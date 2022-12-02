Hell freezes over as ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ wins praise for one of Hollywood’s worst obsessions

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ may have an 80 year-old hero, but the memes prove it’s down with the kids
42 years after Raiders of the Lost Ark, and 15 on from Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Harrison Ford will finally return to our screens one more time next summer when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny comes to theaters. The official subtitle was finally revealed last night at...
wegotthiscovered.com
The sky is blue, water is wet, and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is getting trashed for being unlikable
Has there ever been a more polarizing major superhero than Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel? Based on how regularly both the actress and her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominate the social media discourse for a variety of reasons, we’d feel confident in going out on a limb and saying “no.”
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ director comes out swinging to take down the trolls
There’s a reason why “don’t feed the trolls” has become such a popular saying, but it’s nonetheless one that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold has opted to disregard. Unfounded rumors began sweeping the internet a few weeks back claiming that...
wegotthiscovered.com
From ‘Aquaman’ to Talokan: How Hollywood’s obsession with underwater kingdoms paves the way for Andrew Garfield’s next role
From out of nowhere, it seems the new big thing in Hollywood is the concept of underwater kingdoms. Think about it – first came DC’s Aquaman in 2018, which will soon be followed by next year’s sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. And that’s coming on the (winged) heels of Namor and the city of Talokan in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Plus, we’ve got James Cameron’s own trip beneath the surface to come in this December’s Avatar: The Way of Water.
wegotthiscovered.com
A divisive billion-dollar hit ironically saved by the one thing everybody feared flees the streets on streaming
In the buildup to the release of Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin in the summer of 2019, the various trailers and TV spots had a lot of people utterly convinced that Will Smith’s Genie was going to single-handedly ruin the entire movie. Even the biggest star on the planet couldn’t...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans aren’t happy with Jenna Ortega and Netflix after learning she shot iconic ‘Wednesday’ scene with COVID-19
It’s now common knowledge that Jenna Ortega filmed Wednesday‘s now-iconic dance scene whilst having COVID-19. But now, some fans are taking issue with the scene even being allowed to happen. The film industry, as with most industries, has been blighted by COVID-19 as productions were shut down for...
wegotthiscovered.com
Black viewers furious at producer Joey McFarland’s actions at ‘Emancipation’ premiere
Fans who watched the red carpet ceremony of the Emancipation premiere already have a few choice words to say. When producer Joey McFarland decided to pull out a part of his “historical collection,” several onlookers gasped in horror and that included all the viewers at home. The movie...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
wegotthiscovered.com
A box office misfire everybody fell in love with way too late wages war on the streaming Top 10
While there’s no magic formula for figuring out which blockbusters are destined to find box office success, the curious cases of Alita: Battle Angel and Solo: A Star Wars Story stick out more than most. The spectacular sci-fi adaptation and largely unnecessary Star Wars prequel both significantly under-performed at...
wegotthiscovered.com
Will there be more Indiana Jones movies after Dial of Destiny? Here’s everything we know
With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny set to explode onto screens, Indy fans are already wondering if there will be any more outings from everyone’s favorite archaeologist. Producer of Indiana Jones 5 and Lucasfilm head, Kathy Kennedy clearly stated that “we would never make Indiana Jones without...
wegotthiscovered.com
Is Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Helena the future of the ‘Indiana Jones’ franchise?
While long-standing film franchises like Star Wars and Jurassic Park have undoubtedly stood the cinematic test of time, it’s also fair to argue that neither can compare to the overall allure and intensity of the Indiana Jones franchise, which is now set to return to relevancy after the official trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny dropped yesterday at the CCXP in Brazil. And we’d certainly be lying if we said that we’re not completely amped up for the fifth installment in the pulse-pounding film series.
wegotthiscovered.com
Reese Witherspoon’s sluggish progress on a hit Netflix series has fans agreeing and strangely making demands
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday. Even though actors often refuse to watch their own projects, it so doesn’t mean that they lend the same treatment to other films and shows out there. For example, Tim Burton’s Wednesday is all the rage at the moment and apparently, Reese Witherspoon has finally onboarded the Addams family’s crazy train. Netflix is obviously up for celebrating all its wins, even the one where the Blonde star is taking all the time in the world to complete the binge-worthy series.
wegotthiscovered.com
Disney’s forgotten $120 million fantasy that tanked so hard nobody noticed gains a new level of infamy
Disney may not be immune from the odd financial failure or two, but the many umbrellas that fall under the Mouse House’s banner have ensured that it ranks as arguably the most consistent hit factory in Hollywood when it comes to big budget, effects-driven blockbusters, which made the failure of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms all the more egregious.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nicolas Cage, Chris Hemsworth and more are being shamed their undying devotion to starring in terrible films
Look, everyone has bad days at work where they just don’t perform like they usually do, or like they should. But when your bad days outnumber your good days, it’s worth assessing how much you actually want the job at all. In the world of cinema, however, actors...
wegotthiscovered.com
A sly ‘Star Wars’ reference in the ‘Indiana Jones 5’ trailer brings both franchises full circle
At long last, our first look at Indiana Jones — which we now know is titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — is here, in the form of a nostalgia-inducing inaugural trailer that just debuted at CCXP. With Lucasfilm no doubt keen to avoid having another Kingdom of Crystal Skull debacle on its hands, we shouldn’t expect any aliens to show up in this one, although apparently, that doesn’t exclude the film from calling back to a certain galaxy far, far away.
What’s the most hated Christmas song?
(NEXSTAR) — Whether or not you want to hear it, you’ll be hearing it all December long: Christmas music. Are you walking in a winter wonderland yet?. Each year, discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic” begins again. This time last year, YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out: which Christmas songs do you like or dislike?
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: A Daredevil/Deadpool crossover gains steam as those Arnold Schwarzenegger MCU rumors are officially addressed
It’s been one busy week in the Marvel multiverse, thanks to the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special last weekend and the deployment of some mind-blowing new trailers in the days since. And this seven-day stretch has today ended on a suitably exciting note as an MCU fan-favorite raises hopes for a dream crossover to come in a couple of years while rumors of Conan the Barbarian, the T-800, and Mr. Universe himself Arnold Schwarzenegger boarding the franchise are officially addressed.
wegotthiscovered.com
Harrison Ford addresses every Indiana Jones fan’s worst fear
With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny set to come out next year, is Harrison Ford ready to hang up his hat after the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise? One reporter caught up to him at the premiere of 1923, a Western drama television series he also stars in, to ask him that very question.
wegotthiscovered.com
Action junkies still get an adrenaline rush from an all-time great that got one of the worst remakes ever
There’s at least a 50/50 chance that any attempt to remake a classic will end in disaster, and very few blockbuster reinventions have discovered that fact more brutally than 2015’s dismal Point Break. Kathryn Bigelow’s 1991 gem endures as an everlasting favorite that finds a fresh-faced Keanu Reeves...
wegotthiscovered.com
A top-tier superhero sequel that’s rarely been bettered feels the streaming heat all over again
As hard as it sounds to believe given how ubiquitous the franchise has become over the course of the last 15 years, the superhero genre was in fairly decent health before the birth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with X2: X-Men United (or X-Men 2, if you prefer) one of the best to emerge prior to Kevin Feige’s dominance of the artform.
Comments / 0