. The viral TikTok video posted by @scoutslegacygoldens says that her dog Nova, a Pyrenean mastiff, had more puppies than she could handle. More than 194,000 people watched the video that...
Bichon Frise Filmed Snoring Away Tucked Up in Owner's Bed: 'Ruff Morning'
A snoozing Bichon Frise has found internet fame after her owner shared a clip of her canine companion enjoying a well-earned nap. Queenie the dog was caught on camera tucked up in her human companion's bed, snoring away in footage that has been watched over 5 million times on TikTok.
Dog Reunited With Family After 12 Years
One of the most difficult things a dog parent can go through is having their dog go missing. Sometimes, there’s a happy ending, with many parents being reunited with their canines before long. Other times, unfortunately, the pups may never be found. Dog mom Liz Eldridge had finally given up hope that her dog, Missie, […] The post Dog Reunited With Family After 12 Years appeared first on DogTime.
Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after keeping entire litter of puppies
A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies and adopted another one that was due to be put down.Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups.He made the decision to keep them all and now has 13 fully-grown dogs, insisting that he loves the “challenge”.“It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine, happiness is an understatement. I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two - try 13,” Standon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new videoWorld’s oldest tortoise turns 190 having seen off two world wars and British EmpirePrincess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston
pawesome.net
Momma Golden Retriever Gets Upset When Her Puppies Don’t Want To Play With Her
Mila the Golden Retriever loves her pups so much that she wants to play with them all the time. The problem is, they are only four days old and are not ready to do anything but sleep. Mila’s mom tries to explain as the proud mom tries to show off her favorite toys.
Dog Rescued From Puppy Mill Helps Other Dogs Get Over Fear of Humans
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) rescued miniature Goldendoodle Lolly from an Iowa puppy mill a year ago. She had matted fur, internal parasites, an infection, and dental disease when they rescued her, and after treatment went to the ASPCA Behavioral Rehabilitation Center (BRC) in North Carolina. She was avoidant toward human interaction and walking on a leash – understandable given her start in life.
notabully.org
How To Walk a Dog That’s Stronger Than You (Answered By Dog Trainer)
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. Walking a dog is a non-negotiable part of dog ownership. Most dog owners walk their dogs as a fun activity to do together, plus it’s a great form of exercise for you and your dog! Even dog owners with fenced-in yards often opt to walk their dogs either at the park or around the neighborhood when the weather is nice. Not only is this beneficial exercise, but it’s a great time to decompress in nature.
Heartwarming: Miracle dog returns home alive and well days after heartbroken owner thought she buried pup in the garden
It's like Stephen King's Pet Sematary, only with a happy ending. Twenty-six-year-old Codie Hutton was devastated when she heard her beloved springer spaniel had been struck by a car and didn't survive. She took the animal home and buried it in her garden. Days later, the dog reappeared alive and well with barely a scratch on her. How did it happen?
Watch as Labrador Puppy Demands to Be Held Like a Baby During Walkies
A puppy named Gus has melted hearts online after his owner revealed that he "only walks when he wants to walk" in a video that has gone viral on social media. The viral clip, shared Wednesday on TikTok under the username Billiethelab_, shows the Labrador retriever being carried down the stairs and around the streets after refusing to walk on his own.
petpress.net
17 Dogs That Are Good With Cats And Get Along as Companions
Dogs that are good with cats make great pets. They are less likely to scare the cat, and they can be a source of amusement for both animals. In addition, they are typically calmer and more docile than dogs that are not good with cats, which can be an important attribute if you have a feline friend in your home.
rsvplive.ie
A vet shares the most common mistakes owners make when buying a dog bed
We can take ages picking out a new bed or a mattress for ourselves, ensuring that it's the right one for us. However, we often don't give our dog's bed the same amount of thought. But we really should, because if our dog isn't in a comfortable bed it can...
Pets of the Week
LILLIAN is a 4 1/2-year-old spayed female dog. One of the shelter's longest residents, this Pit Bull/Terrier mix desperately wants a good home. If you can help, Lillian's adoption number is 042501Q.
Video shows coyote attack toddler in broad daylight
(KTLA) – A security camera captured the terrifying moment a coyote attacked a 2-year-old in broad daylight in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills. The video shows the toddler being attacked and dragged by the coyote, all in a matter of seconds. The girl’s parents, Shira and Ariel Eliyahuo, said they had just arrived back home from preschool, parked the car and taken their daughter out of her car seat.
psychologytoday.com
People and Pets: Why We Love Our Animal Friends
Most American households have pets, which people support and love. Our emotional attachment to our pets is reinforced by the contributions they may make to our personal and social life. Fundamentally, pets are loyal companions, but they also may guard our homes and enforce a certain discipline in our daily...
petsplusmag.com
These Are the Top Dog Names of 2022, According to Rover
Rover, a network of pet sitters and dog walkers, has released a list of the most popular dog names of 2022. For males, Max remained the top name for the 10th straight year. For females, Luna surpassed Bella as the top name. Fezco, from the hit show Euphoria, was the...
akc.org
Why Do Dogs Like Belly Rubs?
It’s signature dog behavior to roll over and ask for a belly rub. And what owner can resist rewarding their pet with that kind of attention? It’s a wonderful way to bond. But why do dogs like belly rubs? And is it truly a universal dog behavior, or do some prefer to be petted elsewhere? Read on to learn how to recognize if your dog is really asking for a belly rub, and if so how to give the best belly rub possible.
petpress.net
10 Top Signs That Your Dog is Happy
We all know that dogs are loyal and loving companions, but did you know they can be quite happy too?. That’s right – your pup can actually experience a great deal of joy in life!. Whether it’s playing games, treats from their favorite person, or just cuddling on...
From My Commonplace Book, No. 4
[Earlier posts in this series: No. 1 / No. 2 / No. 3 ]. From George Orwell's novel "Coming Up for Air" (published in 1939):. It really was unspeakably meaningless, that time in 1918. Here I was, sitting beside the stove in an Army hut, reading novels, and a few hundred miles away in France the guns were roaring and droves of wretched children, wetting their bags with fright, were being driven into the machine-gun barrage like you'd shoot small coke into a furnace. I was one of the lucky ones. The higher-ups had taken their eye off me, and here I was in a snug little bolt-hole, drawing pay for a job that didn't exist. At times I got into a panic and made sure they'd remember about me and dig me out, but it never happened. The official forms, on gritty grey paper, came in once a month, and I filled them up and sent them back, and more forms came in, and I filled them up and sent them back, and so it went on. The whole thing had about as much sense in it as a lunatic's dream. The effect of all this, plus the books I was reading, was to leave me with a feeling of disbelief in everything.
petpress.net
Facts About Dogs’ Tail: 15 Things You Never Knew
There are many other interesting facts about dogs’ tail that we bet you didn’t know!. Dogs come in all shapes, sizes, and colors – with one common denominator: those adorable tails!. From the most majestic of Great Danes to the tiniest of Chihuahuas, furry friends have an...
Reason.com
