New Bedford kicks off the holiday season with parade and Christmas tree lightings

NEW BEDFORD — The carolers will be singing, the hot chocolate will be flowing, and downtown New Bedford will be all decked out for the holidays next weekend with the beloved tradition of the Downtown Holiday Stroll and Christmas tree lightings.

Originally set for Saturday, the event has been moved to Dec. 10 from noon to 5 p.m. due to impending storms.

“For myself and my family, we typically don’t embark on the Christmas season until we partake in the annual Downtown Holiday Stroll and Tree Lighting. It’s become a yearly tradition for us, and I know many other families in our community, too," said Ian Abreu, New Bedford City Council president. "Where else can you eat some of the best food in our region, shop at some of the top-notch merchants and light the most extravagant tree all in one evening? To me, this event is by far the best holiday experience in our area; and I commend all of our city workers and tourism staff for helping us put this on.”

The kick-off to the holiday season begins with the Downtown Holiday Stroll the family-friendly event organized by Downtown New Bedford Inc. The annual event returns from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 in the city's center.

The extravagant festivities include taking New Bedford Fire Museum antique fire truck rides, listening to the Seaglass Theater Company Carolers, and spotting the Starchasers Fleet, the Winter Fairy, and of course, Santa throughout the day.

The magic of Christmas will be spread with a story time with Salty Santa, craft projects and hot chocolate throughout various downtown businesses, as well as a meet and greet with celebrity puppeteer Bill Diamond.

There is no shortage of entertainment sprinkled throughout the merrymaking with music by Southcoast Brass Band and performances by Alma Stomp Crew, Our Sisters’ School Soul Sisters, UMass Dartmouth Gospel Choir, Pan African Dance Group, and New Bedford Performing Arts Center dancers. You can also catch a preview of Festival Theatre's holiday musical, "White Christmas," at the Zeiterion.

“The Stroll is the most impactful event of the year to our local small businesses. Downtown is lucky to have a loyal following that comes out year after year to show support and it really sets the tone for the rest of the season,” said Katherine Lowe, owner of Shimmer Clean & Ethical Beauty on the event's blog.

During the stroll, many small businesses will be taking part in the celebration holding a variety of happenings such as a sangria tasting, art exhibits, open houses, gift wrapping and so much more. There will also be collection bins for non-perishable food items for the needy.

New Bedford Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

After enjoying the jolly afternoon exploring all the events it's time to follow the parade to see downtown's annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

The City of New Bedford’s Holiday Parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. and march from the bottom of William Street, near the Whaling Museum, to the New Bedford Free Public Library on Pleasant Street for the tree lighting. The parade will feature the New Bedford High School marching band and color guard.

The emcee of this year's event will be Armand Marchand, executive producer for New Bedford Festival Theater. Starting at 5 p.m. there will be remarks from Mayor Jon Mitchell and New Bedford City Council President Ian Abreu, followed by holiday songs performed by Miss New Bedford Tori Kalisz and Miss New Bedford Outstanding Teen Jaime St. Onge.

Free hot chocolate will be offered courtesy of Community Services, Veterans Transition House, and New Life Church. There will also be a toy drive box from United Way collecting unwrapped gifts for children from infants to teenagers.

Clasky Common Park Christmas Tree Lighting

To conclude the weekend holiday fun, the Clasky Common Park Christmas Tree Lighting will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Clasky Common Park at County Street and Pope Street.

There will be remarks by Mayor Mitchell and Councilor Abreau, followed by holiday songs by Miss New Bedford Tori Kalisz, Miss New Bedford Outstanding Teen Jaime St. Onge, and the Parker School Chorus. Santa and Mrs. Claus will make also make an appearance.

A toy drive box from United Way will be available to collect unwrapped gifts for children from infants to teenagers.

More information on the Holiday Stroll is available on the Facebook event page or by going to the official website.