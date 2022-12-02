Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian faces backlash after hiring piano player to wake her kids up again
Whilst everyone else across the globe gets the rude awakening of their alarm clock, Kim Kardashian and her adorable mini-me’s have a piano player to wake them up each morning in December. Kim made this a tradition in 2021 when she posted a clip to her Instagram Story, of...
realitytitbit.com
Khloé Kardashian transforms into a total Miami Barbie – but she’s not playing
Good American co-founder Khloé Kardashian transformed into a gorgeous life-size Barbie as she dressed up for a weekend in Miami with sister Kim. The reality star showed off her curves and trim waist with a black tank top and cargo jeans. Her long hair was down by her waist in a high ponytail and gold hoop earrings – oozing Barbie doll vibes.
realitytitbit.com
Kanye West breaks silence on Instagram a day after Kim Kardashian goes ‘MIA’
Twitter boss Elon Musk and rapper Kanye West have been going back and forth in an ongoing Twitter spat. However, the tech mogul jested that he takes Ye’s latest trolling as a “compliment.”. Kanye West got himself banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol inside the Star...
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney Kardashian’s Australian interview where she ‘blanks host’ reemerges
Kourtney Kardashian‘s awkward interview where she reportedly ‘blanks a host’ has resurfaced six years later, where the reality star pretended to be ‘frozen’ during an Australian interview with TODAY after being asked about her younger sister, Kim. Australian’s Today Extra hosts David Campbell and Sonia...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian’s gingerbread houses are back – they even have fireplaces
It’s almost Christmas, and that only means one thing. The Kardashian gingerbread house (mansions) are back, and this year they’re better than ever! If there’s one thing we look forward to seeing at Christmastime, it’s the Kardashian’s Christmas decorations. And once again they did not disappoint.
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
realitytitbit.com
Alaskan Bush People’s kids have unique real names that draw on their personalities
Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People has fans hooked on the Brown Family’s story and many also love the Brown kids’ unique names. The reality show has built a strong fan base since premiering in 2014. Many fans have now followed the Brown family’s life story through thick and thin for eight years now.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘are known for their own version of the truth’: royal expert
Netflix dropped the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming documentary, but many believe not everything seen in the sneak peeks are the truth.
realitytitbit.com
Does Camille from Below Deck have a child? Fans wonder if the baby on Instagram is hers
Below Deck is back for season 10, along with new deckhand Camille Lamb. We know from the show that Camille has a famous footballer ex-boyfriend but do they have a child together?. In just 3 episodes of Below Deck, Camille has made an impact on the crew and viewers, so...
realitytitbit.com
Let’s see if Single’s Inferno couples are still together now as new season teases drama
Single’s Inferno is returning with a second season to warm up lonely hearts this winter. As fans learned in season one, it’s not as easy as it sounds to find your soulmate. But what happened to the Single’s Inferno couples at the end of the first series and are they still together?
realitytitbit.com
Shaeeda’s friend tells her to leave Bilal if she’s not pregnant in 9 months
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star Shaeeda Sween’s friend thinks she should leave her husband Bilal Hazziez if she isn’t pregnant in nine months. The recent episode of the TLC show was filled with drama and chaos. Among the couples that were seen locking horns with one another or their family members were Bilal and Shaeeda.
realitytitbit.com
Who is Ashton Kutcher’s twin brother? Siblings tear up in first-ever interview
That ’70s Show star Ashton Kutcher is set to join his twin brother Michael for the first time in an emotional interview where both siblings talk about health scares and recent life-changing events. For the first time, Ashton’s twin brother Michael joins him for an emotional interview in the...
realitytitbit.com
Saint West grabbing our attention – Calling fans ‘weirdos’ to fuss on live TV
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest son, Saint West, is no stranger to stealing his famous family’s spotlight. A natural in front of the camera, the young star has grabbed the attention of fans in hilarious ways. We have gathered some of his best moments to mark the little star’s seventh birthday.
realitytitbit.com
My Unorthodox Life’s Jasmine Sanders was EWG Virtual’s first avatar
Jasmine Sanders starred in My Unorthodox Life in 2021 and she was also Elite World Group Virtual’s first avatar. Julia Haart used to be the CEO of the company that represented Jasmine. However, Julia is no longer EWG’s CEO following her split from Silvio Scaglia. The breakdown of her...
realitytitbit.com
Zendaya was caught in Tom Holland’s web and height difference was never an issue
Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of the most popular couples in Hollywood. Three years into their relationship, they are reportedly in it for the long term, and the couple even addressed the height difference as a ‘stupid assumption’. Three years into their relationship, TomDaya is still stealing...
Comments / 0