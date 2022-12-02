ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Standard-Times

New Bedford's 'tremendous' housing needs raised during Amaral interview for city post

By Frank Mulligan, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zyk8b_0jUt5jpm00

NEW BEDFORD — The city's 'tremendous' housing needs came up during the City Council's recent Joshua Amaral interview for the Office of Housing and Community Development director's post.

Born and bred in New Bedford and a product of New Bedford public schools, as well as a former school committee member, Amaral said he knows the terrain he will be traversing if he's confirmed in the post at the council's full Dec. 6 meeting. He received a unanimous favorable recommendation after the council committee meeting on Nov. 22.City Council President Ian Abreu said during the interview the director's duties would be akin to threading a needle due to the city's full-spectrum housing needs.

"Obviously we have a tremendous need in the city for affordable and workforce housing," Abreu said. "I also know there's a need for a lot of market rate housing and development here because we also want to attract new families into the city as the South Coast Rail service comes in, and as other new developments start to pop off."

So, Abreu continued, how do you foster the growth of affordable and workforce housing while trying to bring in new growth through market rate housing developments? "How do you thread the needle?"

Calls for housingResidents call for action on New Bedford's housing crisis

Amaral said most people in the city would agree that "housing is certainly a hot button issue and a top priority."And they'd also agree that "New Bedford doesn't have quite enough housing," he said. "Improving the stock and getting units on line is first and foremost," and he pointed to efforts being made for housing on Union Street and the West End.

Another avenue, he said, would be to evaluate the city's vacant properties with an eye toward "bringing some properties that are underutilized back on line for the purposes of housing."

New Bedford is facing a housing crisis:New Bedford is facing a housing crisis. A new group called HOME is brainstorming solutions.

A need for affordable housing

In the end, what matters to most people when you talk about "affordable" housing is what they can afford given the dynamics of their individual budgets. "When we talk to people from the public they don't necessarily get caught up on 'capital A' affordable housing so much as housing they can afford."

In New Bedford in the last few years, he said, rents have increased faster than wages to a point where people on fixed incomes can't afford their rents.

In the past, "Somebody with a $1,200-a-month social security benefit may have been able to rent an apartment for $800 and kind of get by for the rest of the month," he said.

'I feel like I have a sisterhood':Veterans Association helping to connect female vets

"Those units are now $1,200, $1,300, $1,400. At the same time you can compare those units to most if not all other communities in Massachusetts — except for maybe way out west — and they're still pretty much the cheapest units to live in across the state. So short of moving south — and those units are kind of increasing in price, too — or moving to certain places like pockets in Rhode Island there's not many places elsewhere to go. So you've got this mix where it's an expense problem in that the rents are higher than they've been but it's also a bit of an income problem in that folks here just typically have less resources at their disposal than other places in Massachusetts."

Managing all these dynamics are important, he said, and will entail more outreach to housing developers to convince them, as with other businesses, that New Bedford is the right place for them.

They need to be shown "why you should develop in New Bedford. Here's why we can make it economically viable. Here's the market analysis that's going to show — whether it's market rate or affordable units — the units are going to be well utilized."

He added, "I think we have a role to play in leading the region. I think trying to get out there with developers and making it as easy as we can to facilitate development in New Bedford to meet the need of our residents has to be a priority."

The Office of Housing and Community Development's mission, as stated on the city website, is engaging "residents, non-profit organizations, developers and the general public in articulating the city’s needs and priorities for expanding the stock of safe, decent and affordable housing, stimulating economic development, supporting programs and services for community development and revitalizing neighborhoods; in so doing it administers strategies that effectively utilize federal funding resources helping low and moderate income residents achieve theirvision of a healthy and viable community."

Funding is chiefly provided through federal programs like the HOME Investment Partnership Program, the Community Development Block Grant program, the Emergency Shelter Grant program and competitive funding for the Supportive Housing Program from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Amaral's experience with the housing crisis

Amaral's experience as the assistant executive director of People Acting in Community Endeavors Inc. since September 2018, as well as with the Homeless Service Providers Network, including the last couple of years as chair, has helped prepare him for the city post, he said.

