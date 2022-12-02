Read full article on original website
High school wrestling: Parkway runner-up in TheRiot on the Red
Parkway finished runner-up in the annual TheRiot on the Red tournament Saturday at Parkway. Defending Division II state champion Teurlings Catholic won with 229 points. Parkway Black, one of three Parkway teams, scored 197.5. Haughton Red was third with 140.5. Haughton fielded two teams. Parkway’s individual winners were Christopher Bacot...
High school soccer: Bossier wins boys division in Bossier tournament
Bossier won the boys varsity division in the Bossier High School Futbol Classic with a 3-0 victory over Neville Saturday night at Tinsley Park. The Bearkats defeated North DeSoto 8-0 earlier Saturday and finished the tournament 4-0. Bossier (6-1-2) has won six straight and is unbeaten since losing to West Monroe 2-1 in the season opener.
High school boys basketball: Bossier falls on buzzer beater in Lake Charles tournament; Texas High defeats Airline
The Bossier Bearkats lost a heartbreaker to Lake Charles College Prep 45-44 Saturday in the consolation semifinals of The Showdown in the Lake in Lake Charles. Lake Charles College won on a buzzer beater. Kerel Woods and Lakavin Thomas led Bossier with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Tahj Roots added...
High school girls basketball: Haughton splits games in Ouachita Parish event
The Haughton Lady Bucs split games at Ouachita Parish Saturday, defeating the host team 53-39 and falling to Alexandria 53-52. Abbie Hooper scored 15, Skylar Branch 13 and Bella Hammond 11 against Ouachita Parish. Sara White led the Lady Bucs with 22 points against Alexandria. Hammond chipped in 13, and...
High school wrestling: Annual TheRiot on the Red tournament set for Saturday at Parkway
The annual TheRiot on the Red tournament is Saturday at Parkway. Nine schools will be competing, according to TrackWrestling.com. Parkway has three teams, Haughton two and and El Dorado, Ark., two. Defending Division II champion Teurlings Catholic is also in the field along with Bossier, Byrd, Caddo Magnet, Evangel Christian...
High school girls basketball: Airline improves to 8-1; Benton rally comes up just short in Denham Springs tournament
Airline improved to 8-1 with a 56-20 victory over Summerfield in the Quitman tournament Friday. Aniya Hudson and Faith Rush led Airline with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Jana Jones scored eight. The Lady Vikings visit Minden Tuesday. Elsewhere, the Benton Lady Tigers dropped a tough 53-51 decision to Zachary...
Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Benton, Haughton post victories
Cope, Benton and Haughton won games Thursday as the season hit the home stretch. In eighth-grade games, Cope defeated Rusheon 37-12 at Cope, Benton downed Elm Grove at Benton and Haughton edged Greenacres 30-27 at Greenacres. Cope improved to 8-0. The Lady Cougars lead Benton (7-1) by one game and...
Bossier City, December 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice
North Desoto dominates Iowa en route to first state championship appearance
IOWA, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – The North DeSoto Griffins defeated Iowa in the final playoff game of the season and will head to the high school football championships to face Lutcher in New Orleans. Time and time again this season, the North Desoto Griffins have defied the odds. “We don’t...
OCS beats Ascension Catholic, Oak Grove takes down Haynesville, and Mangham falls to Homer
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - OCS improved to 29-0 at Steven Fitzhugh Field and moves on to its fourth straight State Championship appearance with a 42-14 win against Ascension Catholic. Oak Grove beat Haynesville for the first time since 2001 with a 49-7 victory. The Tigers will try for their seventh state title next week against Homer. The Pelicans scored 38 unanswered points to defeat Mangham, 38-18.
‘We were like family’: In December 1972, W.O. Boston High School Panthers beat Haynesville 11-6 to claim state football title
The W.O. Boston Panthers filled the trophy case in 1972, winning state championships in boys basketball and girls track and field in the spring semester. In December, the Panthers completed their trio of titles by winning the football state title with a thrilling 11-6 win over two-time defending champion Haynesville.
Iowa’s playoff run ends in the Semi Finals
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a huge night for both the Iowa Yellowjackets and the North DeSoto Griffins as this was the first time both schools made it to the Semi-Finals of the LHSAA State Tournament. The Griffins won the coin toss, and deferred to the second half giving the Yellowjackts the ball first. On that first drive a snap was tossed over the head of Ronald Young, and the very next play North DeSoto blocked Iowa’s punt. The Griffins would take no time at all to find the endzone as they scored on their first drive making it 7-0.
Live United Bowl game draws a crowd to Razorback Stadium in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Football fans gathered in Texarkana, Arkansas for the Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl. Southeastern Oklahoma State and Emporia State competed at Razorback Stadium. The Live United Bowl game not only draws thousands of football fans to the area, but it helps to boost the local...
Former Longview QB, Haynes King, enters transfer portal leaving Texas A&M
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – According to reports, Haynes King, former Longview quarterback, has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will be leaving Texas A&M. King was named the starter for the Aggies at the beginning of the 2021 campaign but missed a majority of the season after breaking his leg in Week 2. After having a successful rehab and showing leadership through the off-season, he ended up winning a three-way competition and named the starter again in 2022.
Two injured in rolling gun battle in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A rolling gun battle in Shreveport, sends two people to the hospital. Officers at the scene tell KTBS 3 there could possibly be a third victim. It happened around 9:15 p.m., at the corner of West 70th Street and Jewella Avenue. More than a dozen units were...
Best and Worst Scores for Reading at Shreveport Area Schools
Good news for young students in Louisiana schools. The Department of Education has unveiled the 2022 fall Reading Report. The data shows some gains have been made by students in 1st-through-3rd grade, But the news is not all good. Kindergarten scores have dropped by about 2%. State Superintendent of Education...
Former LSU Medical Center administrator dies following lengthy illness
SHREVEPORT, La. - A longtime local hospital administrator has died. Joe Miciotto passed away Saturday morning following a lengthy illness. He was 72. Miciotto joined the former Confederate Memorial Hospital in 1975 and was named hospital administrator at Shreveport's LSU Medical Center in 2001 where he held the position until 2014. Miciotto was instrumental in the successful transition from LSU Medical Center to the new privately-managed University Health hospital before leaving the post.
Child injured in shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a shooting that sent a child to the hospital appears to be an accident. It happened shortly before 4 p.m., Sunday inside a house in the 2600 block of Essex Street. KTBS 3 has learned that the victim is 12 years old. Officers at...
Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
Bossier High School Student Arrested for Terrorizing
Parkway High Student Arrested for Terrorizing On Thursday, November 22nd, Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15- year-old Parkway High School student for making terroristic threats while at school. Earlier in the week, the PHS student made alarming comments that were overheard by other students during class....
