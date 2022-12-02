Berkeley ordinance to protect, compensate low-pay workers at city’s biggest employers

Read full article on original website
Hundreds of San Francisco employees acknowledge unauthorized jobs after scandal: report
Hundreds of San Francisco Health Department employees are believed to be holding second jobs in violation of government policy that requires permission.
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few months
It is part of a new and amazing program. The trans community in San Francisco is one of the most prominent communities in the United States. They have their specific rights and different activist and groups work for their betterment in one way or the other.
San Francisco gives $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to select residents
Here is a guaranteed income program that might have long-term positive effects on our society. A pilot program by the San Francisco Human Services Agency will provide $1,200 per month for 18 months to 150 former foster youth to help as they “age out” of foster care.
48hills.org
SFPD has the worst record in the state on ‘pretext stops’ of Black and API people
The San Francisco Police Department has the worst record in the state of stopping Black and Pacific Islander residents for minor traffic infractions, so-called “pretext stops,” a new report from the Human Rights Commission shows. The cops pull over Black motorists at more than four times the rate...
sfstandard.com
Mayor Breed Personally Ordered Homeless Sweeps, Lawsuit Claims
Mayor London Breed is at the center of newly filed documents in a lawsuit that claims she ordered city workers to move homeless people, forcing outreach workers to scramble to accommodate the requests. The Coalition on Homelessness, a local nonprofit that organizes for the rights of unhoused people, filed the...
SFNext: Formerly homeless San Franciscan urges dramatic change
SAN FRANCISCO -- For many of us, it's hard to imagine how San Francisco can have so much wealth, and yet so many people are homeless and living in poverty. But for one man, his viewpoint may offer some perspective and a hard lesson.His name is Joe Wilson. He was once the graduate of a military prep school and was accepted into Stanford University, but bad luck ensued.His mother had a stroke, and Wilson had to drop out of school to become her full-time caretaker. Then the money ran out, and Wilson found himself homeless, sleeping on the street and in...
Is California doing enough to address ‘the climate change of chemicals’?
Every time it rains, Andria Ventura’s thoughts drift toward San Francisco Bay. A longtime water policy expert, she knows all too well that the much-needed rainwater replenishing the Bay Area’s parched soils and reservoirs is also flushing a collision of chemicals and pollutants into storm drains and, ultimately, out to the bay. “To know how polluted that bay is — it’s so sad because it’s such a jewel in our...
californiaglobe.com
San Francisco Elections Director Could Lose His Job Because He is White
The Merriam Webster online dictionary defines the word alliteration as:. Alliteration (noun) uh-lit-uh–rey-shuhn: the repetition of usually initial consonant sounds in two or more neighboring words or syllables (such as wild and woolly, threatening throngs). Called also head rhyme, initial rhyme. I gained an appreciation for writing from my...
University of California strike is massive example of how Golden State problems are warning to rest of nation
University of California strike is example of how out-of-control spending adds to state’s looming $25 billion deficit. Problems are warning to nation.
San Jose gets millions for homeless motels. Where are the rooms?
San Jose has received millions from the state to add hundreds of permanent and temporary homes in an attempt to alleviate homelessness across the city. But progress is slow with only 76 units available so far. As of December, San Jose has received roughly $74 million from a state program...
San Francisco looks to renew lease for cabin shelter at 33 Gough
San Francisco officials are seeking to extend the life of a 70-cabin homeless shelter at 33 Gough St., which opened in March 2022 on a temporary one-year lease. Cabins, or tiny homes, are an increasingly popular shelter option for cities looking for solutions to homelessness. The idea is to provide a private space that can protect someone from the elements and create alternatives to congregate shelters, which do not work for everyone who experiences homelessness, such as people with pets or those who had harmful...
Videos show sideshow on busy Embarcadero in SF, concerns rise over police response
A sideshow in the middle of the night at one of San Francisco's most prominent locations has raised questions about a slow response from police.
Gizmodo
California's Water Thieves Are Getting Away With It
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. It’s not easy enforcing water regulations in the West. Just ask the officials in California who have been trying for almost a decade to penalize a man who took water from the river system that feeds San Francisco and bottled it for sale to stores like Starbucks.
foxla.com
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
‘It’s a game changer’: State floods millions in drought relief to four small water districts
Four small Bay Area drinking water systems will receive millions of dollars as part of California’s effort to protect water deliveries as the drought drags into its fourth year. On Tuesday, the California Department of Water Resources announced $44 million in statewide Small Community Drought Relief Program grants —...
SFist
San Francisco Now the Only Major Metro Area In the U.S. Where Rents Are Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels
Yeah, wow. Even though the city is far from the ghost town it was in the summer/fall of 2020, San Francisco is now the only one of 52 metro areas in the country with 1 million+ people where rents remain below March 2020 levels. It's probably not the case across...
ksro.com
California Water Report: Potential Shortages for the Bay Area
Some California water agencies are expecting drought shortages in the near future. The California Department of Water Resources just released a water supply and demand assessment survey and reported that nearly 20-percent of the state’s water agencies are facing shortages. Nearly all of the agencies that are looking at potential shortages are in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego. Most agencies, about 82-percent, feel confident that if conservation efforts continue they won’t have to worry about shortages. Another dry winter is being predicted possibly sending the state into another year of drought.
sfstandard.com
Lead, Arsenic Found at SF School With Troubled Building History
Lead and arsenic were found in the courtyard of Buena Vista Horace Mann, prompting its closure on Wednesday, The Standard has learned. In the process of designing a modernization project for the beleaguered campus, SFUSD found that soil samples showed “higher than acceptable levels of lead and arsenic” in the courtyard, according to an email sent to BVHM staff and families.
sfstandard.com
SF Condo Prices Continue To Drop, but It’s the Worst in this Neighborhood
Condos account for the bulk of San Francisco’s new housing inventory. But with concerns about a possible recession, legions of tech layoffs and a downtown corridor that closely resembles a ghost town, nobody’s willing to buy—and it looks like economists’ grim prediction of an epic commercial real estate crash is already unfolding in San Francisco.
sanjoseinside.com
150 Homeless Families in Santa Clara County to Receive $1,000 per Month for Two Years
A coalition of community partners today launched the Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project, a two-year project that will give 150 Santa Clara County families who are experiencing homelessness or unstable housing $1,000 per month in no-strings-attached cash assistance for 24 months. The $3.6 million program is designed “to help participants...
