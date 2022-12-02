Berkeley ordinance to protect, compensate low-pay workers at city’s biggest employers

SAN FRANCISCO -- For many of us, it's hard to imagine how San Francisco can have so much wealth, and yet so many people are homeless and living in poverty. But for one man, his viewpoint may offer some perspective and a hard lesson.His name is Joe Wilson. He was once the graduate of a military prep school and was accepted into Stanford University, but bad luck ensued.His mother had a stroke, and Wilson had to drop out of school to become her full-time caretaker. Then the money ran out, and Wilson found himself homeless, sleeping on the street and in...

2 DAYS AGO