"At PACE we've received virtually every form of funding the Office of Housing and Community Development has to offer. A lot of community action agencies like PACE and their community development offices have great working relationships with each other and the goals are pretty much aligned."

Amaral added, "The Office of Housing and Community Development is essentially the administrative entity for the Homeless Service Providers Network. So I've gotten to know folks in the office, but more importantly I've gotten to know the entire range of the homeless service providers, which is 60 to 70 different agencies of folks that attend those meetings."

Comments / 0

Related
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston cracks down on 9 ‘illegal businesses’ operating at 27 Mill St.

Future Case Corp. has been there long enough for rust to form and leak from the bracket and onto the business’s white sign hanging in front. The mill building’s been there for about a century. At least one of the businesses inside has been open 20 years or more — eight more occupy various corners of the factory building at 27 Mill St.
FUN 107

New Bedford Welcomes Back Silmo Syrup Just in Time for the Holidays

No matter how old they may actually be, everyone who stepped into the Kilburn Mill Saturday morning felt like a kid again, once they had a bottle of New Bedford’s most beloved beverage booster in hand. Silmo Syrup has returned after a two-decade hiatus, and this holiday pop-up event...
GoLocalProv

Proposed Fane Tower Gets Another Redesign - Now 47-Stories Tall

New York developer Jason Fane came to Providence in 2016 with the vision of building three major residential towers. Over the years, his plans have been revised on a number of occasions, and he has faced regulatory battles, lawsuits, a pandemic, and an explosion in the cost of construction. The...
WPRI 12 News

Three charged in catalytic converter thefts in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police have arrested three people suspected of a catalytic converter theft. On Dec. 3, officers were called to Riverside Avenue around midnight for reports of a person looking under vehicles with a flashlight. When they arrived on the scene, officers saw three men sitting inside a vehicle in […]
WPRI 12 News

3 local parishes to merge at end of December

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three parishes in Providence and North Providence will be merging at the end of December.  The merger was approved by Bishop Thomas Tobin, and formally unites Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish of North Providence and St. Edward Parish of Providence into St. Anthony Parish of North Providence.  “I commend Father […]
capecoddaily.com

Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A temporary Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles location has been set up in South Yarmouth by state officials while renovations are ongoing at the main service center. The new RMV location is located at offices nearby 1068 Route 28 in South Yarmouth. Business hours will remain the same at the temporary location. Appointments […] The post Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
ABC6.com

Providence’s Cranston Street Armory to house Rhode Island homeless this winter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Several public meeting notices will be filed Wednesday, allowing the McKee administration to house homeless Rhode Islanders in Providence’s Cranston Street Armory throughout the winter. The 24-hour warming station will temporarily be open to anyone experiencing homelessness who is living in an inhabitable environment,...
ABC6.com

Newport police appoints their first LGBTQ liaison officer

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) –The Newport Police Department appointed their first LGBTQ liaison officer to help create an open dialogue between the community and their department. Historically there has been a divide between the LGBTQ community and the police force. The department hopes this dedicated position will help reduce those...
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man nominated by Governor Baker as Associate Justice of the Superior Court

BOSTON – This week, Governor Charlie Baker nominated Attorney Michael A. Cahillane as Associate Justice of the Superior Court and Acting Clerk Magistrate Jennifer Lennon as Clerk Magistrate of the Marlborough District Court. “Attorney Cahillane and Acting Clerk Magistrate Lennon will bring valuable knowledge and experience to their new...
ABC6.com

Neighbors voice traffic concerns stemming from dispensary expansion

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — As the recreational sale of marijuana is now legal in Rhode Island, some are concerned the increased traffic at dispensaries will directly affect them. Arlene and Theresa both live on John Street in Portsmouth. Both of their homes are steps away from the Greenleaf Compassion...
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy