Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
China Eases Some COVID Restrictions Following Protests
Days after protests erupted in China over the country’s strict zero-COVID policy, there are signs the government is beginning to ease its testing requirements and quarantine rules in some cities, but it is unclear whether the measures will go far enough to appease those who have been in lockdown for so long.
Voice of America
Shanghai Scraps Some COVID Testing Requirements
Beijing — Authorities in China's financial hub of Shanghai will from Monday scrap some testing requirements in the country's latest relaxing of its strict zero-COVID policy following nationwide protests unseen in decades. Multiple cities have started to roll back some restrictions after public resentment at harsh and prolonged containment...
Voice of America
WHO: Drop in COVID Alertness Could Create Deadly New Variant
Lapses in strategies to tackle COVID-19 this year continue to create "the perfect conditions" for a deadly new variant to emerge, the World Health Organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday. With the peak of the pandemic behind, countries worldwide are starting to loosen the reins on surveillance, testing and...
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Voice of America
Russia Investing Large Amount of Its Military Might in Ukraine’s Bakhmut
Russia is investing a large amount of its “over all military effort and firepower,” the British Defense Ministry said Saturday, along a “15km sector of entrenched front line around the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut” in Ukraine. “Russia has prioritized Bakhmut as its main offensive effort...
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
Voice of America
Protesters Storm Governor's Office in Southern Syrian City
AMMAN — Dozens of demonstrators angry over worsening economic conditions in Syria stormed and ransacked the governor's office in the southern city of Sweida on Sunday, clashing with police, the authorities and witnesses said. Earlier, more than 200 people had gathered around the building in the center of the...
Voice of America
Iran Security Reports 200 Dead in Protests; Iran's President Hails 'Freedoms'
Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Iran President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday hailed Iran's Islamic Republic as a guarantor of rights and freedoms, defending the ruling system amid a crackdown on anti-government protests that the United Nations says has cost more than 300 lives. A top state security body meanwhile...
Voice of America
US Designates Iran, China as Countries of Concern Over Religious Freedom
WASHINGTON — The United States on Friday designated China, Iran and Russia, among others, as countries of particular concern under the Religious Freedom Act over severe violations, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. In a statement, Blinken said those designated as countries of particular concern, which also include...
Voice of America
Ukrainian Embassies Receive ‘Bloody’ Packages
Several of Ukraine’s embassies and consulates in Europe have received bloody packages containing animals’ eyes. Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Oleg Nikolenko, said the packages had been delivered to embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy. General consulates in Naples and Kraków, and the consulate in...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Dec. 5
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST. 5:20 a.m.: Concerning Sweden’s application to NATO, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said Monday that he considered an extradition to Turkey last week a "good start."
Report: Ukraine war ups arms sales but challenges lie ahead
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Global arms sales increased by nearly 2% in 2021, the seventh consecutive year of increases, an international arms sales watchdog noted Monday. It added that the war in Ukraine had increased demand for weapons this year, but the conflict may also lead to a supply challenge, not least because Russia is a major supplier of raw materials used in arms production.
Voice of America
US Girl Inspires Effort to Ship Ambulances to Ukraine
Seven-year-old Lily Manson, who is from the US state of Illinois, learned about Russia’s war on Ukraine and decided she wanted to help. And with a lot of help, this little girl is making a big difference. Iryna Matviicuk has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.
Voice of America
Russia's War on Ukraine ‘Barbaric,’ Western Powers Say
Western powers have labeled Russia’s ongoing war in neighboring Ukraine as barbaric. With the cold of winter setting in, the Kremlin appears to be increasing attacks on critical Ukrainian infrastructure. Western powers looked to fight back on Russian oil exports, but Moscow has rejected those efforts. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.
Voice of America
Iran Executes 4 Convicted of Cooperating With Israel, State Media Says
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Iran on Sunday executed four men convicted of cooperating with Israel's spy agency Mossad, Iranian state media reported. The Islamic Republic has long accused arch-enemy Israel of carrying out covert operations on its soil. Tehran has recently accused Israeli and Western intelligence services of plotting a civil war in Iran, which is now gripped by some of the biggest anti-government protests since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Voice of America
Pakistan’s Top Diplomat in Afghanistan Survives Assassination Attempt
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s chief diplomat in Afghanistan survived an assassination attempt Friday, but his security guard was critically injured. Sources say Chargé d’affaires Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani was on a routine afternoon walk on his residential lawn inside the sprawling embassy compound when unknown gunmen from a nearby building opened fire on him. The diplomat escaped unhurt, but his security guard was hit in the chest by three bullets, sources added.
Voice of America
HRW Says ICC Needs Financial Support to Do Its Work
Human Rights Watch, in a statement issued Monday, called on member nations of the International Criminal Court to make a commitment at their annual meeting this week in The Hague "to provide consistent financial, political, and practical support for justice." HRW said the ICC's investigation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine...
Voice of America
Russian Leaders Could Be Prosecuted for Crime of Aggression
A special court could be set up to prosecute Russian President Vladimir Putin, his ministers and top generals for the crime of aggression, following the invasion of Ukraine. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Voice of America
World Cup Host Qatar Seeks to Change Minds on Islam
Doha, Qatar — Proudly Muslim Qatar has taken advantage of the World Cup to reach out to the hundreds of thousands of visiting fans to change minds about Islam or even make conversions. The Gulf emirate is the first Muslim nation to stage a football World Cup and its...
Voice of America
EU Chief Says Bloc Must Act Over US Climate Plan 'Distortions'
Brussels — EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday the bloc must act to address "distortions" created by Washington's $430-billion plan to spur climate-friendly technologies in the United States. The European Union must "take action to rebalance the playing field where the IRA [Inflation Reduction Act] or other...
Comments / 0