Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
The Callisto Protocol review dead ringer
GameCentral reviews Deadspace, a spiritual successor of the original creator, but is not the same as the original – or doesn’t it be enough to?. More casual gamers won’t be so obvious, but every survival horror fan knows that The Callisto protocol is Dead Space 4 by any other name. The novel, which is re-released in 2012, is expected to appear in the movie theater the next month. From its grim, industrial, to its penchant for traumatic dismemberment, Callisto is certainly the part, but there are key differences, and not all are positive.
The Callisto Protocol launches to 'mostly negative' Steam reviews because it's a stuttering nightmare
"The Stuttering Protocol" doesn't seem to be getting on well with our rigs.
ComicBook
The Callisto Protocol Review: Survival-Horror Without Depth
The Callisto Protocol could have been a lot better than it is. In the absence of Dead Space and other games like it over the past decade, The Callisto Protocol is releasing here at the end of 2022 to give a shot in the arm to the survival-horror genre. And while Callisto largely hits all of the basic benchmarks that you'd expect from a game of this type, it doesn't do anything special to make it a memorable experience.
This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists
The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
CNET
Spacecraft Carrying Valuable Cargo to ISS Hit By Unusual Travel Glitch
Northrop Grumman's NG-18 Cygnus space freighter is loaded up with 4 tons of hardware, crew supplies and research equipment destined for the International Space Station. It successfully launched from Virginia on Monday morning, but it hasn't been smooth sailing as Cygnus aims to reach the ISS on Wednesday. Only one of the spacecraft's two solar arrays has unfurled.
DIY Photography
NASA’s Orion spacecraft sends back first detailed photos of the moon
NASA’s Artemis I mission has been under the spotlight lately, and we recently saw Orion’s stunning video of the Earth “setting” behind the moon. On its sixth flight day, the spacecraft took detailed shots of the moon’s surface. NASA shared it with the public so that you can look up close at our home planet’s natural satellite.
Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon
With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
WATCH: NASA’s Artemis Rocket Captures Breathtaking Footage of Earth
After a month of delays and two historic hurricanes, NASA was finally able to launch its Artemis I moon rocket. The launch took place on Wednesday, November 16th. Even though the rocket has just begun its journey, it has already started to record some incredible views. Artemis I captured breathtaking footage of our Earth during liftoff. See some of the craft’s earliest footage below.
WSFA
NASA releases closest images of moon’s surface
(CNN) - NASA has released pictures of the moon taken Monday by the Orion capsule during its closest approach to the moon, about 80 miles above the lunar surface. Orion is part of the Artemis One mission, a 25-and-a-half-day journey that will take Orion more than 40,000 miles beyond the far side of the moon.
CNET
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket to Launch Moon Lander and Rover: How to Watch
While the Orion spacecraft, a key part of NASA's Artemis I mission, is on its way back to Earth after going far beyond the moon, a new lunar lander from Japan and a small rover from the United Arab Emirates are set to blast off from Florida soon. The Hakuto...
Jalopnik
Watch China Launch a Manned Six-Month Mission to Its Newly Completed Space Station
While space-loving Americans focus on their own impressive Artemis missions, China is making its own important leaps into the surly unknown Tuesday morning by sending a three-person crew up to its newly completed space station. The launch of the 20-story Shenzhou-15 rocket is scheduled for Tuesday night local time, 10:08...
Lost in space! Japan gives up becoming the fourth country to land on the moon after its lunar probe that launched aboard Artemis I went dark - the craft's solar power cells were facing AWAY from the sun
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is mourning the loss of its first lunar probe after its signal was lost when NASA's Artemis mission released it into space Wednesday evening. The OMOTENASHI probe was hit with communication failures when it separated from the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket because it...
Patch fixes The Callisto Protocol's stuttering, which Glen Schofield blames on a 'freakin error'
Apparently an incorrect file was included in a launch-day patch.
Garth 'excited' for the 'next step up' after 'moving across the world'
"I knew what I was giving up but at the same time I knew the strength of the domestic system [in Australia]"
itechpost.com
The Callisto Protocol To Get Six Months of Additional Content Starting Feb. 2023
There is more content for The Callisto Protocol content coming players' way. Video game developer Striking Distance Studios recently announced it would release six months of content, along with two free updates to the games, for its newly released survival horror game early next year. Striking Distance set The Callisto...
Audacy's Alternalido playlist for December 4 ft. Tokischa, Usted Señalemelo, and Cancamusa
Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds. This English-language show features music that is bold, daring, and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world.
Yale Daily News
NASA’s Artemis I mission launches to go to the moon
Early morning on Nov. 16, NASA launched its latest rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Artemis I marks NASA’s first mission to land humans on the moon since Apollo 17 in 1972. With a variety of scientists and experts housed on Yale’s campus, the Artemis missions are...
Sky Stream review: the satellite-free Sky TV streaming box
Sky has taken its satellite-free pay-TV service from the Glass television and shoved it into a tiny streaming box that you can plug into your existing kit and hook up to wifi. The Sky Stream box subscription starts at £25 a month with a £20 fee upfront, which gives you Sky’s entertainment package for 18 months plus a basic Netflix account. It then rises in price depending on any other channels or content you add. Alternatively, you can subscribe on a 31-day rolling contract and chop and change as you see fit, although without an active subscription the box becomes useless.
tryhardguides.com
Best Arena 3 Decks for Clash Royale (December 2022)
If you’re starting out in Clash Royale, you might be a bit confused about what card combinations you should be using as you head into Arena. Things have changed a bit since the early days in the game, so a lot of information might be outdated as of now! If you’re wondering what the best decks options are for Arena 3 in Clash Royale, we will be listing them in this guide!
Comments / 0