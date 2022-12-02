ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Found: Christian Baker

By Talia Naquin
 3 days ago

Editor’s note: Christian Baker has been found

CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing .

Christian Baker is 11. He has been missing since November 10 and was last seen in Cleveland.

Anyone with information is asked to call (330)623-5262.

