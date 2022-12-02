Read full article on original website
Why Triple H And The Rock Had A Feud That Extended Beyond The Ring
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Triple H and The Rock are two of the greatest to ever step foot inside a professional wrestling ring, and many feel that his rivalry with Triple H is one of The Rock's most entertaining feuds in WWE. Their legacies are what they are today in part because of their bitter rivalry in the late '90s and early 2000s. It may come as a surprise to some people, considering how professional they are today, but at this time in their budding careers, the feud began transcending television and carrying over into real life.
Booker T Addresses Whether The Rock Should Beat Roman Reigns
Booker T offered some off-the-cuff ideas about how Roman Reigns' two-year title reign could end at the hands of his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, on his latest podcast. On the most recent episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Reigns' championship run with co-host Brad Gilmore, as rumors continue to swirl about Johnson returning to WWE and challenging his real-life cousin for one of his WWE titles.
Stevie Ray: 'Harlem Heat Is Dead'
For years, Harlem Heat — comprised of Booker T and Stevie Ray — wreaked havoc on WCW's tag team division to the tune of 10 World Tag Team Championship reigns. They ultimately entered the WWE Hall of Fame together in 2019, and their last match, dubbed "The Final Heat," saw them win the Reality of Wrestling Tag Team Championship in Booker T's promotion one last time together. But if fans are hoping for one more Harlem Heat reunion, Stevie Ray is here to throw cold water on the idea entirely. Well, almost.
Roman Reigns Reportedly Handpicked Two WWE Stars To Work With
No one sits higher in WWE's talent hierarchy these days than Roman Reigns; "Head of the Table" isn't just a clever nickname. For a number of years now, Reigns has been the centerpiece of WWE creative, and, under Paul "Triple H" Levesque's creative leadership, that hasn't changed. Being in such a position carries with it a bit of sway, and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reigns used some of his creative pull in specifically choosing two of his colleagues to work with on his long-term Bloodline storyline — Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.
Charlotte Flair Shares Photo Training With WWE NXT Stars
Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen on WWE programming in seven months, ever since losing her "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in a violent "I Quit" match. With the Royal Rumble around the corner, however, many fans are expecting her to be back imminently, as it has not been uncommon for stars to make their surprise returns in the Royal Rumble match. And we now know that her lengthy absence hasn't stopped Flair from training.
Scott Hall Had Clause In WCW Contract That Benefited Him If Big WWE Stars Jumped
The pro wrestling landscape changed forever when Scott Hall and Kevin Nash jumped from WWE to WCW in 1996 and went on to form the New World Order with Hulk Hogan. At the time, Hall was represented by agent Barry Bloom, who recently revealed in Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast that he negotiated a clause in Hall's lucrative contract that guaranteed his deal would become even richer if certain other WWE stars made the jump and received contracts bigger than Hall's.
WWE Reportedly Entertaining 'Pie-In-The-Sky' Plans For The Rock
As the new year quickly approaches, so too does WWE's biggest season — the stretch between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. Getting ready for that push to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles also means zeroing in on the main event plans for Roman Reigns and who his opponent will be. Assuming he maintains his hold on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship until then, Reigns' potential adversary remains an important topic of discussion as the company looks to lock in their "close to finalized plans" by mid-January 2023, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
Cain Velasquez Appears At Wrestling Event
Cain Velasquez made his pro wrestling return on Saturday at Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's event in Tempe, Arizona. Velasquez teamed with Pagano and Blue Demon Jr. to defeat Taurus, Sam Adonis, and Gringo Loco. According to MMAJunkie, the match was approximately 20 minutes, and Velasquez was the one who scored the pinfall to win for his team. He also received a standing ovation from the fans in attendance. Footage from the event is available at this link here.
Nikki Cross Is Studying For An Impressive Advanced Degree When She's Not Wrestling
Nikki Cross has racked up quite a solid resume during her tenure in WWE so far. A former "Raw" Women's Champion and three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Cross has watched wrestling since the age of ten before transforming her passion into a reality. After she built a career on the independent circuit in the United Kingdom, Cross officially joined the ranks of WWE in 2016.
Mia Yim Labels Select WWE Superstars The 'Comeback Crew'
From the moment that Paul 'Triple H' Levesque was named WWE's Chief Content Officer, he has wasted no time bringing back many familiar faces to the company. He has added plenty of talent to the men's division from Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano to former Universal Champions Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. However, "The Game" has always been a big advocate for women's wrestling, and that has also been clear by who he has re-signed.
