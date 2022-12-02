ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

From ‘Aquaman’ to Talokan: How Hollywood’s obsession with underwater kingdoms paves the way for Andrew Garfield’s next role

From out of nowhere, it seems the new big thing in Hollywood is the concept of underwater kingdoms. Think about it – first came DC’s Aquaman in 2018, which will soon be followed by next year’s sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. And that’s coming on the (winged) heels of Namor and the city of Talokan in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Plus, we’ve got James Cameron’s own trip beneath the surface to come in this December’s Avatar: The Way of Water.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans go to war over the MCU’s new golden boy Adam Warlock

It’s official, the Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Midsommar star Will Poulter has joined the MCU. Poulter, 29, also boasts an impressive resume of television roles and even a voice acting/motion capture performance as Andrew, Anthony, and Abraham in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope from Supermassive Games, the developers of the successful teen horror game Until Dawn. Now, Poulter is flexing his superhero muscles as Adam Warlock, the bearer of the Soul Stone and trusted cosmic sorcerer of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but Marvel fans might not be entirely sold on Poulter’s new look.
Reese Witherspoon’s sluggish progress on a hit Netflix series has fans agreeing and strangely making demands

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday. Even though actors often refuse to watch their own projects, it so doesn’t mean that they lend the same treatment to other films and shows out there. For example, Tim Burton’s Wednesday is all the rage at the moment and apparently, Reese Witherspoon has finally onboarded the Addams family’s crazy train. Netflix is obviously up for celebrating all its wins, even the one where the Blonde star is taking all the time in the world to complete the binge-worthy series.
Latest ‘The Marvels’ leak leads to criticism over major Kamala Khan change

Coming on the heels of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, both of which we just got new trailers for, is The Marvels, which will be the third and final MCU movie of 2023. As it won’t be with us until next summer, it’s too early for Marvel to start rolling out the hype wagon for the Captain Marvel sequel, but fortunately for impatient fans leaks have already begun making their way online, thereby giving us an early taste of what to expect.
Latest Marvel News: A Daredevil/Deadpool crossover gains steam as those Arnold Schwarzenegger MCU rumors are officially addressed

It’s been one busy week in the Marvel multiverse, thanks to the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special last weekend and the deployment of some mind-blowing new trailers in the days since. And this seven-day stretch has today ended on a suitably exciting note as an MCU fan-favorite raises hopes for a dream crossover to come in a couple of years while rumors of Conan the Barbarian, the T-800, and Mr. Universe himself Arnold Schwarzenegger boarding the franchise are officially addressed.
A sly ‘Star Wars’ reference in the ‘Indiana Jones 5’ trailer brings both franchises full circle

At long last, our first look at Indiana Jones — which we now know is titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — is here, in the form of a nostalgia-inducing inaugural trailer that just debuted at CCXP. With Lucasfilm no doubt keen to avoid having another Kingdom of Crystal Skull debacle on its hands, we shouldn’t expect any aliens to show up in this one, although apparently, that doesn’t exclude the film from calling back to a certain galaxy far, far away.
‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ star hoping to emulate instant classic ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise doesn’t make a lot of sequels, but when he does, you can guarantee they’re going to be worth it – as long as we pretend that Jack Reacher: Never Go Back doesn’t exist. The A-list megastar literally just headlined one of the greatest sequels of all-time in Top Gun: Maverick, and he’s reprising yet another role in his next feature when Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One comes to theaters at long last.
The secret remake that ignited an unstoppable franchise hijacks the streaming Top 10

A rookie cop gets sent undercover to infiltrate a notorious gang responsible for a string of high-profile heists, led by a charismatic leader surrounded by followers he’s become so close with, they’re almost family. The untested officer becomes so enamored with their world that he gets welcomed into the crew, only to find himself torn between solving the case or letting his newfound comrades walk. Are we talking about The Fast and the Furious, or Point Break? Answers on a postcard.

