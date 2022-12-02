Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a huge night for both the Iowa Yellowjackets and the North DeSoto Griffins as this was the first time both schools made it to the Semi-Finals of the LHSAA State Tournament. The Griffins won the coin toss, and deferred to the second half giving the Yellowjackts the ball first. On that first drive a snap was tossed over the head of Ronald Young, and the very next play North DeSoto blocked Iowa’s punt. The Griffins would take no time at all to find the endzone as they scored on their first drive making it 7-0.

