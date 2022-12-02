Read full article on original website
carolinajournal.com
Getting sheriffs to obey the law
What does one do about a sheriff who refuses to obey the law? Answer: Sue him as many times as it takes. Although North Carolina pistol purchase permits (PPPs) and concealed handgun permits (CHPs) are being issued on a timely basis in ninety-eight counties, two urban sheriffs insist on flouting the law.
carolinajournal.com
Unemployment rates climb in 99 NC counties
Edgecombe County had the highest overall October unemployment rate at 7.5%. Rocky Mount had the highest metro area unemployment rate at 6.2%. Figures out Thursday from the N.C. Department of Commerce show that unemployment rates increased in nearly all of North Carolina’s 100 counties in October, over September’s figures.
