Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
Charges: Burnsville shooting suspect thought victim was 'talking' to his girlfriend
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man wanted in a shooting last week in Burnsville apparently shot his former friend in an apparent paranoid rage because he believed his former friend was carrying on an affair with his now ex-girlfriend. Forty-one-year-old Ronald Nielsen II was charged by warrant with attempted...
Two former Hennepin County employees charged with stealing IT equipment, falsifying timecards
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two former Hennepin County employees face charges for their role in a massive scheme which included selling millions of dollars worth of the county's IT equipment and falsifying timecards.Charges say that Nguyen Cong Le, a former IT Network Enterprise Manager, took network switches from the county and sold them to buyers in Oklahoma starting in 2012. By 2020, he'd sold roughly $3.9 million in equipment. Network switches cost the county anywhere between $1,170 and $15,210 depending on the model. It was Le's job to maintain an appropriate number of switches and ordering them from the vendor. His partner, Samantha Marks,...
Charges: Coon Rapids man had 25 pounds of cocaine from Mexico
A Coon Rapids man has been charged after he was allegedly found to have been in possession of more than 25 pounds of cocaine with the intent to sell it. Luis Zamier Avila-Lopez, 38, was charged on Friday in Anoka County Court with one count of a first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime and one count of a first-degree controlled substance crime.
Chanhassen psychologist pleads guilty to $550K billing fraud
A Chanhassen psychologist has pleaded guilty to fraud after he billed an insurance company for counseling services he never provided. On Nov. 29, Charles Howard Jorenby, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of healthcare fraud in U.S. District Court. Jorenby was a licensed psychologist and owner of Life Dynamics Inc. in Prior Lake.
Golden Valley police officer fired after probe found she violated data practices act, made racist statements
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A Golden Valley police officer was terminated in August after an investigation found that she had disclosed private employee data without permission and made racist and offensive statements during a staff meeting.The investigation started after a Golden Valley employee submitted a complaint alleging toxic and inappropriate work culture.In the end, one officer - identified as Kristen Hoefling in publicly available documents - was terminated on Aug. 2. Seven other police officers were subject to the investigation, but six of them are no longer employed with the city.The report says that Hoefling disclosed "private personnel data regarding at...
fox9.com
Golden Valley Police officer terminated after independent investigation into alleged misconduct
Following a months-long investigation, the city of Golden Valley is releasing the results of an independent report detailing numerous violations of data practices laws and offensive statements made within the police department. The investigation was launched as the city was in the midst of hiring a new police chief earlier this year.
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
northernnewsnow.com
Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County
Pine County, MN-- A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., Dale Tatge, 65, of Faribault, Minnesota was traveling north on I-35 near Beroun when he struck a deer. Tatge stopped in the left...
fox9.com
Minnesota man receives over 25 pounds of cocaine from Mexico: Charges
(FOX 9) - A Coon Rapids man faces felony drug charges after law enforcement seized over 25 pounds of cocaine and 109k during a drug bust. According to court documents, members of the West Metro Drug Task Force were tipped off by an informant about a "load car" planning to bring a large amount of cocaine into Minnesota from a Mexican supplier.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, Nov. 21-27
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 21-27. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Nov. 27: A...
Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
kelo.com
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
Man shot dead inside Minneapolis bar Saturday night
A man was fatally shot inside The Spring Street Tavern in Minneapolis late Saturday night. According to police, there was an altercation inside the bar around 11:38 p.m. between a man in his 30s and someone he knew. The fight escalated to gunfire, with the man in his 30s suffering "at least one life-threatening gunshot wound."
Minneapolis man gets 10 years for death threats against Hennepin Co. employees
A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for making death threats against Hennepin County employees. Peter Robert Berry, 60, was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court Wednesday. Part of Berry’s sentencing also includes charges related to illegal firearm possession.
Psychologist pleads guilty to defrauding Blue Cross, Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux out of $550K
MINNEAPOLIS – A Twin Cities psychologist pleaded guilty earlier this week to defrauding both a health insurance company and the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community.The U.S. Attorney's Office says 57-year-old Charles Howard Jorenby, of Chanhassen, stole more than $500,000 over a span of seven years through fraudulent billing of Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota – pretending he provided treatment to 29 tribal members at his Prior Lake office. Blue Cross then paid Jorenby from funds provided by the SMSC.Court documents stated that Jorenby used the names and birth dates of tribal members "without their knowledge or permission."Jorenby made a plea deal in which he admitted to submitting another fraudulent claim, this time to State Farm Insurance, after his office was damaged by fire. He received a settlement of more than $100,000 in that instance.He will be sentenced next April.
Police seek suspect involved in two armed robberies in south metro
SAVAGE, Minn. — Local officials are teaming up with federal investigators to identify a person connected to two armed robberies in the south metro on Nov. 29. According to information from the Savage Police Department, officers from Savage and Prior Lake Police, along with the Scott County Sheriff's Office, were called to the 1400 block of Highway 13 South on Tuesday just after noon for a report of a robbery.
Minneapolis man gets decade in prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County employees
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man was sentenced Wednesday to a decade in federal prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County workers.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Peter Robert Berry, 60, was convicted of one count of interstate transmission of a threat, and a count of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.Court documents state that an arrest warrant was issued for Berry in 2021 following his failure to appear for a court hearing. During a phone call with a county community corrections employee, Berry "became angry and began yelling and threatened to 'shoot up the place.'" Soon after, Berry...
fox9.com
Biden admin nuclear energy official charged with stealing suitcase at MSP Airport
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A senior nuclear energy official in the Biden administration is facing charges of stealing a suitcase at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Sam Brinton serves as a senior official in the Department of Energy. According to charges, the theft happened in September with Brinton reportedly taking a Vera Bradley roller bag worth $2,325 from a luggage carousel at MSP.
Boys aged 15, 16 arrested after shooting of teen in Woodbury
Two teenage boys have been arrested following the shooting of another teenager in Woodbury, which sparked a shelter in place in the area on Nov. 21. Police said a 15 and 16 year old were arrested after two search warrants were executed Thursday. According to Woodbury police, 911 dispatch received...
‘Leave Your Lights On’ Minnesota Sheriff Shares Tips During The Holiday Season
A Minnesota Sheriff has offered up a few tips for those vacationing or leaving their home this holiday season. While the tips seem like common sense, the tips do offer a look into what would-be criminals are looking for when it comes to picking the homes to break into. Ramsey...
Comments / 3