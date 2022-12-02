Read full article on original website
Amid the trials of long COVID, glimmers of hope at UNC clinic
Tony Marks in Pinehurst and Brooke Keaton in Charlotte both lived orderly, productive lives two years ago. That was clearly reflected in their steady jobs and close family ties. However, their experiences with the long-term effects of infection with the COVID-19 virus have touched and in many cases devastated nearly...
Health systems make a play for women
The term “women’s health” tends to conjure images of gynecology offices, hospital maternity centers or other facilities focused on women’s reproductive health. But at the Novant Health Women’s Center in Charlotte’s SouthPark area, you can find neurology, psychiatry, pulmonary and cardiology clinics tailored specifically to women.
Lawsuit charging private-equity owned nursing home harmed residents crawls forward
A federal judge brought up the elephant in the room as he concluded a recent hearing in a lawsuit against a Salisbury nursing home owned by a private equity company. “I assume the plaintiffs are elderly and infirm,” U.S. District Judge Thomas D. Schroeder said. “It would be nice to resolve this [case] sooner rather than later for the benefit of the parties.”
Study finds Latino workers die of occupational injuries at higher rates than other groups
In April, a 22-year-old woman was crushed to death by an industrial mixing machine during her shift at the Northeast Foods processing plant in Johnston County. In May, a 48-year-old laborer at an industrial cleaning company in Montgomery County fatally fell out of a large, horizontal duct. And in June, a 39-year-old farmworker met the same end when he found himself stuck between a pickup truck and a trailer at Bottomley Evergreens & Farms in Yadkin County.