The Bloodline References NBA Star On WWE SmackDown
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is not only known for his athletic prowess on the basketball court, but he's also a master hand-shaker. However, the multi-time NBA Champion now has some competition in the field of handshake artistry. On this past Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown," The Usos and...
GUNTHER's Next Title Challenger Decided In WWE SmackDown World Cup Final
USA's Ricochet defeated Mexico's Santos Escobar in the final of the "SmackDown" World Cup on this week's blue brand show in Buffalo, New York. Midway through the match, the referees asked the rest of Legado Del Fantasma – including Zelina Vega on commentary – to leave the ringside area, leveling the playing field for Ricochet in a one-on-one contest. Eventually, Ricochet hit his 630 splash on Escobar for the pinfall victory.
Jimmy Hart: Facts Only Hardcore Fans Know About The Mouth Of The South
Best known as "The Mouth of the South," Jimmy Hart has been in the wrestling business for about four and a half decades. Most prominently, he was a heel manager, first as the thorn in the side of Jerry Lawler in the Memphis territory, later as the man who guided Earthquake to injuring Hulk Hogan, and eventually somehow as Hogan's manager and cheerleader in both the WWF and WCW. He did a lot more than that, though: He did public relations work, he helped put up posters in small towns, he wrote television shows, he wrote music, he scouted talent, and he did who knows what else in between. All this while simultaneously being a hated annoyance of a manager in front of the camera and a universally beloved backstage presence behind it.
Dan Severn Talks In-Ring Future, Relationship With Triple H, Negotiating With Vince McMahon, Billy Corgan, WWE HOF, And More! - Exclusive
This Friday night, former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Dan "The Beast" Severn, at the age of 64, steps back into the ring to take on Aaron Williams for Cincinnati Ohio Wrestling's Holiday Havoc At 20th Century Theater. Severn is most known to pro wrestling fans for his time in WWE...
AEW Star Had No Idea Saraya Was Debuting
It's standard for major stars who are making their unannounced debut in a company to be kept hidden backstage That was the case when Saraya, formerly Paige in WWE, made her surprising AEW debut on the "Grand Slam" edition of "AEW: Dynamite" in September. AEW star Kiera Hogan recently discussed her reaction to Saraya's debut and revealed that she was not aware of her being backstage.
Tony Schiavone Recalls Recent Injury To Hangman Page
The professional wrestling world was shaken one of the sport's most beloved performers, "Hangman" Adam Page, suffered a scary injury on live television. During the October 18 edition of "AEW Dynamite," Page was promptly stretchered out of the arena after advisement from medical officials. In the moments prior, the Virginia native received a huge opportunity to reclaim his former AEW World Championship, as reigning champion Jon Moxley defended the title against Page. The champion then landed a massive lariat clothesline, but something went wrong.
Mayu Iwatani Was Reportedly Set For Big IWGP Title Win
KAIRI may have won the inaugural IWGP Women's Championship last month, but a new report Friday morning suggests that was not always the plan that New Japan Pro-Wrestling had in mind. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that although KAIRI won this year's IWGP Women's Championship tournament late last month, the first woman NJPW had in mind to become its inaugural women's champion was her finals opponent, Mayu Iwatani.
Kevin Owens Spoke With Cody Rhodes Ahead Of This Big WWE Match
On November 26, Kevin Owens took part in the first-ever WarGames match on a WWE main roster premium live event, teaming with Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes to take on long-time rival Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames. Owens' team was ultimately unsuccessful in its attempt to hand Reigns his first PLE loss since the 2022 Royal Rumble; Jey Uso pinned Owens for the victory following a Helluva Kick from Sami Zayn into a top rope splash from Uso.
WWE Superstar Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee At WWE Live Event
WWE Superstar Seth Rollins paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, FKA Luke Harper in WWE) on December 3 at a WWE Live Event in Rochester, New York. Wrestling Inc.'s Ella Jay shared a video of Rollins' tribute via Twitter. The video is available watch at this link here. Rochester is the hometown of Lee.
WWE NXT Star Believes Mandy Rose's V-Trigger Outshines Kenny Omega's
Kenny Omega is often described by fans as one of the best wrestlers in the world, regularly putting on performances in the ring that wow audiences in cities spanning the globe. Whether it be diving over the top, connecting with various technical moves, or going back and forth in a brawl, the AEW star can seemingly do it all. One of his top moves is the V-Trigger, which is a devastating knee strike to the face, but he's not the only wrestler to use it.
